“Bread & Jam” at Dazzle Serves as Food Pantry for Struggling Musicians

The owners of Dazzle have turned the jazz club into a food pantry for artists in need — all artists — and the supply of food donations has been way greater than the demand. Donald Rossa, co-owner of Dazzle, said he believes pride is keeping people home and leaving them reluctant to pick up food that has been donated by local music fans and community members. The pantry is open this weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 6 pm and will be open on weekends for the foreseeable future.

The aim of the pantry — “Bread & Jam” — is to provide relief to musicians and other gig workers who are out of work, unable to qualify for unemployment benefits or struggling in quarantine. “Bread & Jam” was initially meant to be a part of a larger music event at Dazzle which featured a jam and provided meals to musicians, but Denver’s recent “Level Red” pandemic response has shuttered the club’s doors for dine-in services.

“If you have a need, tell us what it is so we can fulfill it,” Rossa said. “It’s OK to say whatever your need is.”

Cass Clayton, a local musician and regular performer at Dazzle, was behind the initial idea for “Bread & Jam,” and pointed out a particular need for artists at this time — mental health services.

“This is a community that lost its identity over night,” Clayton said.

Bread & Jam is here to fill the gaps while the art industries maintain and gain new identities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you are an artist, music-lover or someone who needs help putting food on the table, visit Dazzle at 1512 Curtis St. near the 16th St. Mall this Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12-6 pm, or check the Dazzle Facebook page for more information on when the pantry will be open in the future.