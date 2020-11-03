Voting Today? Here’s How to Find Out The Current Wait Times In And Around Denver

It’s finally here — election day. After many months of speculation and anxiety, your last chance to cast your ballot is upon us. Arguably, this is the most contested and important election in modern history. With already record turnout, voters seem to agree. But if you have still yet to cast your ballot, you have until 7 p.m. today to make your voice heard. Below are links to the current wait times in counties in the Denver metro area and beyond.
Don’t know what county you’re registered to vote in? Check your ballot or go here to check your voter registration. Don’t know where to vote? Go here.
Couple of things to know before you go
- Bring a mask, as polling stations will require you to wear one.
- In Colorado, if you haven’t registered to vote, you can still do so today in person at the polling station. The deadline to register online was October 26.
- If the polls close while you’re waiting in line, you’re still allowed to vote. Do not leave the line.
- If you run into any issues while voting or have more questions, you can call the Just Vote Colorado hotline: 866-687-8683 or Español: 888-839-8682
- If you’d like to still vote via the ballot you received in the mail, DO NOT MAIL IT. Rather drop it off at a ballot drop off box anytime before 7 p.m. Here’s how to find a ballot drop off box near you.
- Here are additional resources:
County Wait Time Information
The links below will take you to either automated maps or lists that are manually updated by the hour. Some require you to scroll to find voter wait times. Don’t know what county you live in? Go here, but make sure it matches your voter registration.