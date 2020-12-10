A Guide on Where To Get Tested for COVID-19 in Denver

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Colorado, it is important to know what are the options when it comes to testing. How much does it cost? How quickly can you get the test results? Do you need insurance? Thankfully, there is a variety of services, private and public, that provide the most advanced testing to detect the presence of the virus. Whether you are insured or not, here is a complete guide to all the testing sites in Denver.

Public Testing

Denver Human Services East

Where: 3815 Steele St., Denver

Cost: Free

How To Register: Register online here

Results Return: 3-4 business days

The Lowdown: The office of Denver Human Services offers drive-up testing every day from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To ensure the office has adequate testing supplies, you must register each time you wish to be tested. A valid email address is required in order to receive results as quickly as possible.

Green Valley Ranch Pool

Where: 4455 Jebel St., Denver



Cost: Free

How To Register: Register online here

Results Return: 3-4 business days

The Lowdown: The Green Valley Ranch Pool is one of the new community testing sites established by the state. The location offers drive-through testing for the uninsured every day from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Anyone interested in taking a test must register online before going to the location.

Paco Sanchez Park

Where: 1290 Knox Ct., Denver

Cost: Free

How To Register: Register online here

Results Return: 3-4 business days



The Lowdown: Drive-through testing for COVID-19 is offered at Paco Sanchez Park from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. You must bring a photo I.D. to get tested and register online prior.



Ruby Hill Park

Where: 1200 W. Florida Ave., Denver



Cost: Free

How To Register: Register online here

Results Return: 3-4 business days



The Lowdown: Drive-through testing is available at Ruby Park Hill from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To get tested, you must bring a photo I.D. and register online. If test results take longer than five business days, you can reach out to [email protected].

Water World

Where: 8801 N. Pecos St., Federal Heights



Cost: Free

How To Register: Register online here

Results Return: 2-4 business days



The Lowdown: Located just north of Denver, Water World hosts one of the largest drive-up testing spots in metro Denver. It is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas.

Wellness Winnie

Where: Mobile unit



Cost: Free

How To Register: To schedule a visit, call 3-1-1

Results Return: 2-4 business days



The Lowdown: Denver’s Wellness Winnie is the city’s very own mobile COVID-testing vehicle. It is designed to come to your house if you don’t have access to transportation. Winnie also offers a wide range of other services at locations around Denver. Go here for more info.

Private Testing

Advanced Urgent Care and Occupational Medicine

Where: Central Park, 3890 Quebec St., Denver



Cost: $95 without insurance



How To Register: Register online here



Results Return: 3–7 days



The Lowdown: Individuals can get a curbside Diagnostic/PCR test or a rapid COVID-19 test at Advanced Urgent Care. The rapid test results are available on the same day. The cost of the test is covered by most major insurances. To get tested, a virtual visit must be scheduled. During the visit, the provider will then schedule the curbside test, which is available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

AFC Urgent Care

Where: Visit the official website for all locations, click here



Cost: $95 – $159 without insurance

How To Register: Register online, click here



Results Return: 3–5 days; same day for rapid testing



The Lowdown: AFC offers three types of tests: COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test, COVID-19 Antibody Testing and COVID-19 Standard Swab Test. To get tested, an appointment is required. Make your appointment online and select “COVID-19/Drive-Up Medical Care.”

AfterOurs Urgent Care

Where: 6895 E. Hampden Ave., Denver; 4500 W. 38th Ave, Ste 220, Denver



Cost: $150 – $230 without insurance



How To Register: Register online here



Results Return: 24-48 hours



The Lowdown: AfterOurs conducts both Serology (Antibody) testing and Viral (Diagnostic/PCR) testing. Appointments are not required but individuals must register online. All patients may be tested and no referral is required. For more information on COVID-19 testing at AfterOurs, click here.

CareNow Urgent Care

Where: Visit the official website for all locations, click here



Cost: $250 without insurance

How To Register: Register online here



Results Return: 3 – 5 days; same day for rapid testing



The Lowdown: CareNow offers the standard PCR test for COVID-19 testing and the rapid test. Results for the rapid test may be ready as quickly as in 15 minutes. Major insurances can cover the cost for the test. For self-pay patients, the FFCRA amended by the CARES Act can cover the cost of the test. CareNow will not collect for the exam bill or lab service fee at the time of service.

Covid Drive Up Community Testing

Where: 2150 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver



Cost: $180 without insurance



How To Register: Register online here



Results Return: 1 – 3 days



The Lowdown: Appointments are recommended but drive-ups without appointments can also get tested. The drive-thru service offers the standard PCR COVID-19 nasal swab and the COVID-19 Antibody test. For insured patients, the cost of the test will be billed to their respective insurances.

Dispatch Health

Where: Dispatchers come to your location



Cost: $5 – 50 without insurance



How To Register: Register online here



Results Return: 2 – 4 days; same day for rapid testing



The Lowdown: If you’d rather take the test at home, Dispatch Health is an on-demand, mobile care provider with COVID testing capabilities. They offer the PCR test, rapid test and the lateral flor antigen test. They will test symptomatic or asymptomatic patients and they are available seven days a week.

Inner City Health Center

Where: Harrington Elementary School Parking Lot, 2401 E. 27th Ave., Denver



Cost: Free

How To Register: Registration not required



Results Return: 4 – 5 days



The Lowdown: Every Saturday, Inner City Health will be offering drive-thru COVID 19 testing and flu vaccinations. Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



King Soopers

Where: Visit the official website for all locations, click here



Cost: $144 – 193 without insurance



How To Register: Register online here



Results Return: 24– 48 hours



The Lowdown: Kroger’s Health now offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing at various King Soopers’ locations. Only symptomatic patients may get tested. To get tested, first complete the screening and registration process online. Afterward, you can schedule an appointment and choose the testing location. Patients must make sure to activate patient portal access in order to receive the lab results as quickly as possible.

National Jewish Health

Where: 1400 Jackson St., Denver



Cost: $89 – 98 without insurance



How To Register: Register online here



Results Return: 24– 48 hours

The Lowdown: National Jewish Health offers the drive-thru self-referral PCR Test. This means the patient will administer the swab themselves to avoid unnecessary contact. Additionally, patients can get the IgG Antibody Serology Test to see if they have previously contracted the virus. Payments must be made in advance and will not be billed to insurance.

Rocky Mountain Urgent Care

Where: Visit the official website for all locations, click here



Cost: Free



How To Register: Register online here



Results Return: 48– 72 hours, rapid test available in an hour



The Lowdown: Rocky Mountain Urgent Care clinics offer drive-thru PCR test, rapid test and antibody test. Patients can be symptomatic or asymptomatic to get tested. However, for the antibody test, which requires drawing blood, patients must be asymptomatic. Once you have booked an appointment, a provider will call to schedule the test and explain the process of performing the test.

STRIDE Community Health Center

Where: Visit the official website for all locations, click here



Cost: Free



How To Register: Register online here



Results Return: 7– 10 business days



The Lowdown: Patients experiencing symptoms, as well as asymptomatic patients, can get tested. The drive-thru testing works on a first-come, first-served basis. Because of this, it is recommended to arrive as early at 6 a.m. as testing ends when supplies have been depleted.

Tepeyac Clinic

Where: Globeville Community Church, 5039 Lincoln St., Denver



Cost: Free

How To Register: Call to register, 303-458-5302

Results Return: 3-4 business days



The Lowdown: The Tepeyac Clinic offers COVID-19 testing every Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Individuals must schedule an appointment before heading to the clinic. The clinic will prioritize testing for individuals who are experiencing symptoms, are at high risk or require a test for work, school or medical reasons.

UC Health

Where: Visit the official website for all locations, click here



Cost: $85 without insurance



How To Register: Register online here



Results Return: Varies due to high demand



The Lowdown: At this time, UC Health will only provide COVID-19 testing for people referred by their provider or symptomatic patients. You can get the standard PCR swab test, which detects the presence of the virus, or the antibody blood test, which detects the presence of the antibodies. Once the test is complete, patients can find their test results in their My Health Connection account.

Walgreens

Where: Visit the official website for all locations, click here



Cost: $129 without insurance



How To Register: Register online here



Results Return: 24 hours for rapid test



The Lowdown: Walgreens Pharmacy is offering contactless COVID-19 testing for patients age three and up. The tests available are the PCR COVID-19 test, the Rapid Diagnostic Test and the Rapid Antigen Test. To get tested, patients must complete a survey and register online. On-site, they must provide an e-mail confirmation, valid photo I.D. and insurance card.



The Women’s Health Group

Where: 9195 Grant St., Thornton



Cost: $180 without insurance



How To Register: Register online here



Results Return: 1 – 3 days

The Lowdown: Test Directly offers drive-thru testing at the Women’s Health Group parking lot in Thornton. After registering online and scheduling an appointment, patients can get either the standard PCR COVID-19 nasal swab or the COVID-19 Antibody test.

Zip Clinic Urgent Care

Where: 1 Broadway, Bldg A Ste 100, Denver



Cost: $119 without insurance



How To Register: Register online here



Results Return: 24 hours for rapid test



The Lowdown: Zip Clinic offers drive-up testing without the need for a referral. Additionally, testing is provided for anyone, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic. In order to get tested, check-in online in advance to reserve your spot and fill out the required paperwork.

