19 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some rousing events lined up this week. Start it off with savory bites at Slow Fusion and end it by sippin’ pretty at a Dark Arts Potions Class. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, November 9

Slow Fusion

When: November 9, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: The Denver Comedy Lounge, 3559 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $80 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Sake Co. teams up with Denver Sushi House and The Denver Comedy Lounge for a Slow Fusion dinner. You can dine on an eight-course menu created by Chef Ryan Rau with dishes including smoked octopus skewers, pastrami brisket and Gjetost.

Tuesday, November 10

Drop-In Drawing Online

When: November 10, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts a Drop-In Drawing Online session. You can flex your artistic skills with the help of instructor and local artist Anna Kaya while exploring the current Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism exhibition.

A World of Taste: Peru Online

When: November 10, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $50 per person here

The Lowdown: Cook Street School of Culinary Arts offers A World of Taste: Peru Online. You can learn how to cook Ceviche, Papa Relleno and Suspiro de Limeno with the help of an instructor over Zoom.

Wednesday, November 11

Virtual Tour of the Universe

When: November 11, 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $8 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Dive into the depths of the galaxy during a Virtual Tour of the Universe. The adults-only event features an evening of science, history and more all with a splash of stand-up comedy.

2020 Visual Arts BFA Thesis Exhibition

When: November 11, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: CU Denver College of Arts & Media visual arts graduating class hosts the 2020 Visual Arts Thesis Exhibition. You can take part in the virtual opening reception for the exhibition and see all of the works from the graduates.

A Night in Jalisco

When: November 11, 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $70 per person here

The Lowdown: Sip on on fresh beverages while dining on flavorful bites during A Night in Jalisco. Frank Bonanno teams up with Espolón for a four-course paired dinner served up in your home for a more relaxed and socially safe evening.

A Conversation About Conversation – Active Listening Workshop

When: November 11, 5 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Improve your listen skills during A Conversation About Conversation – Active Listening Workshop. The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver offers the interactive workshop with Pippi Kessler to discuss the importance of being actively engaged.

Thursday, November 12

Word of Art: Bridging Artistic and Literary Expression

When: November 12, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Advenir at French Quarter, 3227 S. Parker Rd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Explore your feelings with art during Word of Art: Bridging Artistic and Literary Expression. You can dabble with stickers, magazine clippings, paint and more to express your inner thoughts and emotions through art.

Friday, November 13

Hecho en Colorado: Cafecitos

When: November 13, 9 – 10 a.m.

Where: History Colorado, 1200 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: History Colorado welcomes a new series dubbed Cafecitos with the opening exhibit of Hecho en Colorado. The series offers curated tours by the founder of the Latino Cultural Arts Center and exhibit curator, Adrianna Abarca. The exhibition dives into works from Mexican, Chicano and Native artists around the state.

Lost City Live

When: November 13, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Lost City, 3459 Ringsby Ct., Denver

Cost: $25 – $200 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lost City presents Lost City Live. The musical evening supports local artists and gives you a chance to rock out to new beats. You can jam to live music from Austen Carroll Grafa with A. Greene on the outdoor patio while chilling during a fall night.

Begin Again

When: November 13, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Walker Fine Art Gallery Contemporary Art Denver, 300 W. 11th Ave. A, Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Walker Fine Art Gallery hosts Begin Again – an exhibition aimed to inspired hope, healing and wonder. You can peruse works from five artists including Liz Quan, Kevin Hoth and Laura Guese during the opening reception.

Denver Restaurant Week

When: November 13 – 22

Where: Multiple locations check here for full list of participating restaurants

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Restaurant Week is this Friday. Hundreds of Colorado restaurants will offer multi-course meals for $25, $35 or $45. You can taste Colorado’s best bites without breaking the bank.

New Patterns

When: November 13, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: David B. Smith Gallery, 1543 Wazee St. Ste A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dive into brightly colored oil paintings, fantastically patterned ceremic pieces and more during the opening reception of New Patterns. The exhibition features works of artist Anna Valdez and is inspired by historical tradition, joy and discovery.

Saturday, November 14

OAK at Fourteenth 10th Anniversary

When: November 14, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: OAK at fourteenth, 1400 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: OAK at Fourteenth celebrates its 10th anniversary. You can dine on a special greatest hits menu that offers dishes of crispy fried pickles, lamb bolognese, bread pudding and more in honor of 10 years in business.

Art Close & Personal with Frida Kahlo

When: November 14, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $150 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents Art Close & Personal with Frida Kahlo. You can experience the new Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera & Mexican Modernism exhibit with the guidance of Travel Sister. You can also hear from curator Rebecca Hart about the exhibition during the tour.

Strange Arrangements

When: November 14 – 15

Where: 878 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $20 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Threyda hosts the group show Strange Arrangements. The exhibition surrounds works of artist Stephen Kruse with special featured artists presenting pieces with the return of the show.

Cherry Creek Gift Festival

When: November 14 – 15

Where: Cherry Creek North Shopping Center, 3000 E. 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Get a head start on your holiday shopping while supporting local businesses during the Cherry Creek Gift Festival. The holiday-themed craft festival will hosts 75 vendors within the Cherry Creek Mall for all of your gifting needs.

What You Eat Matters: A Virtual Series on Health and Nutrition

When: November 14, 2:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $16 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Flatirons Food Film Festival offers a day of virtual programs with What You Eat Matters: A Virtual Series on Health and Nutrition. You can experience a panel discussion, a documentary, a Q&A and more throughout the day to give your brain some well-needed nutrition.

Sunday, November 15

Dark Arts Potions Class

When: November 15, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Bowman’s Vinyl & Lounge, 1312 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dabble in fanciful cocktail making during a Dark Arts Potions Class. You can summon your inner wizard while making delightful drinks with the help of an instructor.

Mark Your Calendar

IMAGINE 2020: Public Art 301

When: November 18, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

Laws Whiskey Dinner

When: November 19, 7 p.m.

Where: Blackbird Denver, 305 S. Downing St., Denver

Cost: $60 tickets available here

Miracle at Avanti Wolf Bar

When: November 20, 4 p.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: $5 entry fee here

Sunflowers & Sangria, a fall flower workshop

When: November 23, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Nurture, 2949 Federal Blvd., Denver

Cost: $80 tickets available here