50+ Romantic Meal Kits, Dinners and More For Valentine’s Day 2021

Denver is primped and primed for Valentine’s Day as it heads around the corner. 303 Magazine has compiled a roundup of restaurants, bars and more offering romantic bites to keep your lovin’ going.

Project Angel Heart Valentine’s Day Messages

When: Through February 10

Where: Online

Cost: Varying Prices check here

The Lowdown: Give back for the holiday of love. When you make a donation of $10 Project Angel Heart will send a meal and a Valentine’s Day message signed with your name to an individual suffering a life-threatening illness within the community.

Lotta Love Sweet Packs

When: February 10, February 13 – 14

Where: Little Man Ice Cream Factory, 4411 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Varying prices check here

The Lowdown: Grab a sweet treat for Valentine’s Day with Little Man Ice Cream’s Lotta Love Freezer Packs. You can choose from three different freezer packs, such as the Lotta Love Pack, the Vegan Lovers Leap and Between the Sammies pack. You can also indulge in hand-rolled truffles for an even sweeter finish. Order by February 10. Pick up on February 13 or February 14.

Colorado Love Valentine’s Weekend

When: February 10, 12 p.m. & February 12 – 14

Where: West End Tavern,926 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: $85 per person order here

The Lowdown: West End Tavern presents a Colorado Love Valentine’s Weekend. The event features a five-course feast paired with an interactive whiskey tasting held by Boulder Spirits head distiller, Alastair Brogan. You can experience the dinner in a dine-in fashion or order the menu for takeout. Make sure to order before February 10 at noon. Pick up will be scheduled on February 12 through February 14. Make a reservation for dine-in here.

Birdcall Chocolate Covered Cherry Shakes

When: February 10 – 21

Where: All Birdcall locations

Cost: Varying costs

The Lowdown: Birdcall presents chocolate covered cherry shakes for Valentine’s Day as well as gluten-free chicken nuggets. You can add in a shot of vanilla vodka to any of the shakes for $3 or sip on a cocktail for $8.

Sherry’s Soda Shoppe Ice Cream Cakes

When: February 10 – 14

Where: Sherry’s Soda Shoppe, 2716 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $12 – $32 order here

The Lowdown: Satisfy your sweet tooth with Sherry’s Soda Shoppe’s Ice Cream Cakes for Galentine’s Day and Valentine’s Day. You can pick up a customized mini cake that serves two to three people for $12 or grab a full-sized cake that serves six to eight people. Make sure to order by February 10. Pick ups are on February 13 and February 14.

Smōk Chocolates for Valentine’s Day

When: February 10 – 24

Where: Smok, 3330 Brighton Blvd. #202, Denver and Temper Chocolates, 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $6 per pack

The Lowdown: Smōk partners with Temper Chocolates to create Smōk Chocolates. The chocolates mesh smokey notes with sweet flavors to create two different bonbons – a dark chocolate with smoked brisket fat, caramel, smoked almond bonbon and a milk chocolate with smoked pork fat, caramel and chicharron bonbon. You can purchase a pack of the two for $6 at Temper or at Smōk.

Valentine’s Day with Colorado Wineries

When: February 10 – 14

Where: Balistreri Vineyards, 1946 E. 66th Ave., Denver, Creekside Cellars, 28036 CO-74, Evergreen, Colorado Vintner’s Collective, 3674 G Rd, Palisade and the Winery at Holy Cross Abbey, 3011 US-50, Cañon City

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Colorado Wineries presents Valentine’s Day with select participating wineries. You can delight in a dinner at home for two from Balistreri Vineyards, enjoy a four-course lunch for two at Creekside Cellars for $90, indulge with a rose and chocolate from Colorado Vintner’s Collective for $35 or sip on a wine tasting flight at The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey.

Veggie Valentines

When: February 10 – 14

Where: Online

Cost: $5.99

The Lowdown: Boulder County Farmers Market (BCFM) has your Valentine’s cards covered with Veggie Valentines. You can order the Valentines with corny sayings to be picked up curbside before February 14 for the perfect little addition to your holiday presents. You can also order bits and bobs to create your own romantic meal with the help of BCFM’s online marketplace.

Valentine’s Weekened Pop-Up

When: February 10, 11:59 p.m. & February 13 – 14 Where: All Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar locations Cost: $75 per person The Lowdown: Sample some seafood during a Valentine’s Weekend Pop-up at Jax Fish House. You can order a three-course seafood dinner at home for two with bites of lobster risotto, sustainable Pacific ahi tuna bento box and king crab mirus for $120 and add on dessert, discount champagne, caviar and more for an additional fee. Or if you are feeling some cabin fever you can dine-in with the full menu or prix fixe options for $65 per person. Order here for Jax’s Boulder location, here for Jax’s LoDo location and here for Jax’s Glendale location. Make sure to order before February 10 at 3 p.m. Dry Land Valentine’s Day Specials When: February 10 – 14 Where: Dry Land Distillers, Alley Entrance, 471 Main St. Unit B, Longmont Cost: Varying prices The Lowdown: Dry Land Distillers partners with Moksha Chocolate to present Valentine’s Day specials. You can find anything from wheat whiskey paired with dark chocolate for $57, chocolate old-fashioned cocktails paired with dark chocolate flights for $64 prickly daiquiri cocktails paired with white chocolate for $64 and more here. RiNo Valentine’s Offerings When: February 11 – 14 Where: various locations Cost: Varying prices The Lowdown: Support local businesses with these RiNo offerings. You can dine on a Valentine’s Menu from Il Posto, slurp of noodles from Osaka Ramen and grab chocolate from Temper and more.

Fox Run Café Treats

When: February 11, 2 p.m.

Where: Fox Run Café, 3550 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pastry chef Kelsie Berens of Fox Run Café has created Valentine’s Day Budinos for two and chocolate glazed donuts with Valentine’s Day sprinkles for your noshing needs. You can grab the sweet treats by preordering online until February 11 at 2 p.m.

Tavernetta’s San Valentino Dinner Kit

When: February 11 – 14

Where: Tavernetta, 1889 16th St. Mall, Denver

Cost: $125 for two here

The Lowdown: Tavernetta serves up a San Valentino Dinner Kit. The kit offers a Cosmopolitan Aperitivo for two, white truffle risotto, strawberry tiramisu and more. If you are feeling adventurous you can dine under the stars in private cassettas with a five-course menu or take on Tavernetta’s Valentine’s weekend specials.

WhiskeyGrams

When: February 11 – 13

Where: State 38 Distilling, 400 Corporate Cir. STE B, Golden

Cost: $46 – $51 order here

The Lowdown: Send your loved ones a WhiskeyGram from State 38 Distilling and Gold Mine Cupcakes. The packs include two cupcakes, a bottle of whiskey and a love note – for your special someone.

Valentine’s Day Kit

When: February 12 – 14

Where: TBD Foods, 1740 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $60 per person

The Lowdown: Keep comfy in your home while dining on a three-course Valentine’s Day Kit from TBD Foods. You can taste bites including chocolate-covered strawberries, butter-poached lobster, potato gnocchi and creme brulee two-ways. Make sure to pick up on February 12 through February 14.

Valentine’s Day at Den Corner

When: February 12 – 14

Where: Sushi Den, 1487 S Pearl St, Denver Izakaya Den, 1487A S Pearl St, Denver and Ototo Den, 1501 S. Pearl St, Denver

Cost: Various prices

The Lowdown: Add some flavor to your Valentine’s Day with the help of Den Corner. You can dig into a special takeout menu from Sushi Den, dive into a romantic Valentine’s Day bento for two from Ototo Den or walk in to Izakaya Den for its full menu service.

Bar Dough Valentine’s Day

When: February 12 – 14

Where: Bar Dough 2227 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $65 for two order here

The Lowdown: Keep on Netflix-in’ and Chillin’ with Bar Dough’s Valentine’s Day. You can take home a chicken parmesan meal for two or a bucatini and meatballs for two that each come with a green salad, garlic bread and a budino for dessert for a cozy night in. The kits also come with a bottle of wine for that extra fancy touch.

Valentines at Rioja

When: February 12 – 14

Where: Rioja, 1431 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $80 per person

The Lowdown: Dine-in or warm your prepping skills at home with Valentines at Rioja. The restaurant offers a four-course menu with tastes of bresaola carpaccio, paella but not, Rohan duck breast and a strawberry chocolate tart for a sweet ending. Create your reservations and order here or by calling 303.820.2282.

Uchi Valentine’s Day

When: February 12 – 14

Where: Uchi Denver, 2500 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: $195 per couple

The Lowdown: Dine on a specially created Omakase menu for two with 10 different courses. You can try bites such as king salmon crudo, Nigiri 2X2, king crab gunkan and a raspberry pistachio dessert during the festive day. The menu is available for curbside pick up or in-house dining. Make your orders online and reservations by calling 303.444.1922.

Ace Eat Serve Lunar New Year

When: February 12 – 14

Where: Ace Eat Serve, 501 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ace Eat Serve celebrates two holidays in one with its Lunar New Year menu. You can explore a takeout or dine-in menu of wings, king crag longevity noodles, crunchy garlic bao and a Year of the Ox cocktail to pair with your bites. The meal also comes with a traditional red envelope with a lucky scratch ticket for some extra fun. Create your reservations by calling 303.800.7705 or online.

Steuben’s Whoopie Pies

When: February 12 – 14

Where: Steuben’s Uptown, 523 E. 17th Ave., Denver and Steuben’s Arvada, 7355 Ralston Rd., Arvada

Cost: $4 each

The Lowdown: Munch on fluffy red velvet whoopie pies from Steuben’s Uptown and Arvada for the romantic holiday. The sweet bites are filled with marshmallow fluff and served with fresh berries and chocolate sauce in person. You can order for takeout or dine-in.

Pig & Sprout’s Valentine’s Day Menu

When: February 12 – 14

Where: The Pig & The Sprout, 1900 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dive into delightful dishes created by Chef Tyler with Pig & Sprout’s Valentine’s Day menu. You can taste bites of pork chops, roasted tomato risotto and a molten chocolate lava cake for dessert. Order online here.

Death & Co. Valentine’s Kit

When: February 12 – 14

Where: Death & Co., 1280 25th St., Denver

Cost: $125 – $150

The Lowdown: Death & Co. serves up a Valentine’s Kit with a Mondrian cocktail, fresh raspberries, two milk chocolate tortes and more for $125. You can order the kit here. You can also dine on a three-course Valentine’s Day menu with paired cocktails for $150 per couple. Make a reservation here.

Barrel-Aged Stout Release

When: February 12

Where: The Block Distilling Co., 2990 Larimer St., Denver and Odell Brewing Company RiNo, 2945 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Block Distilling Co. teams up with Odell Brewing Company for a barrel-aged stout release. The chocolate orange stout has been aged in The Block’s bourbon barrels giving it notes of vanilla and caramel. You can also grab a Circle pie for two in the taproom to accompany your brew.

Valentine’s Day at STK Steakhouse

When: February 12 – 14

Where: STK Steakhouse, 1550 Market St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Get decadent with Valentine’s Day at STK Steakhouse. You take home a menu of surf & turf for lovers with red wine and a chocolate lava marshmallow cake for $139 for two. If you don’t want to wash dishes, you can dine in with bites of a seafood platter for two, a porterhouse surf & turf, a chocolate lava marshmallow cake and sip on a love potion cocktail to wash it all down. Create your reservations here.

Stanley Sweetheart Specials

When: February 12 – 14

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stop into Stanley Marketplace for a myriad of Stanley Sweetheart Specials. Various businesses and restaurants within the marketplace will offer discounts and deals for the holiday such as a Miette et Chocolat and Trunk Nouveau chocolate collaboration for $28, a chocolate-covered strawberry kölsch release from Cheluna, sweetheart message cookies from Rosenberg’s Bagels & Delicatessen and more.

The Kitchen Valentine’s Take-Home Kit

When: February 12 – 14

Where: The Kitchen, 1039 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: $135 – $225 order here

The Lowdown: Don’t want to dress up and go out this Valentine’s Day? The Kitchen has you covered with a take-home kit. You can choose from two six-course menus of Cote de Boeuf or Miso Black Cod with a flourless chocolate cake or dine on an in-restaurant menu with Valentine’s Day Cocktails.

Rose-Infused Bevvies

When: February 12 – 14

Where: Wonder Press, 946 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: $4.50 each

The Lowdown: Wonder Press celebrates Valentine’s Day with “rose-infused bevvies.” You can sip on a rose latte created with house-made organic rose water, frothed milk and a smidge of raw cacao butter starting on February 12.

Lola’s Amor en Mar y Tierra

When: February 12, 3 p.m. and February 14, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: Lola Coastal Mexican, 1575 Boulder St., Denver

Cost: $90 – $120 for two order here

The Lowdown: Spice up your holiday with Amor en Mar y Tierra. Lola Coastal Mexican presents two three-course finish-at-home meal kits for the perfect night in. You can choose from a surf dinner for $120 for two or a turf dinner for $90 for two. Both kits come with hand-rolled truffles and specialty cocktails for that extra touch.

Beer-Infused Dessert Package

When: February 12 – 14

Where: Seedstock Brewery, 3610 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Seedstock Brewery teams up with Alma Kitchen & Catering for a Beer-Infused Dessert Package. You can sip on a crowler of your choosing while munching on Scotch ale brownie made with Seedstock’s Scotch ale or Bohemian Ale salted caramels made with Seedstock’s Bohemian Ale and chocolate-covered pretzels.

Valentine’s at The Bindery

When: February 12 – 14

Where: The Bindery, 1817 Central St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: The Bindery bakery team and Chef Linda Hampsten Fox present a Valentine’s menagerie of brunch and dinner menus combined with sweet bakery treats. You can dine on a four-course dinner menu for $90 per person offering truffled burrata, bison tenderloin and a chocolate mousse + hazelnut crémeux. You can also add on decorated cookies, snag a make-your-own-cookie kit, bonbons and more. Make your reservations here or order takeout here.

Frasca’s Classic Romance

When: February 12 – 14

Where: Frasca Food and Wine, 1738 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: $175 – $200 per person

The Lowdown: Chef Kelly Jeun and chef Eduardo Valle Lobo have created a four-course menu for Frasca’s Classic Romance. You can dine in a yurt village or the new Alpenglobes for your romantic date or take home a menu of beef wellington, wedge salad and caramel chantilly and milk chocolate profiteroles. Make sure to order by February 11 at 5:30 p.m. Create your reservations here and here.

Pizzeria Locale Boulder Spaghetti & Meatballs

When: February 12 – 14

Where: Pizzeria Locale Boulder, 1730 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pizzeria Locale Boulder gets saucy this Valentine’s Day with spaghetti and meatballs for two on top of its full menu. You can reserve a pod and warm up with beef and pork meatballs with fresh spaghetti or get the dish to go. Make your reservations here.

Date Night at Deviation

When: February 13 – 14

Where: Deviation Distilling, 900 W. 1st Ave. #150, Denver

Cost: $25 per couple

The Lowdown: Sip on some fancy cocktails during Date Night at Deviation. Deviation hosts the evening with a Love Machine cocktail and a Give it a Chai cocktail paired with a dessert plate created by a local chocolatier for just $25.

Love at First Bite

When: February 13 – 14

Where: Local Jones at Halcyon, A Hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: $95 per person here

The Lowdown: Take a staycation at Halcyon, A Hotel in Cherry Creek with the Love at First Bite package. You can relax with a four-course meal from Local Jones in-room and 15% off of a bottle of Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne for a romantic evening.

Valentine’s/Galentine’s Day at The Hornet

When: February 13

Where: The Hornet, 76 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Various prices

The Lowdown: Stop into The Hornet for a Valentine’s/Galentine’s Day celebration. You can enjoy a complimentary glass of bubbly and a half portion of chocolate torte with the purchase of an adult entree for dine-in.

Valentine’s Day at Kachina Cantina

When: February 13 – 14, 3 – 10 p.m.

Where: Kachina Cantina, 1890 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Spend your night without worrying about what to cook during Valentine’s Day at Kachina Cantina. You can dine on a shareable feast for two for $49 with dishes of scallop aguachile, a carne asada plate and a chocolate tres leches cake in the patio snow globes or order the menu for takeout. You can also add on a Nicholas Feuillatte Brut Champagne Split for $10. Reserve a spot here.

Sweet Cooie’s Turns Three

When: February 14, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Sweet Cooie’s, 3506 E. 12th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sweet Cooie’s celebrates its third anniversary on Valentine’s Day with a dessert date night. You can delight in an Aphrodisiac sundae bar, nibble on chocolate fountain love bites, handmade truffles and chocolate strawberries while swaying to sweet tunes from Shawntae Atenzia’s jazz trio.

Heart Shaped Box Release

When: February 14

Where: Denver Beer Co., 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. hosts a Heart Shaped Box release. You can snag a crowler of the chocolate brown ale with notes of caramel, milk chocolate and a subtle nuttiness. You can also purchase truffles from Chocolate Lab to pair with the brew.

Chocolate and Beer Tasting

When: February 14, 5 p.m.

Where: Dos Luces Brewery, 1236 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $30 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dos Luces Brewery partners with Cultura Craft Chocolate for a chocolate and beer tasting. You can delight in a pairing of four four-ounce brews complemented by four specialty chocolates. You can also get the pairing to go to indulge in while staying safe at home.

Denver Urban Gardens Virtual Dinner Date

When: February 14, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $150 – $250 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Urban Gardens teams up with Chef Biju Thomas to presents a Virtual Dinner Date. You can participate in a cooking class to create a gorgeous dinner for two paired with cocktails and later jam out to live music from The Dollhouse Thieves over the Zoom session. The event raises funds for Denver Urban Garden’s various programming.

Love Cherry Creek North

When: February 14

Where: Cherry Creek North, 2401 E. 2nd Ave. #150, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore the businesses of Cherry Creek North during Love Cherry Creek North. You can take a stroll through the neighborhood lit up with over 600,000 lights, shop from Valentine’s Day deals, treat your skin with a facial and more throughout the day.

Barcelona Wine Bar Prix Fixe en Casa

When: February 14

Where: Barcelona Wine Bar, 2900 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $85 per person

The Lowdown: Expand your palate with Barcelona Wine Bar’s Prix Fixe en Casa menu. You can dine on dishes such as a Tuscan kale salad, creamy burrata, Wagyu steak tartare and a tarta de Santiago to finish. You can also add on a bottle of Caves São João Sparkling Rosé for $25 for a perfect pairing. Create your reservation here.

Whole Sol Valentine’s Dinner

When: February 14

Where: All Whole Sol locations

Cost: Varying prices order here

The Lowdown: Freshen up your Valentine’s Day with a Whole Sol Valentine’s Dinner. You can feast on a three-course Japanese themed dinner for one for $59 or a date night dinner for two for $119. The menu offers dishes of poke bowls, nigiri trios, chocolates and more while sipping on a pear lychee mocktail.

Dia de San Valentin at Tamayo

When: February 14

Where: Tamayo, 1400 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $60 – $120 order here

The Lowdown: Tamayo hosts Dia de San Valentin.You can delight in a three -course menu with a complimentary champagne toast for $60 per person or order a three-course takeout Valentine’s package for $120 for two with optional wine and cocktail additions.

Valentine’s Day at La Sandia

When: February 14

Where: La Sandia, 8340 Northfield Blvd. Unit 1690, Denver

Cost: $35 per person order here

The Lowdown: Dabble on the south side with Valentine’s Day at La Sandia. The restaurant offers a three-course menu with bites of fajitas, crepes de cajeta, margaritas and more. You can also enjoy the menu by takeout for $60 for two.

Everlasting Love at The Curtis

When: February 14

Where: The Corner Office at The Curtis, 1401 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Starting at $294 per night here

The Lowdown: We all know that 2020 was rough and we all deserve a break. The Curtis host an Everlasting Love event featuring an overnight stay with an in-room romantic dinner for two from The Corner Office, including a complimentary bottle of champagne.

Island Love

When: February 14 – 15

Where: Pony Up, 1808 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Pony Up hosts an Island Love pop-up event. You can sip on tiki-themed cocktails and dig into Jamaican dishes prepared by Chef Tajahi Cooke of Ms. Betty’s Cooking throughout the tropical evening.

Chicken & Waffles for Your Honey

When: February 14

Where: The Post Brewing Co., 2200 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $38 for two

The Lowdown: The Post Brewing Co. gets savory and sweet with Chicken & Waffles for Your Honey. You can drip into fried chicken, waffles, brown-sugar glazed carrots and more for $38 and add on bubbly and a Hinman’s Bakery classic chocolate cream pie for two for $14. Make your reservations here.

Baolentine’s Day

When: February 14, 3 – 8 p.m.

Where: Middleman (Denver), 3401 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Middleman teams up with Misfit Snackbar for its fourth annual Baolentine’s Day. You can try steamed dumplings such as the Hamburgeisha, butternut squash bao and oyster mushroom dumplings as well as imbibe in drinks from Middleman for a chill night. Create your reservations here.

Mici Heart-Shaped Pizzas

When: February 14

Where: All Mici Handcrafted Italian locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a hot slice with Mici Heart-Shaped Pizzas. When you order a 16-inch pizza Mici offers the pizza to be shaped into a heart for no extra cost. You can order for delivery and add on a make your Mici’s kids’ pizza kit for $5.99 to create your own cute little pizza heart with the help of Mici founder Chef Jeff through a YouTube video. Make sure to make a note of requesting the heart shape when ordering your pizzas online.

Be Mine, Valentine: A Virtual Date Night

When: February 14, 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $65 register here

The Lowdown: Blanchard Family Wines hosts a Be Mine, Valentine: A Virtual Date Night. You can sip on three different bottles of wine paired with Valentine’s candies with the winery’s co-founders Mark and James Blanchard. Make sure to order by February 13.

Bonanno Concepts Valentine’s Day

When: February 14

Where: Various location check here

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Explore the various Bonanno Concepts for Valentine’s Day. You can dive into flavor-filled bites Mizuna, Salt & Grinder, Vesper Lounge and more on the day of love.

Spark of Romance

When: February 14, 1 p.m.

Where: the ART, a Hotel in Denver, 1201 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $65 per person

The Lowdown: The ART, a Hotel in Denver hosts a Spark of Romance dinner. You can sample bites of house-made torchon, petite beet salad and a flourless chocolate cake during a prix-fixe menu. You can also add on a wine pairing for $35. Reserve by calling 720.709.4431 or booking online here. If you want to get away but stay in the city you can indulge in the Roses are for Romance package that offers a three-course in-room dinner here.

Valentine’s Donuts

When: February 14, 7:30 a.m.

Where: Hops & Pie, 3920 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Berkeley Donuts serves up a one-day-only Valentine’s Day themed donut for a lovely day. You can snag the chocolate cherry glaze cake doughnut and whatever other flavor you please to start your Valentine’s Day off right.

American Elm Valentine’s

When: February 14

Where: American Elm, 4132 W. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: $149 for two

The Lowdown: Get a little fancy with American Elm’s Valentine’s. You can feast on a three-course meal with delights including king crab cannelloni, roasted sunchoke bisque, black truffle risotto and a flourless whiskey cake to finish sweet. Create your reservations here.

Urban Village Tasting Menu

When: February 14

Where: Urban Village, 9234 Park Meadows Dr. Ste 700, Lone Tree

Cost: $99 for two

The Lowdown: Liven up your Valentine’s Day with an Urban Village Tasting Menu. You can sample bites from the restaurant’s most popular menu items while dining-in or with takeout for $99. Order by calling 720.536.8150.