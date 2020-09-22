Tiesto, Billy Strings and More to Close Out Red Rocks Concert Season

Summer is coming to an end and so too is Red Rocks’ concert season. While the pandemic made for less than ideal circumstances, derailing hundreds of shows in the process, acts like Nathaniel Rateliff, Megan the Stallion and others still hit the venue, offering in-person and live-streaming experiences respectively. Today, the iconic venue announced a partnership with Nugs.net, a video streaming website to host some major stars and cap the summer off in style.

Beginning this Thursday, September 24 for four consecutive nights, the famed venue will offer in-person and live-streamed shows from the likes of Tiesto (Thursday), Fitz & the Tantrums (Friday), Billy Strings (Saturday) and Lotus (Sunday). All but Billy Strings will offer in-person viewing limited to 175 fans per Colorado’s COVID-19 guidelines.

“This is a great opportunity for fans everywhere to check out the magic of Red Rocks,” said Venue Manager Tad Bowman. “This is some fun variety and then we’ll get to our off-season maintenance and look forward to a busy 2021.”

Tiesto will kick the series off on Thursday, September 24 with a free live stream and in-person viewing. Fitz & the Tantrums who last played the venue in 2019, will have in-person viewing and a pay-per-view live stream on Friday, September 25. Billy Strings will be online only, with a pay-per-view live stream performance on Saturday, September 26. Wrapping up the series, Lotus who was originally penned to play Red Rocks in April will perform on Sunday, September 27 both live and online.

Tickets for the in-person shows (Tiesto, Fitz & The Tantrums, Lotus) go on sale Tuesday, September 22 at 10 a.m. via AXS.