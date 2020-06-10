A Soul Food Pop-Up Aims to Raise Money for Black Lives Matter and the LGBTQ Community

On Monday June 22, SoulNia owners and life partners, Kamiya Willoughby and Tess Hurlburt are set to host a pop up dinner at The Bindery in LoHi. Known for offering vegetarian soul food with a purpose, SoulNia will present a four course menu including drink pairings to the soundtrack of soul music and old school rhythm and blues mixed by KDJabove.

The light southern cuisine fare will include a southern pearl shooter (seasonal melons and cucumbers marinated in honey, cayenne and lime), mama’s trio (whiskey barrel cornbread, vegan macaroni and cheese and slow cooked collard greens), zucchini fritters and a sweet potato casserole.

Similar to the menu curated with love, a portion of the dinner’s proceeds will be donated to Black Lives Matter 5280and The Center on Colfax—a welcoming place for Colorado’s proud and diverse LGBTQ community. In addition, Linda Hampsten Fox, owner and chef of The Bindery will be matching SoulNia’s donations to each organization postively impacting both the black and LGBTQ communities.

To purchase tickets ($79 per person), call The Bindery at (303) 993-2364. It is located at 1817 Central St., Denver.