A Guide on Where To Get Tested for COVID-19 in Denver

Home
18 min read

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Colorado, it is important to know what are the options when it comes to testing. How much does it cost? How quickly can you get the test results? Do you need insurance? Thankfully, there is a variety of services, private and public, that provide the most advanced testing to detect the presence of the virus. Whether you are insured or not, here is a complete guide to all the testing sites in Denver.

Public Testing

Denver Human Services East

Photo Courtesy of Denver Human Services- East via Facebook

Where: 3815 Steele St., Denver

Cost: Free

How To Register: Register online here

Results Return: 3-4 business days

The Lowdown: The office of Denver Human Services offers drive-up testing every day from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To ensure the office has adequate testing supplies, you must register each time you wish to be tested. A valid email address is required in order to receive results as quickly as possible.

Green Valley Ranch Pool

Photo courtesy of Mayor Hancock’s Facebook page.

Where: 4455 Jebel St., Denver

Cost: Free

How To Register: Register online here

Results Return: 3-4 business days

The Lowdown: The Green Valley Ranch Pool is one of the new community testing sites established by the state. The location offers drive-through testing for the uninsured every day from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Anyone interested in taking a test must register online before going to the location.

Paco Sanchez Park

Pack Sanchez Park Testing

Where: 1290 Knox Ct., Denver

Cost: Free

How To Register: Register online here

Results Return: 3-4 business days

The Lowdown: Drive-through testing for COVID-19 is offered at Paco Sanchez Park from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. You must bring a photo I.D. to get tested and register online prior.

Ruby Hill Park

Ruby Hill Park Testing

Photo Courtesy of Ruby Hill Park Neighborhood via Facebook

Where: 1200 W. Florida Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

How To Register: Register online here

Results Return: 3-4 business days

The Lowdown: Drive-through testing is available at Ruby Park Hill from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To get tested, you must bring a photo I.D. and register online. If test results take longer than five business days, you can reach out to [email protected].

Water World

Photo courtesy of Water World on Facebook.

Where: 8801 N. Pecos St., Federal Heights 

Cost: Free

How To Register: Register online here

Results Return: 2-4 business days

The Lowdown: Located just north of Denver, Water World hosts one of the largest drive-up testing spots in metro Denver. It is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas.

Wellness Winnie

Photo courtesy of Mayor Hancock’s Facebook page.

Where: Mobile unit

Cost: Free

How To Register: To schedule a visit, call 3-1-1

Results Return: 2-4 business days

The Lowdown: Denver’s Wellness Winnie is the city’s very own mobile COVID-testing vehicle. It is designed to come to your house if you don’t have access to transportation. Winnie also offers a wide range of other services at locations around Denver. Go here for more info.

Private Testing

 Advanced Urgent Care and Occupational Medicine

advanced urgent care

Photo Courtesy of Advanced Urgent Care via Facebook

Where: Central Park, 3890 Quebec St., Denver

Cost: $95 without insurance

How To Register: Register online here

Results Return: 3–7 days

The Lowdown: Individuals can get a curbside Diagnostic/PCR test or a rapid COVID-19 test at Advanced Urgent Care. The rapid test results are available on the same day. The cost of the test is covered by most major insurances. To get tested, a virtual visit must be scheduled. During the visit, the provider will then schedule the curbside test, which is available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

AFC Urgent Care

AFC Urgent Care

Photo Courtesy of AFC Urgent Care via Facebook

Where: Visit the official website for all locations, click here

Cost: $95 – $159 without insurance

How To Register: Register online, click here

Results Return: 3–5 days; same day for rapid testing

The Lowdown: AFC offers three types of tests: COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test, COVID-19 Antibody Testing and COVID-19 Standard Swab Test. To get tested, an appointment is required. Make your appointment online and select “COVID-19/Drive-Up Medical Care.”

AfterOurs Urgent Care

AfterOurs Urgent Care

Photo Courtesy of AfterOurs Urgent Care Denver via Facebook

Where: 6895 E. Hampden Ave., Denver; 4500 W. 38th Ave, Ste 220, Denver

Cost: $150 – $230 without insurance

How To Register: Register online here

Results Return: 24-48 hours

The Lowdown: AfterOurs conducts both Serology (Antibody) testing and Viral (Diagnostic/PCR) testing. Appointments are not required but individuals must register online. All patients may be tested and no referral is required. For more information on COVID-19 testing at AfterOurs, click here.

CareNow Urgent Care

CareNow Urgent Care

Photo Courtesy of CareNow Urgent Care via Facebook

Where: Visit the official website for all locations, click here

Cost: $250 without insurance

How To Register: Register online here

Results Return: 3 – 5 days; same day for rapid testing

The Lowdown: CareNow offers the standard PCR test for COVID-19 testing and the rapid test. Results for the rapid test may be ready as quickly as in 15 minutes. Major insurances can cover the cost for the test. For self-pay patients, the FFCRA amended by the CARES Act can cover the cost of the test. CareNow will not collect for the exam bill or lab service fee at the time of service.

Covid Drive Up Community Testing

Co Covid-19 Testing

Photo Courtesy of CO Covid-19 Testing via Facebook

Where: 2150 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $180 without insurance

How To Register: Register online here

Results Return: 1 – 3 days

The Lowdown: Appointments are recommended but drive-ups without appointments can also get tested. The drive-thru service offers the standard PCR COVID-19 nasal swab and the COVID-19 Antibody test. For insured patients, the cost of the test will be billed to their respective insurances.

Dispatch Health

Dispatch Health

Photo Courtesy of Dispatch Health via Facebook

Where: Dispatchers come to your location

Cost: $5 – 50 without insurance

How To Register: Register online here

Results Return: 2 – 4 days; same day for rapid testing

The Lowdown: If you’d rather take the test at home, Dispatch Health is an on-demand, mobile care provider with COVID testing capabilities. They offer the PCR test, rapid test and the lateral flor antigen test. They will test symptomatic or asymptomatic patients and they are available seven days a week.

Inner City Health Center

Where: Harrington Elementary School Parking Lot, 2401 E. 27th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

How To Register: Registration not required

Results Return: 4 – 5 days

The Lowdown: Every Saturday, Inner City Health will be offering drive-thru COVID 19 testing and flu vaccinations. Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

King Soopers

King Soopers Testing

Photo Courtesy of Kroger Health via Facebook

Where: Visit the official website for all locations, click here

Cost: $144 – 193 without insurance

How To Register: Register online here

Results Return: 24– 48 hours

The Lowdown: Kroger’s Health now offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing at various King Soopers’ locations. Only symptomatic patients may get tested. To get tested, first complete the screening and registration process online. Afterward, you can schedule an appointment and choose the testing location. Patients must make sure to activate patient portal access in order to receive the lab results as quickly as possible.

National Jewish Health

National Jewish Health

Photo Courtesy of National Jewish Health via Facebook

Where: 1400 Jackson St., Denver

Cost: $89 – 98 without insurance

How To Register: Register online here

Results Return: 24– 48 hours

The Lowdown: National Jewish Health offers the drive-thru self-referral PCR Test. This means the patient will administer the swab themselves to avoid unnecessary contact. Additionally, patients can get the IgG Antibody Serology Test to see if they have previously contracted the virus. Payments must be made in advance and will not be billed to insurance.

Rocky Mountain Urgent Care

Where: Visit the official website for all locations, click here

Cost: Free

How To Register: Register online here

Results Return: 48– 72 hours, rapid test available in an hour

The Lowdown: Rocky Mountain Urgent Care clinics offer drive-thru PCR test, rapid test and antibody test. Patients can be symptomatic or asymptomatic to get tested. However, for the antibody test, which requires drawing blood, patients must be asymptomatic. Once you have booked an appointment, a provider will call to schedule the test and explain the process of performing the test.

STRIDE Community Health Center

STRIDE testing

Photo Courtesy of STRIDE Community Health Center via Facebook

Where: Visit the official website for all locations, click here

Cost: Free

How To Register: Register online here

Results Return: 7– 10 business days

The Lowdown: Patients experiencing symptoms, as well as asymptomatic patients, can get tested. The drive-thru testing works on a first-come, first-served basis. Because of this, it is recommended to arrive as early at 6 a.m. as testing ends when supplies have been depleted.

Tepeyac Clinic

Clinica Tepeyac

Photo Courtesy of Clinica Tepeyac via Facebook

Where: Globeville Community Church, 5039 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: Free

How To Register: Call to register, 303-458-5302

Results Return: 3-4 business days

The Lowdown: The Tepeyac Clinic offers COVID-19 testing every Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Individuals must schedule an appointment before heading to the clinic. The clinic will prioritize testing for individuals who are experiencing symptoms, are at high risk or require a test for work, school or medical reasons.

UC Health

UC Health

Photo Courtesy of UC Health’s official website

Where: Visit the official website for all locations, click here

Cost: $85 without insurance

How To Register: Register online here

Results Return: Varies due to high demand

The Lowdown: At this time, UC Health will only provide COVID-19 testing for people referred by their provider or symptomatic patients. You can get the standard PCR swab test, which detects the presence of the virus, or the antibody blood test, which detects the presence of the antibodies. Once the test is complete, patients can find their test results in their My Health Connection account.

Walgreens

Where: Visit the official website for all locations, click here

Cost: $129 without insurance

How To Register: Register online here

Results Return: 24 hours for rapid test

The Lowdown: Walgreens Pharmacy is offering contactless COVID-19 testing for patients age three and up. The tests available are the PCR COVID-19 test, the Rapid Diagnostic Test and the Rapid Antigen Test. To get tested, patients must complete a survey and register online. On-site, they must provide an e-mail confirmation, valid photo I.D. and insurance card.

The Women’s Health Group

The Women's Health Group

Photo Courtesy of The Women’s Health Group via Facebook

Where: 9195 Grant St., Thornton

Cost: $180 without insurance

How To Register: Register online here

Results Return: 1 – 3 days

The Lowdown: Test Directly offers drive-thru testing at the Women’s Health Group parking lot in Thornton. After registering online and scheduling an appointment, patients can get either the standard PCR COVID-19 nasal swab or the COVID-19 Antibody test.

Zip Clinic Urgent Care

Zip Clinic Urgent Care

Photo Courtesy of Zip Clinic Urgent Care via Facebook

Where: 1 Broadway, Bldg A Ste 100, Denver

Cost: $119 without insurance

How To Register: Register online here

Results Return: 24 hours for rapid test

The Lowdown: Zip Clinic offers drive-up testing without the need for a referral. Additionally, testing is provided for anyone, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic. In order to get tested, check-in online in advance to reserve your spot and fill out the required paperwork.