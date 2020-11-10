10 Unique Colorado Getaways and Where to Stay

While Colorado’s changing weather may be unpredictable, it seems the warmer fall weather will stick with us to the end of the season. Take advantage of the weather and fewer crowds and book a weekend getaway to one of our state’s great small towns.

We’ve rounded up 10 cozy Airbnbs, along with ideas on how to make a weekend out of it. Check out our favorite picks.

Suspension Bridge Access in Lake City

Cost: $550, sleeps six

The Lowdown: This off-the-grid cabin in Lake City is not for the faint of heart. The adventure begins by way of a four-wheel-drive Engineer Pass. Once you make it to the property, you’ll have to cross a suspension bridge to get to the cabin itself. The reward? Stunning views and the Uncompahgre Wilderness out your back door.

What to Do Nearby: This weekend getaway is a great excuse to splurge on a Jeep rental. Grab a Wrangler from Lake City Auto & Sports Center and drive Engineer Pass to Ouray. Don’t forget to stop at Mouse’s Chocolates and Coffee to warm up before heading back to Lake City.

Airstream in Cortez

Cost: $122, sleeps two

The Lowdown: If you’re not quite ready to embrace the cooler weather yet, Cortez is the place to head. This adorable, retro Airstream nestled against red rock cliffs is the perfect getaway to take your mind off winter’s impending grasp. A private bathroom with a shower and toilet are located right next door to the trailer and there’s Wi-Fi.

What to Do Nearby: Book a sunrise tour of the Balcony House cliff dwelling at nearby Mesa Verde National Park for an early morning date. Or, don’t even bother turning the car on. You can hike to Canyon of the Ancients National Monument to see ancient ruins from the Airstream’s front door. To seal the weekend’s retro theme, head to Burger Boy Drive-In in Cortez.

Earth House in Pagosa Springs

Cost: $400, sleeps eight

The Lowdown: Opt for a quirky, eco-friendly getaway in Pagosa Springs at the Wonder Haus. This Earth House has an observation tower which makes it the perfect spot for taking advantage of fall’s clear night skies and November’s Leonid Meteor Shower. You’ll find modern, Southwestern details and eco-friendly touches like Dr. Bronner’s soap.

What to Do Nearby: Soak in the world’s deepest geothermal hot spring. But first? Grab coffee and pastries from Pagosa Springs Baking Company. You may just be tempted to bring one of their pies back to the Earth House for dessert — you’re on vacation, after all.

A-Frame in Silverthorne

Cost: $189 a night, sleeps four

The Lowdown: Nestled right along the Blue River in Silverthorne, this A-Frame cabin is what mountain dreams are made of. Wooden walls and a big kitchen make the inside extra cozy and it sleeps four, so is a great choice for a family getaway. The big deck has a barbeque, perfect for a relaxing evening.

What to Do Nearby: Take advantage of our state’s beautiful fall weather and rent bikes in nearby Frisco to ride the 18-mile loop around Dillon Reservoir. Or, hit up one of Summit County’s many stunning trails. Dine on Sauce on the Blue’s patio and enjoy hearty pastas and an excellent whiskey selection.

Yurt in Creede

Cost: $175, sleeps four

The Lowdown: Just because the weather’s getting too cold to comfortably tent camp doesn’t mean you have to leave roughing it behind until next summer. This camping yurt is located just five miles from the town of Creede, but is a true wilderness experience. You won’t find running water or electricity, but you will find a cozy wood stove and stunning views.

What to Do Nearby: Crank the heat, fill up a thermos of coffee, pack a picnic and hit the road to explore the beautiful Silver Thread Scenic and Historic Byway.

Ski Cabin in Durango

Cost: $153 a night, sleeps three

The Lowdown: This cozy cabin is the perfect spot for a romantic weekend getaway. Located just half a mile from Purgatory Resort in Durango, this beautifully designed stay comes with a private hot tub. It may be small on the outside, but you’ll still find everything you need for two including a fully-equipped kitchen.

What to Do Nearby: Board the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad in Durango and take a gorgeous ride through the San Juans to the town of Silverton. Don’t miss Durango’s abundance of excellent restaurants either. Grab some takeout and watch the sunset from the chairlift porch swing back at the cabin.

Creekside Cabin in Idaho Springs

Cost: $310 a night, sleeps four

The Lowdown: If “cabin” isn’t really your vibe, this mountain getaway is the spot for you. Gorgeous, modern details make the inside of this mountain home a luxurious getaway and it’s just steps from a creek. No need to turn on the white noise here — nature has you covered. Major plus? Idaho Springs is just 35 minutes from Denver.

What to Do Nearby: Learn about Colorado’s gold mining history at one of the three gold mines near Idaho Springs that offer tours. You’ll recognize Argo’s distinct red building from driving by on I-70. Stop by Westbound & Down for two very different experiences. Head to the front door for an Old West-style saloon or head to the backdoor for a modern brewery. Either way, order a burger and enjoy with one of their brews.

Log Cabin in Steamboat Springs

Cost: $198, sleeps five

The Lowdown: This historic cabin in Old Town Steamboat Springs is the perfect spot for a weekend getaway. Located right in downtown, the house is filled with warm wood touches. It’s pet-friendly, so Fido can join in on your cozy retreat.

What to Do Nearby: Is there anything better than soaking in hot water on a chilly night? Strawberry Park Hot Springs is open during the day and in the evenings, but note that once the sun goes down, it’s adult only, clothing-optional. Head to Salt + Lime for dinner where you’ll find street tacos and margaritas in a cheerful and warm dining room.

Mountain Modern in Telluride

Cost: $288, sleeps seven

The Lowdown: Telluride is a picture-perfect weekend getaway no matter what time of year you visit. This beautiful mountain modern home in Mountain Village is pet-friendly and sleeps seven so you can bring the family for a socially-distanced retreat.

What to Do Nearby: Hike (or drive with a high-clearance, four-wheel-drive vehicle) up to stunning Bridal Veil Falls. Or, for a bigger adrenaline rush, try the Telluride Via Ferrata. This steel-cabled climbing route will give you big wall views without needing to be an expert climber. For a romantic date-night, ride the free gondola from Mountain Village into Telluride and head to the moody Wood Ear Whiskey Lounge & Noodle Bar for ramen with a Texas barbeque twist – the perfect way to warm up on a cold night.

All photos Courtesy of Airbnb