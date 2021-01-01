Calling All Small Local Businesses For The ‘Together is Better’ Giveaway

Attention all Denver small, local and independent businesses — 303 Magazine and Realm are partnering together for a giveaway of a full day at Realm to host your very own photo and/or video shoot, complete with a 303 feature.

This is the perfect opportunity for any local business (including product and service-oriented businesses and nonprofits) that could benefit from an opportunity to create content on behalf of your business’ mission and connect with a larger audience in Denver.

Each submission must identify…

Your vision for your shoot day

How you intend to use the content created

How this opportunity would benefit your business

Submissions are due by January 31, 2021. Three submissions will be selected by February 10, 2021

Each of the three selected submissions will receive…

● Full 10 hour day at Realm

Including access to all of Realm (Open Space + Cafe + Mezzanine)



● Interview Feature in 303 Magazine featuring the final concept

● Behind the Scenes Video created by the Realm team

While this year has posed many challenges, we are hopeful that by coming together, we can continue to strengthen and energize our local community. After all, together is better.

Collaborating with other local makers and shakers is highly encouraged to bring your vision to life. Leveraging the entirety of Realm, such as the lounge vignettes and architectural features throughout the space is also encouraged. While Realm is a production studio, your photographer and videographer must be sourced and hired separately. Chosen submissions will receive access to all of Realm, but will need to coordinate a production team independently.

The three selected submissions must schedule your shoot day to take place before April 30, 2021. Rights for the content created must be shared with Realm and 303 Magazine, and deliverables must be provided within 30 days after the shoot. When shared by Realm & 303 Magazine, all credit will be given to the team that creates the content. Submissions will be reviewed confidentially and selected by Realm & 303.

We look forward to receiving your submissions — enter below!

As this is a celebration of the creative community, we will respect the ownership of all concepts submitted and will not share them outside of the submission selection team.