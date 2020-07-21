Photos of March & Play-In For Justice At Greenwood Village City Hall

Last night local musicians banded together to boycott Greenwood Village’s statement to uphold the 40-20 resolution, a decision that many have marked as a pro-police form of governance, offering financial protection to officers found guilty in a court of law, regardless of whether or not the officers acted in bad faith.

Many musicians have refused to play Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, an outdoor AEG venue in Greenwood Village, due to the new resolution. The march and protest went down last night with some significant names in the industry including Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Wesley Schultz of the Lumineers. A full list of the local musicians involved can be found here.

We were on the scene to photograph the events surrounding the Greenwood Village City Hall and have compiled an album below.

All photography by Karson Halloway