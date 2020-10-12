27 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some haunting events lined up this week. Kick it off by getting your scary on at the 13th Floor Haunted House and end it by feeling fall at the Third Annual Fall Flannel Fest. Whatever you have planned for the week, take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, October 12

13th Floor Haunted House

When: October 12 – November 13

Where: 13th Floor Haunted House, 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $24.99 – $44.99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: 13th Floor Haunted House returns for the spooky season with three attractions in one scary haunt combined. You can get terrified by exploring the Deep End District, a Creature Feature and Deadly Reflections.

READ: 13th Floor Haunted House Opens With COVID-19 Modifications

Half Priced Wine Mondays

When: October 12, 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Le Bilboquet Denver, 299 St Paul St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pick up some new pours during Half Priced Wine Mondays. You can snag bottles of wine from $100 and under for half the price at Le Bilboquet to start off your week on the right foot.

Stubborn Praise

When: October 12, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Celebrate spoken word during Stubborn Praise. You can take part in an evening of poetry with readings from poet and author Heather Swan and others. You can also participate in a Q&A following the readings.

Tuesday, October 13

The Greater Debate

When: October 13, 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science teams up with Buntport Theater to present The Greater Debate. You can laugh a little while keeping cozy at home during the comedy-based debate. The event will be streamed on Zoom.

Drop-In Drawing Online

When: October 13, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Brush up on your drawing skills at a Drop-In Drawing Online session. You can hear from the instructor Anna Kaye and local artist Susan Rubin about different techniques during the two-hour class on Zoom.

Cider & Sides

When: October 13, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St. Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $29 – $31 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Nibble on some savory cheeses from Truffle Cheese Shop while sipping on flavorful ciders at Cider & Sides. The ticket price includes four types of ciders paired perfectly with four different types of cheese on the Stem Ciders patio.

Ryzen Sun Marzen Can Release

When: October 13, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Goldspot Brewing Company, 4970 Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab a cold can of the autumnal Ryzen Sun Marzen release. The brew has flavor notes of honey, light caramel, biscuit, spice and a fresh finish. You can purchase 16-ounce four-packs for $16.

Wednesday, October 14

Last Chance Oktoberfest

When: October 14, 1 – 11 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Raise a glass to the Last Chance Oktoberfest. Station 26 Brewing Co. hosts the German-style celebration with an Imperial Oktoberfest brew on tap and one-liter pours of Vienne Lager and Kölsch Encounters in a branded stein for $20.

Music in the Clouds

When: October 14, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Rock out to some sweet beats during Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance from Jessica Holloway on the rooftop of the swanky hotel.

City of the Dead Drive-In Haunted House

When: October 14 – 31

Where: City of the Dead, 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $39.99 – $59.99 per car here

The Lowdown: Spook up your week with a City of the Dead Drive-In Haunted House. You can get your haunt on while staying safe within your vehicle to have a more immersive experience.

Courage Club

When: October 14, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: 4353 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: $17 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore some improved coping tools and build a better you at Courage Club. The session is a chance to help you discover more positive ways to face personal, social or any other kind of fears or anxieties in an open and relaxed setting.

Shannon Finnegan in Conversation with Alice Wong: A Virtual Event

When: October 14, 5 – 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents “Shannon Finnegan in Conversation with Alice Wong: A Virtual Event.” You can listen to artist Shannon Finnegan and disability rights advocate Alice Wong speak about the representation of disability and access offered in the arts.

Thursday, October 15

Big Bad Baptist Tap Takeover

When: October 15, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Epic Brewing Company, 3001 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Epic Brewing Company holds a Big Bad Baptist Tap Takeover. You can sample Big Bad Baptist variants, snag special merch, jam out to beats from a DJ and more throughout the evening.

The Values and Costs of Wolves

When: October 15, 5 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: The Wolves in Colorado Science & Stories series continues with The Values and Costs of Wolves webinar. You can hear from a panel of speakers including a professor at the School of Environmental and Forest Sciences, University of Washington Stanley Asah, naturalist guide in Yellowstone National Park Shauna Baron and professor Dana Hoag of the Department of Agricultural & Resource Economics at CSU.

A World of Taste: Thai Online

When: October 15, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $50 per person here

The Lowdown: Learn how to create dishes bursting with flavor during “A World of Taste: Thai Online” class. An instructor will teach you how to make a menu of Moo Satay, yellow vegetable curry, Thai basil fried rice and a Thai basil coconut ice cream for a sweet finish.

Friday, October 16

Scary Movie Screening

When: October 16, 7 p.m.

Where: The Curtis Hotel, 1405 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cuddle up on the third-floor terrace of The Curtis Hotel for a scary movie screening. You can embrace the Halloween season with a viewing of a spooky film while sipping on some fall brews.

Great American Beer Festival

When: October 16 – 17

Where: Online

Cost: $20 passport here

The Lowdown: The Great American Beer Festival (GABF) is switching it up this year by going virtual. You can take part in the hoppy festival by snagging a GABF passport that will give access to different deals at participating breweries. This Friday and Saturday, passport holders can take part in exclusive online content such as interviews with brewers, interactive happy hours and more.

READ: Great American Beer Festival Moves Its 2020 Event Entirely Online

Victorian Horrors

When: October 16 – 30

Where: Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver

Cost: $18 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Molly Brown House Museum dips into the Halloween spirit with Victorian Horrors. The event features an immersive theater experience with six spooky tales told from authors such as the classic Edgar Allen Poe while exploring the haunted halls of the Molly Brown House.

Comal’s 4th Anniversary Drive-In Party

When: October 16, 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Comal Heritage Food Incubator, 3455 Ringsby Ct., #105, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Celebrate four years of accomplishments at Comal’s Fourth Anniversary Drive-In Party. You can dine on food, delight in beverages and enjoy entertainment all while staying socially distanced in your car.

Well Bred

When: October 16, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company brings back Well Bred. The 2020 release of the brew will be on draft and in 19-ounce cans for GABF weekend. The beer has notes of caramel, earth wood undertones and vanilla.

All The Stops

When: October 16, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cerebral Brewing continues its All The Stops series. You can travel around the nation without leaving the city during beer tasting experience as you “tour” four states starting from California and ending in New York. This Friday you will explore Cerebral’s home state of Colorado.

Saturday, October 17

In The Pines

When: October 17 – 25

Where: Revealed when tickets purchased

Cost: $25.75 per person here

The Lowdown: LuneAseas presents In The Pines – a terrifying immersive hike experience. You can dive deep into local true stories of murder, supernatural happenings, and hauntings brought to life by live music, interactive visuals, dance and more.

Lost City Live

When: October 17, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Lost City, 3459 Ringsby Ct., Denver

Cost: $25 – $200 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lost City hosts Lost City Live. The musical evening supports local artists and gives you a chance to explore new music. You can jam to live sets from iZCALLIi and Verena on the outdoor patio while relaxing during a cool fall night.

OktoberGrass Live Music Series

When: October 17, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: TheBigWonderful, 6785 E. Chenango Ave., Denver

Cost: $12 – $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: TheBigWonderful presents an OktoberGrass Live Music Series. This Saturday you can jam out to a performance from Wood Belly – a musical collective comprised of five members. You can imbibe in local craft brews while swaying to the music.

Dia de los Muertos Art Show

When: October 17, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Plaza38 at Lowell, 3550 W. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Expand your art collections at a Dia de los Muetros Art Show. You can shop from local artists, grab tacos from a local restaurant, imbibe on drinks from a bar and more throughout the day. Make sure to keep social distancing guidelines.

Sunday, October 18

Sweet Moon Pancake + Maple Syrup Brunch

When: October 18, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Coperta, 400 E. 20th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Chef Russ is taking over the kitchen of Coperta for a second Sweet Moon Pancake + Maple Syrup Brunch pop-up. You can dig into a menu of sweet moon buttermilk pancakes, a mushroom pancake, a Takoyaki pancake, a maple cinnamon bun and more. Make your reservation online here or by calling 720.749.4666.

3rd Annual Fall Flannel Fest

When: October 18, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Grab your coziest flannel for the Third Annual Fall Flannel fest. The Dairy Block and Milk Market host a festival filled with an urban pumpkin patch, live music, art installations and more. You can also indulge in seasonal treats and drink specials to keep that fall vibe alive.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendar

Denver Design Week

When: October 19 – 23

Where: Online

Cost: $20 tickets available here

Improper City Pumpkin Carving

When: October 19, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St. Ste 101, Denver

Cost: $40 – $160 tickets available here

A Zine Making Workshop

When: October 21, 5 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

Carving & Cocktails

When: October 24, 3 – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $30 tickets available here