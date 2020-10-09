An Art Installation Will Act as a Community Memorial for People To Collectively Grieve This Weekend

This Sunday – October 11 from 1 to 5 p.m. – K Contemporary is hosting a pop-up art installation featuring the work of artist Daisy Patton and local florist – Jenni Skeen. The installation – “In Remembrance: Forgetting is so long” – combines art and floristry in a way that redefines grief. The collaboration includes Patton’s large-scale work – a collection of abandoned photographs that she first enlarges into life-size images. Next — she revives each piece through vibrant splashes of paint and floral patterns – referring to this process as a “loving act of remembrance .”

To compliment her work – Skeen of Goodnight Violet – is providing memorial-style floral arrangements. The concept behind the collaboration is to create a public space where people can gather and share their grief “during a time when the global pandemic has prevented many from gathering in public places such as funerals.” Doug Kacena believes it, “creates an outdoor, safe space…where the community can come together to acknowledge loss and share memories.”

In addition to the visual pieces – Ella Longpre – plans to read from her book between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Her book, “How to Keep You Alive,” captures the blurred perception of life and death from a survivor’s perspective. The local author also teaches poetry and her more recent work appears in La Vague, jubilat and Pulpmouth. The event is expected to be held outdoors in the plaza located in front of the McNichols Civic Center Building on Colfax.

McNichols Civic Center Building is located at 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver. The exhibit takes place from October 11 from 1 to 5 p.m.