10+ Outdoor Workout Classes and Clubs To Get You Fit This Summer

Summer has descended upon Denver and everyone is itching to get their bodies moving. We at 303 Magazine have created a roundup to help you switch up your workout regimes with local outdoor fitness programs to up your fitness game from bRUNch Runs to Yoga on the Rocks.

Sunset Paddle

When: Fridays at 6 p.m.

Where: Sloan’s Lake

Cost: $15, tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a workout in while also taking in the sights during a sunset paddle at Sloan’s Lake. The hour and a half session will take you on a scenic loop around the iconic lake on paddleboards (equipment included). Taking place on Fridays, it’s a great way to unwind while also staying active.

Alpine Dog Brewery Run Club

When: Tuesdays at 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Alpine Dog Brewing Company, 1505 Ogden St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Meet with others for a 5k-ish run around Cheesman park followed by brews at Alpine Dog Brewing Company with the Alpine Dog Brewery Run Club. Runners will get $1 off of brews after they sweat it out.

bRUNchClub

When: Various dates

Where: Various locations check here

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: bRUNch Running Club hosts a run with a 5k route and a six-mile route option around Denver. The running club also offers coffee runs, a miles + mimosas pop-up and more.

Fit & Rock

When: Tuesdays, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Witness your fitness at Fit & Rock. Dairy Block is back with its annual workout series rockin’ hour-long courses with The FIIT Co. The class combines a HIIT session with a fun playlist.

Balanced Brews

When: Sundays, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $19 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let out some tension and later imbibe in a cold beer at Balanced Brews. You can stretch out during a yoga session lead by Tara Clark of Mountain Lily Studios and refresh with a beverage after. Make sure to bring a mat, water and wear a mask.

Pop Up in the Park

When: Various Dates

Where: Sloan’s Lake, 22nd St. and Stuart St., Denver

Cost: $12 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stretch out with the help of Sound Off Colorado instructors during a Pop Up in the Park. Sound Off Colorado presents a yoga session with beats from LED wireless headphones from a DJ for a workout with vibes.

Halcyon Summer Wellness Series

When: Starts Monday, June 7, 5:15 – 6:15 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and end your Monday on a good note during the Halcyon Summer Wellness Series. The series moves into summer with a yoga and fit flow happy hour on the rooftop deck of Halcyon. You can practice while watching a sunset and grab a drink to refresh after. The class is led by an instructor from TruFusion.

SoulCycle Outside

When: Various dates

Where: SoulCycle, 235 Fillmore St., Denver

Cost: $28 per class register here

The Lowdown: SoulCycle Denver is launching SoulCycle Outside. You can sweat it out at a 45-minute outdoor cycling series with instructors such as Melu, Jenny Rose and Zoe.

Sunrise Vinyasa Yoga

When: Thursdays, 9:15 a.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1700 York St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and let go of your weekly stresses during a Sunrise Vinyasa Yoga session. You can get zen within the Denver Botanic Gardens under the UMB Amphitheater tent with the help of instructors Blake Burger and Farnosh Family.

Civic Center Moves

When: Wednesdays

Where: Civic Center MOVES, Civic Center Park, 101 W 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Civic Center MOVES offers free fitness courses. Currently, Civic Center Moves hosts a fitness group every Wednesday with full-day conditioning for a sweaty workout

Yoga on the Rocks

When: June 5 – August 1, 7 a.m.

Where: Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison

Cost: $17 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stretch out with a view during Yoga on the Rocks. The annual series offers morning yoga sessions within the Red Rocks Amphitheatre for an experience like no other.

READ: Yoga on the Rocks Is Back This Summer at The Historic Amphitheater

Colorado Virtual Distance Challange

When: June 1 – 30

Where: Various locations

Cost: $25 – $109 get register here

The Lowdown: Brewery Running Series hosts a Colorado Virtual Distance Series. You can take part by running, walking or even biking to raise funds for a good cause. Throughout the series, you can log your miles and win rewards.

WeCAN Running Club at Seedstock Brewery

When: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Seedstock Brewery, 3610 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Lace up those sneakers for a run around Sloan’s Lake followed by a chilled buy-one-get-one beer at Seedstock Brewery during the WeCAN Running Club. The club meets every Monday for an evening jaunt to get your heart pumping.