5 Local Craft Stores to Satisfy Your Creative Itch

As the temperatures continue to drop and the winter season settles in further, many individuals turn towards indoor activities to pass the time. Whether you’re trying out new recipes at home, making phone calls to friends or watching your favorite movies, There are no shortage of activities to keep you occupied. However, for some, appealing to your craftier, more innovative side by trying out new art projects can be a particularly fulfilling pastime. Recently, as many of us have been stuck at home, DIY fashion or alterations to clothing and wardrobe have gained popularity.

Now more than ever, many of us may need a boost of excitement and creativity in our lives. There are dozens of ideas out there that encourage individuals to try and mix up their style and embark on a new fashion project. These trends include knitting, embroidery, sewing, personalization, weaving, tie-dye and more. You’ll likely find that you are limited only by your own imagination. To help you get started, 303 Magazine has rounded up five craft stores in the Denver area that can provide you with every tool and equipment you could possibly need. Similarly, each shop offers their consumers unique supplies and experiences according to their personal mission as a creative source in the community. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced artisan, these shops support any creative dreams or ambitions you may have.

Fancy Tiger Crafts

Where: Fancy Tiger Crafts is located at 59 North Broadway, Denver and is currently open for curbside pick-up only, available Monday through Saturday from 1-5 p.m.

The Lowdown: Found on South Broadway, Fancy Tiger Crafts offers customers an extensive variety of materials and products. Opened in 2006, the shop provides individuals the chance to both buy supplies and participate in classes. Owners Jaime Jennings and Amber Corcoran founded Fancy Tiger Crafts to inspire individuals to partake in creative activities through high-quality materials and resources. Therefore, this shop generates an ideal atmosphere for customers to enhance their creativity and find a supportive community.

Currently, Fancy Tiger Crafts is not open for in-person shopping. All purchases must be made through their website with the options of shipping or curbside pick-up. Further information and inquiries can be directed through their website.

The LambShoppe

Where: The LambShoppe is found at 3512 East 12th Avenue, Denver and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Lowdown: Situated on 12th avenue, the LambShoppe features a wide variety of yarn, tools, instructions, and everything in between. As the oldest yarn shop in Denver, the store has an extensive history of providing customers with quality items for their latest project. The Lambshoppe also offers classes and individual assistance (with the owner, Mary Carol, herself) for every maker, no matter the skill level. Further information and specific prices can be found on their website. They also sell a unique selection of handmade clothing, called Sympli clothing, in the store. This not only offers inspiration, but also presents the opportunity to support local artists.

The LambShoppe is currently open and practices safety regulations in the store. However, one can also order products online or over the phone and have it directly shipped to your house.

ReCreative Denver

Where: ReCreative Denver is located at 765 Santa Fe Drive, Denver and is open Tuesday – Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Lowdown: ReCreative Denver is a shop and art center found in the Santa Fe Art District. They provide customers with a unique experience in both the materials they offer and their mission to create an impact on the community. ReCreative Denver stocks their store with supplies donated by individuals or companies. Therefore, not only do they present unique finds, but their shelves are constantly changing. The store features items such as yarn, frames, gift wrap, art supplies and more. In addition, proceeds from material sales are invested back into the community by funding art programs and supplying materials throughout Denver. ReCreative Denver also offers a multitude of workshops, classes and exhibitions.

ReCreative Denver is open, though face masks are required per regulations and only credit or debit payments are accepted. Donations are made by appointment and further information can be found on their website.

Guiry’s

Where: Guiry’s has a number of locations throughout Colorado. Stores carrying art supplies can be found in Boulder, Centennial, Cherry Creek, Denver South and more. Specific locations and times can be found on their website.

The Lowdown: With a total of 12 locations found in Colorado, Guiry’s has been a staple for artists since 1899. Originally, it began as a producer of paint and wallpaper, founded by Joseph and Herb Guiry. Since then, the store has remained a family-owned business while constantly expanding and improving their inventory over the years. As an art supplier, Guiry’s offers products relating to painting and drawing endeavors, while also stocking items like easels and canvases. The store also makes an effort to get involved in the community, whether that be helping you find the perfect paint for your next project or supporting art education and non-profits.

Guiry’s locations are currently open for both in-store shopping and curbside pick-up. Orders can also be placed through their website and shipped directly to you.

Meininger Art Supply

Where: H.R. Meininger Company is found at 499 Broadway, Denver and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Lowdown: Located on South Broadway, H.R. Meininger Co. was founded in 1881 and has remained a family-owned company ever since. Their history solidifies their credibility as a successful art supply store as their wide expanse of inventory satisfies a multitude of customers and needs. They carry items ranging from crafting to painting to drawing materials and much more. In total, H.R. Meininger Co. carries over 80,000 art-related products, making it one of the largest art supply stores in the West. They also opened another location in Colorado Springs, with just as great a selection.

H.R. Meininger Co. is currently open for both in-store purchases and curbside pick-up. You can also place orders online or over the phone and have them shipped directly to your house. More details and information can be found on their website.