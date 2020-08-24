21 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some bold events lined up for this week. Start it off by seeing some wild animals during Nature Connects Art with LEGO Bricks and end it by sipping pretty during an Almost Bluegrass Brunch. Whatever the week has in store for you, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, August 24

Nature Connects Art with LEGO Bricks

When: August 24 – October 31

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: Free with $20 general admission here

The Lowdown: Explore a variety of animals created from LEGOS during Nature Connects Art with LEGO Bricks. Artist Sean Kenney has filled the Denver Zoo with life-size and larger-than-life animal and plant sculptures made out of LEGO bricks.

Colorado Vibes Vol.5

When: August 24 – September 13 Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver Cost: $10 get tickets here The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space returns with the Colorado Vibes art show. The fifth annual event showcases more than 50 local artists offering a myriad of media such as painting, photography and fashion. You can explore a salon-style exhibition and support local artists.

Tuesday, August 25

60 Minutes in Space

When: August 25, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents 60 Minutes in Space. The event features an evening to learn more about the science of space with images, animation and more. You can hear about new developments that have been made in exploration and space innovations from Blue Marble Space Institute of Science Astrobiologist and Research Scientist Graham Lau.

Drop-In Writing Online

When: August 25, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts a Drop-In Writing Online session. You can flex your writing skills during the writing session guided by Theresa Rozul Knowles of Lighthouse Writers Workshop.

Cider & Sides

When: August 25, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St. Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $26 – $28 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Satisfy your sweet tooth during a Cider and Sides pairing. You can sip on four different ciders brewed by Stem Ciders while delighting in four freshly baked cupcakes created by Mermaids Bakery.

Wednesday, August 26

Outdoor Yoga

When: August 26, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $10 register here

The Lowdown: The River Yoga hosts Outdoor Yoga. You can take a deep breath and stretch out on The Great Lawn in Civic Center Park during an hour-long session with an instructor. Make sure to wear a mask and bring water and a mat.

Courage Club

When: August 26, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: 4353 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: $22 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn some new coping tools and build a better you at Courage Club. The event is a session to help you discover better ways to face personal, social or any other kind of anxieties in an open and relaxed setting.

Music in the Clouds

When: August 26, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sway to some sweet tunes during Music in the Clouds. Halcyon host the musical event with a performance from Tatanka – a group that meshes Dub music with Reggae.

Thursday, August 27

Summer Nights Outdoor Movie Series

When: August 27, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse hosts a Summer Nights Outdoor Movie Series. Grab a chair or blanket for a socially distanced viewing of the hit film, The Big Lebowski. Proceeds from ticket sales will go towards Big City Mountaineers.

3x Beer Release

When: August 27, 1 – 9 p.m.

Where: Novel Strand Brewing Company, 305 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Imbibe on a cool brew to get out of the heat during a 3x Beer Release. Novel Strand Brewing Company presents a release of three different beers, the Down Is On The Come-Up Vol.2, the Eau de Cologne and the Nitwit.

Friday, August 28

Denver Beer Co’s Bike-In Movie Night

When: August 28, 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Canworks, 4455 Jason St., Denver

Cost: $20 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. teams up with Canworks for a Bike-In Movie Night. You can peddle up to Canworks to watch an outdoor viewing of The Goonies. The ticket price includes one free beer per person. Food trucks will also be onsite offering snacks for sale.

Mockery’s First Can Release

When: August 28, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mockery Brewing, 3501 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mockery Brewing presents its first-ever can release. You can get in on the action and snag a can of the Rock the F*ck on Forever IPA that has notes of Amarillo, Citra and Rakau hops. The can features label art from artist Jef Kopp.

Denver Solidarity March

When: August 28, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Colorado State Capitol, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Gather with others to make your voice heard during a Denver Solidarity March. The march honors the 57th anniversary of the first March on Washington held in 1963 led by Martin Luther King Jr.

Final Friday at Dairy Block

When: August 28, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Dairy Block presents a Final Friday art walk. You can peruse works from young artists during a Little Legends exhibition created in collaboration with IRL art and Rob the Art Museum. You can also watch live art demonstrations, jam out to beats from DJs and more throughout the evening. Make sure to bring school and art supplies to donate for Denver’s Fairview Elementary.

Colorcon 2020 – Vision

When: August 28, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Colorcon, Alleyway behind 1112 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Colorcon is back for the second year in a row. This year’s theme is Vision, giving local artists a chance to express how they envision the future of the city, the future of everyone working together and the future of street art.

Saturday, August 29

Denver Beer Festival

When: August 29, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $35 – $45 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Raise a glass for the Denver Beer Festival. The festival goes virtual this year with a chance to taste 10 local and regional brews within your own home as well as take part in interactive games, band performances and more throughout the hopped up night.

The Denver Box

When: August 29

Where: Morin, 1600 15th St., Denver

Cost: $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a day off from cooking and support some local organizations while doing so while grabbing The Denver Box. The Denver Box offers up a menu of chicken and veggie kebabs, saffron rice, Ash’kara dips with pita chips and more, all with a golden colada to wash it all down. The profit from the box benefits The Lion Project, Spero Recovery Center and many other local restaurants and businesses.

TEDxMileHigh: RISE

When: August 29, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Learn from others and expand your horizons during TEDxMileHigh: RISE. The event explores new ideas that have arisen throughout the fields of health, art, activism, science and more. You can hear from different presenters and maybe even come up with your own new ideas.

10 Years Never Looked So Strange

When: August 29, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Strange Craft Beer Company, 1330 Zuni St. Unit M, Denver

Cost: $60 – $320 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Strange Craft Beer Company celebrates 10 years of business with a 10 Years Never Looked So Strange party. You can toast to the honoring of a decade with two 16-ounce brews, food from the Barrett & Pratt food truck, a birthday shot of Dr. Strangelove and more.

Sunday, August 30

People + Produce

When: August 30, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Tap and Burger Belleview, 4910 S Newport St., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Explore the weekly People + Produce farmers market. The outdoor market offers local and sustainably grown produce, baked goods and other fresh finds within the Belleview Station.

Almost Bluegrass Brunch

When: August 30, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. hosts an Almost Bluegrass Brunch. You can sip on cool Tangerine Cream beermosas from Station 26 while you sway to smooth beats from Scott and Eve – members of Scott Slay and The Rail – while dining on brunch from the Order 26 Food Truck.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendar

Art & Activism: A Conversation with BIPOC Artists

When: September 2, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

Denver Mini Derby

When: September 5, 1 – 6 p.m.

Where: Conservatory Green, 8200 E. 49th Pl., Denver

Cost: $59 – $2000 tickets available here

Virtual Broncos 7k

When: September 5 – 7

Where: Online

Cost: Free – $35 register here

Mexican Independence Day Beer Dinner

When: September 16, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Dos Luces Brewery, 1236 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $50 – $240 tickets available here