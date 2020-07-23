Children’s Hospital Is Giving Free COVID-19 Antibody Tests in Return for Blood Donations

With Colorado’s COVID-19 cases on the rise, there is a big way you can give back during this time. The Children’s Hospital Colorado Blood Donation Center has felt the impacts of a blood and platelet shortage. They are currently offering a complimentary COVID-19 antibody test with every successful blood or platelet donation to try and meet their transfusion needs.

The center is taking precautions for all donations to prevent exposure to COVID-19 by disinfecting all shared surfaces, spacing chairs six feet apart, screening all donors and technicians and providing food sealed in individual packages.

Donors who have recovered from the virus have antibodies that may be helpful in saving someone’s life. People who have fully recovered from COVID-19 are encouraged to donate their blood, and more importantly, their convalescent plasma.

Children’s Hospital Colorado is a private, nonprofit health system that treats all kids. The blood center is 97% self-sufficient but relies on donors from healthy and eligible blood donors to supply all blood products needed for treating kids.

All samples are run in the Children’s Hospital Colorado lab on the Anschutz Medical Campus. To schedule an appointment, call 720-777-7398. If you don’t live near the Aurora location, search to find the closest donation location here. For more information, visit their website.