RiNo Boutique Owner Alycia Ann Evokes Free Spirit and Femininity with Mångata

Bohemian fashion can evoke one’s inner free spirit by entrancing the eye with effortless garments of earthy tones and magical prints. “Bohemian fashion lets us all play in pieces that can mold to however we are feeling that day. It is free and flowing, whimsical or dark and creates a carefree sense that I think we all are craving today,” shared Alycia Ann, founder of RiNo boutique, Mångata. Manifested many moons ago — according to Ann’s personal recollection — the boutique is something she’d always dreamed of designing and owning whilst spending hours playing dress up and drawing outfits as a little girl. It wasn’t until she’d relinquished her excuses as an adult and decided to pursue her artistic dreams that Mångata finally came to be.

Meaning “the shimmering road-like reflection of moonlight on water” in Swedish, Mångata boldly ignites the divine feminine through “a gypsy chic collection that aims to inspire the creative and unique warrior inside,” according to Ann. The boutique even hosted its first Criaturas de la Luna gathering last July— translating to “Creatures of the Moon” in Spanish — to help nurture its partakers’ truest self through art, plant medicines and movement.

From choosing designs to choosing artists, collaborating with those who embody this energy and have a passion to inspire is what Ann deems incredibly important.

“Our goal is to create a community that enables people to follow their dreams. We aim to be a platform for artists, thought leaders and visionaries to thrive and grow in whatever their field is. We also host gatherings to inspire and awaken our spirits to let the imagination run free,” explained Ann.

When asked about her current collection, Ann gushed about how her recent obsession is with the colorful multi-patterned and peacock-etched Fantasy Kimono. “It’s feminine, soft and I’ve worn it so many ways — as a robe, over jeans and wrapped as a dress,” said Ann. Her love of patterns, lace, faux fur and clever geometric designs make it clear that ethereal designs embody her uninhibited feminine vision.

Rising Frequency Jewelry — an independent jewelry line carrying cymatic patterned pieces that align with each of the seven chakra sound frequencies — is among Ann’s forever favorites. Earrings, hand chains, necklaces and body chains each have carefully designed pendants — inspired by sacred-geometry — that are predominantly made with gold-plated brass. “I love that each piece can be purposefully chosen to match whatever you are looking to call in and embrace on any given day.”

As for Ann’s upcoming endeavors, local bohemian fashion enthusiasts can expect her winter collection, called “- Her Style – An Artist Collaboration,” to drop in mid-February. Ann will collaborate with eight mostly Denver-based female artists — including Lindee Zimmer, Kendall Rose, Lexie Baker, Caroline Brothers, Fernanda Durmer, Eliza Vlasova, Alea Rain and Jess Steidler — who were each given a denim jacket from the collection to distress, paint, destroy and create however they’d like.

Mångata is located at 2719 Larimer St, Denver. Store hours are flexible, the store usually opens around the hours of noon and remains open until 5 p.m. on weekdays, though doors open later on the weekends.