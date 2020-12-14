31 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some jolly events lined up this week. Start it off by imbibing in seasonal delights with Day two of the 12 Days of Firkins and end it by laughing a little at an ApocaLips Comedy Show. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Reminder, masks and social distancing are mandatory at any of these in-person events. Also due to current restrictions, they can only be attended with members of your household.

Monday, December 14

Day 2 of the 12 Days of Firkins

When: December 14, 2 – 7 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The 12 Firkins of Christmas is back at Copper Kettle Brewing Company. You can take part in a 12-day celebration of brews by picking up a new firkin every day until December 24. The second day features a Winter Warmer spiced strong ale for holiday sipping. Throughout the week you can taste brews such as a Raspberry Menage Sour Rauchbier, a Cafe Con Leche brew, a Flanders Red Sour, a Key Lime Pie Kolsch and an Eggnog Cream Ale.

Holiday Tree Lot

When: December 14 – 24

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: Various prices

The Lowdown: Find the perfect greenery to decorate at Little Man Ice Cream’s Holiday Tree Lot. The lot offers trees of all sizes and shapes for a chance to find the perfect tree for your home. Sweet Cooie’s in Congress Park also holds a lot as well.

Blossoms of Light

When: December 14 – January 16

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $21 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Botanic Gardens returns with its magical Blossoms of Light display. The wondrous interactive light display features sound-reactive animated LED lights for a wild experience. You can explore the lights, delight in holiday treats, warm drinks and more throughout the gardens.

Visions West Contemporary Exhibitions

When: December 14 – January 23

Where: Visions West Contemporary, 2605 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Visions West Contemporary hosts two new running exhibitions – Pioneer Project and Mothers & Daughters. Pioneer Project, created by artist Jennifer Nehrbass explores the contribution of women in western expansion, while rewriting accounts from the female view. Mothers & Daughters features works from Madeline Bialke that dive into a post-apocalyptic world impacted by a romantized pollutant.

Zoo Lights

When: December 14 – 31

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Zoo Lights are back at the Denver Zoo for its 30th annual appearance. You can take a stroll through more than 80 acres of lit-up animals for a magical winter wonderland experience. Zoo Lights is widely popular so make sure to book your tickets soon.

9News Parade of Lights

When: December 14 – 17

Where: Starts at Denver Pavillions, 500 16th St. Mall, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The annual 9News Parade of Lights returns for the holiday season. This year the parade is a multi-day event with floats stationed all around downtown Denver starting at Denver Pavillions and ending at Denver Union Station. You can experience an amazing array of lights and stay socially distanced.

Cherry Creek Holiday Market

When: December 14 – 23

Where: Fillmore Plaza, 105 Fillmore St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Make some marks off of your gift list at the Cherry Creek Holiday Market. The outdoor market hosts 30 vendors offering products to purchase in convenient containers, live music from local bands and carolers and more throughout the month.

Granny Dances To A Holiday Drum

When: December 14 – January 2

Where: Online

Cost: $30 – $80 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance presents Granny Dances To A Holiday Drum. The holiday celebration features a live stream performance, a chance to learn choreography from instructors and a chance to meet the talents behind the performance with a Zoom event.

Days of Giving Toy Drive

When: December 14 – 20

Where: Sweet Cooie’s, 3506 E. 12th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Give back to those in need this holiday season with a Days of Giving Toy Drive. You can stop into Sweet Cooie’s to donate an unopened toy for a child in need of some extra joy this Christmas.

Tuesday, December 15

Mindful Looking Online

When: December 15, 1 – 1:45 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take time out from your day for Mindful Looking Online. Denver Art Museum hosts the program to help you slow down, take a deeper look into details and appreciate some art that is held within the museum.

Future of Energy: Transmission

When: December 15, 4 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents The Future of Energy: Transmission. The Zoom session will explore the changes to renewable energy and how it will impact transmission technology. You can hear from Dr. Christopher Clack the CEO of Vibrant Clean Energy, LLC. and take a part in a Q&A after the session.

Virtual Mythology Whiskey Tasting

When: December 15, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Mythology Distillery hosts a Virtual Mythology Whiskey Tasting. You can sample Mythology’s Hell Bear Whiskey and its Bourbon while discussing the blends and processing with head distiller Scott Coburn. Register here.

Ciders & Sides

When: December 15, 1 – 7 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $26 – $28 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders partners with Mermaids Bakery for a Ciders & Sides. You can satisfy your sweet tooth with four freshly baked holiday-themed cupcakes paired perfectly with four ciders for a refresher.

Best of Denver: Holiday Lights Tour

When: December 15, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Starts at Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $22 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a trip through the city with a Best of Denver: Holiday Lights Tour. You can view twinkling holiday lights, a traditional German-style Christmas market, hear the history of Denver and more.

Holiday Market

When: December 15 – 20

Where: Raices Brewing Co., 2060 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Find some locally made crafts during a Holiday Market at Raices Brewing Co. Raices’ will feature one to two artisans offering products every day for five days for your holiday shopping ventures.

Wednesday, December 16

Nan Goldin on Art and Activism

When: December 16, 5 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Listen to artist Nan Goldin on Art and Activism. Goldin will speak about her activism, her photography and strategies used inside and outside of the studio.

Piano Christmas

When: December 16, 6 – 7:15 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Get a little festive with Piano Christmas. You can listen to Chappell Kingsland perform over a Zoom and Facebook stream. More information here.

Handmade Holiday: Art Market Art Show

When: December 16 – 26

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free – $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space hosts Handmade Holiday: Art Market Art Show. Shop from small businesses from the pop-up style art show with artists such as Alexander Stone, Macey Sigaty and Simie Alexander.

Thursday, December 17

Surfing 100 Million-Year-Old Sandstones

When: December 17, 12 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Learn more about the Cretaceous Codell Sandstone during Surfing 100 million-year-old sandstones. You can hear about how the rock units were formed, how they hold an oil and gas reservoir and more. You can tune into the live stream on Facebook or YouTube.

Jingle Bell Bar

When: December 17 – 18

Where: Belleview Station, 6785 E. Chenango Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Holiday Bazaar hosts the Jingle Bell Bar. The festive outdoor bar has hot and seasonal themed cocktails, seasonal brews, wines and more. You can grab a drink and take part in a gingerbread house DIY night.

Friday, December 18

A Virtual Colorado Christmas

When: December 18, 5 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $15 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Colorado Symphony celebrates the holidays with A Virtual Colorado Christmas. You can watch as Boettcher Concert Hall fills with sweet festive tunes such as ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas – narrated by vocalist Devin DeSantis.

16th Street Mall Holiday Festival

When: December 18, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: The 16th Street Mall, 1000 16th St. Mall, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take a stroll through downtown Denver and pick up some holiday gifts at the 16th Street Mall Holiday Festival. The festival holds an array of vendors offering handmade crafts, art, seasonal bites and more.

Home for the Holidays Beer Release

When: December 18, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co., 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. gets in the holiday spirit with a Home for the Holidays Beer Release. You can grab the white IPA crowler, pick up a sugar cookie decorating kit and sip on a mug of Apple Jack Ale throughout the evening.

December Delights

When: December 18, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., Denver

Cost: $9 -$14 at entry

The Lowdown: Four Mile Historic Park celebrates the holidays with December Delights. You can snack on seasonal bites, imbibe in beverages, skate in an ice rink and more within the park’s spacious 12 acres. You can also see a life-sized holiday card created by artist Brian Corrigan.

Saturday, December 19

Victorian Stories with Santa & Mrs. Claus

When: December 19, 10 a.m. & December 23, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $24 per household

The Lowdown: Molly Brown House Museum hosts Victorian Stories with Santa & Mrs. Claus. You can listen to Santa and Mrs. Claus read traditional stories, get a little crafty and more throughout the day.

Christmas Drive Thru

When: December 19, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Dream Center hosts a Christmas Drive-Thru. If you or someone you know needs some extra cheer this holiday season, you can join in a drive-thru Christmas Party.

Holiday Music at Dairy Block

When: December 19, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your jolly spirit on with Holiday Music at Dairy Block. The Jingle Belles will rock Dairy Block with sweet melodies while you shop from the various shops, restaurants and more.

Holiday Bazaar

When: December 19 – 20

Where: Belleview Station Dog Park, 6785 E. Chenango Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Belleview Station partners with Denver BAZAAR for a Holiday Bazaar. You can take a look-see at the outdoor market that is chalk-full with local vendors offering crafts, fashion, handmade products and more for your seasonal shopping.

It’s A Wonderful Bear Creek Distillery Christmas Spectacular

When: December 19, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bear Creek Distillery presents It’s A Wonderful Bear Creek Distillery Christmas Spectacular. You can order cocktails to-go from Bear Creek Distillery and mention “The One And Only Jon Ham’s Holiday Special” for 10% off and then tune into a Zoom party for a rockin’ night. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Urban Peak.

Sunday, December 20

Foul-Mouthed Cross-Stitch

When: December 20, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Grandma’s House is back at it with Foul-Mouth Cross-Stitch. You can create your own dirty cross-stitch with the instruction of one of Grandma’s House best instructors. You can bring your own materials and get stitching for $5. Come with a nasty saying or pattern in mind to create your scandalous cross-stitch masterpiece.

ApocaLips Comedy Show

When: December 20, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $10 – $224 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your giggle on during an ApocoLips Comedy Show. You can listen to sets from comedians such as Chuck Roy and Mike Langworthy while kicking back at home. Ten percent of the profits will be donated to Elevating Connections.

