This Week In Concerts – Marvel Years, Andy Sydow Band and More

The days are growing shorter but this week’s concert roundup keeps the party going. The Acoma Street Project lights up once again in its Golden Triangle outpost, this time featuring the likes of the Marvel Years, in an outdoor socially-distanced atmosphere. Additionally, highlights include Andy Sydow Band and White Rose Motor Oil hit Moe’s BBQ and Viceroy Lounge, respectively. If there’s one thing to be said for this week, there’s still time to go out and experience live music in some capacity because this lineup packs a punch.
Larimer Lounge
10/1 – Goodbye Aurora
10/2 – Beer with the Deer (Live) feat. Dragondeer
10/3 – Flomoji — Early Show — “Feels & Vibes” Set
10/3 – Flomoji — Late Show — “Down & Dirty” Set
10/4 – 128 Presents: Family Dinner ft. NuKid, RC3 and Alana English
Black Box
10/1 – NotLö w/ Matheny, Litty Kitter, Mauka, & Spirit Galore
10/1 – Subciety Takeover
Your Mom’s House
9/29 – Open Jam Mic Night
9/30 – Madhouse Wednesday (The Chango Don’t Show)
10/1 – Back to the BASSics
10/2 – Dusk/Dark Showcase (Early Show)
10/2 – Dusk/Dark Showcase (Late Show)
10/3 – In Tune (Yoga)
10/3 – Momma’s Electronic Matinee
10/3 – In Tune (Music)
10/4 – Bass Invaders (Early Show)
10/4 – Bass Invaders (Late Show)
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/3 – Patrick Harvey (Cycles), Parris Fleming (The Motet), Isaac Teel (TAUK), Eric Luba (Manycolors), Jae Gentile (EARLY SHOW*)
10/3 –Patrick Harvey (Cycles), Parris Fleming (Motet), Isaac Teel (TAUK), Eric Luba (Manycolors), Jae Gentile (LATE SHOW)
Moe’s Original
10/2 – Andy Sydow Band w/ Mike Ring
10/3 – Type II w/ Jam Jar
Acoma Street Project
9/30 – Marvel Years
10/1 – Marvel Years
Antero Hall
10/3 – The Zoo, Back Stabbath & CO2 Band
Viceroy Lounge
10/2 – White Rose Motor Oil
The BigWonderful
10/3 – OktoberGrass Live Music Series: Pick & Howl
Virtual/Online Events
Levitt Pavillion
9/30 – Jenny and the Mexicats (Levitt Archives)
The Black Box
9/29 – Silkie – Live Stream (Electronic Tuesdays)
Swallow Hill
9/29 – Swallow Hill Live: Scott “Shack” Hackler
9/30 – Swallow Hill Live: Roma Ransom
10/1 – Swallow Hill Live: Roanoke
10/2 – Swallow Hill Live: Lilly Hiatt
10/3 – Swallow Hill Live: Diana Jones