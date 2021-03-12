An Immersive Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit is Coming to Denver

A widely-appreciated and immersive Van Gogh exhibit is coming soon to the Mile High City. Known mostly for his surreal and melancholic paintings — Van Gogh spent most of his life in isolation and depression. As we come to empathize with this legendary artist through our own experience with a pandemic — the installation provides a safe and colorful escape unlike anything we’ve seen before.

With ground-breaking technology — curators were able to bring life and innovation to art enthusiasts and communities alike in France, Canada and now the U.S. Just as you would step outside into a dark and starry night — the Van Gogh exhibit provides a platform where viewers are — in their own right — very much a part of it.

“You will be immersed in Van Gogh’s works – from his sunny landscapes and night scenes to his portraits and still life paintings,” states its’ website.

A half a million cubic feet of projections, 60,600 frames of video and 90 million pixels animate Van Gogh’s masterpieces — immersing viewers as if they are within the paintings themselves. Along with its brilliant design — the visuals are accompanied by the melodic soundtrack of Italian Composer — Luca Longobardi. The Roman composer’s work merges classical piano with modern elements — creating a hypnotic sound.

In addition to its wonder and magic — the installation’s design provides ample space — ensuring social distancing. “Safety is our number one priority for all guests attending Immersive Van Gogh … With over 170,000 visitors in Toronto during COVID-19, and zero reported cases associated with the exhibition since opening, we’re proud to be operating an experience where it is safe to GOGH,” states its’ website.

The exhibit includes works such as Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), the Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888). and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889) and more.

The installation is currently running in Chicago, Toronto, Dallas and more with plans to open soon in Denver, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles. The exact Denver dates and location have not yet been announced.

For more information about signing up for ticket alerts in Denver – go here.