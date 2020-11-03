Voting Today? Here’s How to Find Out The Current Wait Times In And Around Denver

It’s finally here — election day. After many months of speculation and anxiety, your last chance to cast your ballot is upon us. Arguably, this is the most contested and important election in modern history. With already record turnout, voters seem to agree. But if you have still yet to cast your ballot, you have until 7 p.m. today to make your voice heard. Below are links to the current wait times in counties in the Denver metro area and beyond.

Don’t know what county you’re registered to vote in? Check your ballot or go here to check your voter registration. Don’t know where to vote? Go here.

Couple of things to know before you go

County Wait Time Information

The links below will take you to either automated maps or lists that are manually updated by the hour. Some require you to scroll to find voter wait times. Don’t know what county you live in? Go here, but make sure it matches your voter registration.

Denver County

Arapahoe County

Douglas County

Jefferson County

Adams County

Boulder County

Broomfield County

Larimer County