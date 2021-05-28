Deep Dish will reunite on stage for their first Colorado show in over 15 years. This Saturday, May 29, the deep house super duo joined by Tara Brooks will play a four-hour set for the fifth anniversary of Whirling Dervish Productions. The much-anticipated Warehouse Experience set will mark a significant moment for the house producers, Dubfire and Sharam who comprise the duo, to connect with fans for the long-awaited show.

The event coordinators have announced offering more tickets in response to relaxing capacity limits. In order to host the event, Whirling Dervish is asking that all attendees provide evidence of full vaccination or evidence of a negative Covid test within 72 hours of the event. The venue will be offering free Covid tests on sight but urges attendees to be tested beforehand to avoid wait times.

The location has yet to be announced, but Whirling Dervish Productions has reported it will be in the Downtown Denver metro vicinity.

Doors will open at 8 p.m. and the event is scheduled to go through 2 a.m. Tickets for the Warehouse Experience are still on sale via Afton Tickets