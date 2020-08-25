Colorcon Mural Festival Returns To Broadway This Weekend With an All-Women Line-Up

Last year saw the launch of a brand new Denver mural festival — COLORCON. The day-long event was meant to bring creativity and imagination to some of Broadway’s alleyways. The day brought together incredible local artists who each transformed an alley off of Broadway with their work. This year COLORCON is returning for a second run and it’s all happening this Friday, August 28.

All of the action can be found in the alleys off 1112 Broadway — behind 11th Avenue Hostel and near Temple Nightclub. The event is put on this year entirely by Golden Triangle Creative District and is supported by a number of local sponsors. While this year’s event is expected to run similarly to last year’s — there is one big difference. This year’s artist lineup is made up of all women.

This year’s theme is titled “Vision” and currently features 13 female artists on the lineup. If you keep up with the Denver street art scene, you may see some familiar names. Anna Charney is known for creating intense abstract designs that are sure to leave viewers gazing in awe. She’s painted previously with Babe Walls and CRUSH Walls — so be sure to catch her collaboration with artist Megan Walker at COLORCON. This will be the second collaboration these two artists have in less than a month, as the duo painted at the first annual Babe Walls mural festival last week.

Another artist to look out for this weekend is Olive Moya. She’s known for her colorful, playful art and likes to call her designs “noodle forms.” Moya has also worked with both Babe Walls and CRUSH Walls in the past. Based off of sneak peeks Moya has shared on her social platforms — her work at COLORCON is sure to be as fun and colorful as ever.

New to the festival this year is artist duo We Were Wild. Consisting of Meredith Feniak and Risa Friedman, We Were Wild brings the art of wheatpasting to this year’s event. They’re known for incorporating various mediums into their wheatpaste installations — including photographs, textiles and paint. Be sure not to miss their intricate installation this weekend.

As you stroll the alleyway and admire the eight walls that will be part of this year’s festival, you will also be treated to live music performed by musical artists Neoma and Alkaloides. In order to ensure the event is as safe as possible — all attendees will be required to reserve free tickets. A cap of 150 tickets has been placed per 30-minute time slots between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. All guests must wear masks while in attendance. Be sure to take a look at this year’s lineup and reserve your tickets to catch your favorite artists work live this Friday.

To reserve free tickets to COLORCON, visit this website. To learn more about COLORCON and the artist lineup, go here.

A full list of current participating artists includes: We Were Wild, Kendall Kippley, The Designosaur, Moe Gram, A.L. Grime, Olive Moya, Annie Herzig, Sandra Fettingis, Anna Charney, Megan Walker, Claudia Campero