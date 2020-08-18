Contemporary Stylist Radda Corbett Explains How to Dress Up For Yourself

Refined, contemporary and sophisticated are words that describe Denver fashion stylist and blogger, Radda Corbett of Curvy Lime. As the Ukraine-born blonde practices everyday runway style with the incorporation of structured lines, bold color and daring accessories, she also inspires others by her continued showcase of style tips and fashion recommendations via social media and YouTube. In addition, the fashion school attendee provides tips to create self-confidence and focuses on how to feel comfortable in one’s own wardrobe. Expressed through her words and chic ensembles, Corbett showcased her love of all things fashion and style.

303 Magazine: Please tell us about yourself.

Radda Corbett: [I] recently relocated from Berlin to Denver. I’m originally Ukrainian but lived in Germany most of my grown-up life, and was blessed to study fashion and pattern making in the world-renowned ESMOD University. I also have a degree in psychology which helps me look at fashion from a different perspective. I firmly believe that clothes are playing one of the main parts in building up our confidence which allows us to tackle all of the life challenges so much easier. I don’t believe in chasing trends. The goal for everyone should be in creating their own Personal Style, which would communicate to the world who they actually are as a person. View your wardrobe as your own personal fashion collection this way each newly purchased item would complement the things you already have in your “Collection.”

303: How did you first get into wardrobe styling?

RC: One of my favorite childhood memories was spending time at the tailor atelier and explaining my vision of the new dress for my Mom, and afterward passionately demanding her wearing that dress with particular heels and jewelry, so I guess you could say I was born a stylist? To give a serious answer though while I was almost done with studying fashion design, I landed an internship with a fantastic stylist — Julius Forgo — that’s how this journey officially began.

303: Stephan Rabimov of Forbes Magazine called Berlin “The Most Undervalued Fashion Capital of Europe.” How do you feel the style in America (specifically Denver) is different than that in Berlin?

RC: I personally love Berlin’s style a lot! It’s mostly minimalistic with architectural lines, primary colors are black and white. Berliners do enjoy good brands and quality, but they prefer “underestimated fashion.” Céline (Phoebe Philo Era), Jil Sander and the Row brands are a perfect example of modern luxury style in Germany. As for American style, it reminds me a lot of how it is in Ukraine — you have to show off your success in your wardrobe which is not bad at all in my opinion but should be done wisely. That’s why Italian brands, such as Gucci are accessible here.

303: Describe Denver fashion in one word.

RC: Developing.

303: On your Instagram, you mentioned one of your secrets is to incorporate “classical items but with some interesting twists.” What are a few ways others can add those interesting twists into wardrobes?

RC: Well if we are talking about clothes look for atypical construction decisions such as asymmetry and unexpected volumes, untypical materials, also I have a special love for deconstructed seams. If you prefer classical forms use bright and sometimes big accessorizes to elevate your style. I’m actually talking about that a lot in my recent YouTube Vlog “My Closet Tour” — check it out for more inspiration.

303: You recently participated in The Color Challenge, also on Instagram, where every day you chose your outfit based on a specific color. Tell us about that process.

RC: I’ve actually initiated The Color Challenge. My goal was to cheer myself and others up during these uncertain times. I purposely didn’t think through my outfits beforehand, so every day I woke up and went from my mood on that exact day. I wanted to inspire people to dress up for themselves and not for others which I believe is very important for everyday life. Creating videos of my looks, sharing my style secrets, connecting with people through my style was definitely one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life.

303: Many of your looks are accompanied by a red lip. Is that a signature look of yours?

RC: Bright lipstick is definitely a significant part of my signature look. It’s like “the cherry on the top of the cake” for each of my styling decisions.

303: In addition to your blog, you also have a YouTube channel. What can audiences expect to see there?

RC: To be honest, I started my YouTube channel as soon as I moved to America to stay connected with my family and friends so you’ll find some Vlogs about my life here in my native Russian language. But I’ve quickly realized how much I’m enjoying sharing with my audience everything I know about styling and fashion. So you’ll see a lot of inspirational styling Vlogs where I show how to elevate your look using my personal style as an example, and it’s in English.

303: Would you describe your style as more feminine or masculine?

RC: That’s actually a great question because I love to combine both feminine and masculine items in my style! My most favorite thing is to steal some items from my husband’s wardrobe and incorporate them into my looks.

303: Who or what inspires your personal style?

RC: Berlin has definitely inspired my personal style a lot, that’s why you’ll see a lot of black and minimalistic items in my wardrobe. But honestly, I’d say that my style is my armor, so what’s happening in my life plays a huge role in what I’m wearing. Some days I may use cute colors and girly dresses other days I’ll be dressed up in all black power suit.

303: Describe the perfect outfit that makes you feel confident, comfortable and chic.

RC: Oh, it varies so much due to my current mood, bet let me try… Today it would be an oversized belted black blazer with a cropped tube top underneath combined with a pale pink skirt and strap sandals.

303: What is one item everyone should have in their closets?

RC: It may sound banal, but I would say everyone should have a perfect white blouse in their wardrobe.

303: If you could style anyone in the world currently, who would it be?

RC: I would love to style Rooney Mara!