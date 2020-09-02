10+ Labor Day Weekend Events and To-Go Meals For a Great Long Weekend

Take in the last bit of summer and celebrate Labor Day Weekend with some help from local restaurants and bars. 303 Magazine has rounded up more than 10 different events, to-go meal kits and more to make your holiday weekend better.

Maine Shack Labor Day

When: September 2 – 7

Where: Maine Shack, 1535 Central St., Denver

Cost: Various prices

The Lowdown: Make your Labor Day delicious with Maine Shack build-your-own kits, take & bake specials and summer pies. You can dine on lobster roll kits for $90 – $175, Mac & Cheese for $198, Maine Blueberry Pie for $36 and more. Make sure to pre-order by September 2 by calling 303.997.2118.

Grill Packs from Smōk

When: September 4 – 7

Where: Smōk – Denver, 3330 Brighton Blvd. #202, Denver

Cost: $60 per pack

The Lowdown: Fire up your grills and snag a grill pack from Smok. The Labor Day pack includes four and a half-pound ground brisket burgers, four Smok brats, buns and cheese for the burgers. You can also add on a six-pack of beer for the perfect grill-out. Call 720.452-2487 to order.

Labor Day Weekend

When: September 4 – 7

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: ViewHouse Ballpark hosts a Labor Day Weekend event. You can party up the holiday during four days filled with live DJ sets, bottomless mimosas and a viewing of the Kentucky Derby.

TheBigWonderful Beer Garden

When: September 5 – 6, 12 p.m.

Where: TheBigWonderful, 6785 E. Chenango Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate Labor Day weekend by relaxing within TheBigWonderful Beer Garden. You can sip on brews, explore art installations, jam out to live music and more – all in the garden.

Leibor Day Patio Party

When: September 5 – 7

Where: Stoic & Genuine, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stoic & Genuine presents a Leibor Day Patio Party. The patio features a tiki theme with leis, tuna poke bowls, salmon lomi lomi, Mai Tais and more tropical fun. Make a reservation here or by calling 303.640.3474.

Tiki Takeover

When: September 5 – 7

Where: Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a staycation during a Tiki Takeover at Denver Union Station. You can delight in sips such as cold brew Coladas, jalapeño-pineapple daiquiris and A-line Swizzle cocktails throughout the weekend. One dollar from each tiki item sold will be donated to the Colorado Restaurant Response.

Labor Day Lobster Pop-Up

When: September 5, 12 – 2 p.m.

Where: All Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Crack open some crustaceans during a Labor Day Lobster Pop-Up. Jax Fish House offers take-home lobster boils for $90, Maine lobster roll kits for $40, lobster mac & cheese for $44 and drink specials to boot. Preorder here.

Korean BBQ Kits for Labor Day

When: September 6, 2 – 5 p.m. and September 7, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Ace Eat Serve, 501 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Add some flavor to your weekend with Korean BBQ Kits. You can order both ready-to-eat kits or ready-to-grill kits filled with three-pounds of Kalbi beef short ribs, Japchae sesame noodle salad, kimchi and more. Order here by September 3. Pick-ups are on September 6 and 7.

Bartaco Lobster Taco Kit

When: September 7

Where: Bartaco, 1048 Pearl St. Ste 101, Boulder

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bartaco brings some spice to the national holiday with take-home Lobster Taco Kits. You can order a kit for $24, dine-in and leave the cooking to the experts.

Death and Co. Labor Day

When: September 7, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Death and Co., 1280 25th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Death and Co. is slinging out lively libations for Labor Day. You can imbibe on pours of to-go cocktails for a socially distanced celebration experience.

Labor Day Taco Party

When: September 7

Where: Lola Coastal Mexican, 1575 Boulder St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Lola Coastal Mexican presents a Labor Day Taco Party. You can hold your own party by pre-ordering a grill-at-home kit or dine on taco and cocktail specials throughout the day. The kits feature Achiote-Garlic Shrimp, Spicy Citrus Steak, a Baja-style mussel boil and more. Order here.

Cut-Your-Own Bouquet at Infinite Monkey Theorem

When: September 7, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem has opened up its Infinite Garden with farmer and florist Amy Berryman for a cut-your-own bouquet event. You can stop by to create your own floral arrangement for $15 or have Berryman build you one while you imbibe on wine for $20.

Labor Day Pig Roast

When: September 7

Where: The Post Brewing Co., 2200 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dive into some porky goodness during a Labor Day Pig Roast. Chef de cuisine Jimmy Giesler will smoke a whole pig and dishing it out with beans, corn, slaw and a biscuit for $16 per person. You can also jam out to live music from Matt Flaherty throughout the evening. Reservations are encouraged make yours here or by calling 303.593.2066.

Great Divide Brewery Labor Day Celebrations

When: September 7, 11 a.m.

Where: Great Divide Brewery & Roadhouse, 215 Wilcox St. Suite G, Castle Rock

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Great Divide Brewery & Roadhouse hosts a weekday brunch in celebration of Labor Day. You can dine on a menu including a short rib burrito, a truffle mushroom omelet and a peaches and cream waffle. Wash it all down with a free mimosa until 3 p.m.