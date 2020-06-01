New Colorado Music You Should Know – June Edition

Welcome to our monthly series on new Colorado music. Every month we highlight five local musicians, five local music videos and five local songs. Go here to check out previous entries to the series. Are you a Denver artist with fresh music you would like us to check out? Send to [email protected] for consideration.

While the country as a whole endures one of the most tumultuous years in recent memory, music can serve as a way to build community – even when it feels as though we’re all more divided than connected. This month, the local music scene proved that point as best it ever could. With new music from artists across genres and with all different types of identity, the musicians of Colorado have released music that highlights our local community’s strengths in spite of the uphill battles we may face.

Five New Up and Coming Local Acts

Dylan McCarthy

Listen if you like Old Crow Medicine Show

Last year’s Rockygrass Mandolin Champion, Dylan McCarthy shines on his debut EP. The recent release is full of uptempo instrumentals that are a welcome dose of uplifting sounds amidst all of the chaos in the world lately. Though his music lacks any lyrics, it still feels overwhelmingly happy and positive. Drawing on a variety of influences, from bluegrass to old-time swing, his original compositions are a breath of fresh new music from an incredibly talented solo artist.

King Crawdad

Listen if you like Bob Seger

Self-described as “a hug you can hear,” King Crawdad’s music is good old fashioned fun. Drawing on classic rock influences and infusing it with their own style, the Northern Colorado duo is a perfect addition to any rock lover’s playlist.

Hanoi Apache

Listen if you like Neon Blonde

With the release of their first full-length album earlier this year, Hanoi Apache proves that while they might be a young group, they’re more than ready to take over the local indie scene. With a sound that is reflective of years of music experience and pure raw talent, Hanoi Apache is a force to be reckoned with.

Umami Goddess

Listen if you like Grimes

A Denver transplant, Umami Goddess is ready to infuse the local music scene with a sound that reflects the unique point of view of the solo artist. Heavy synths and mellow beats, Umami Goddess’ discography is a fresh addition to the Denver music scene.

Melody Monroe

Listen if you like Willow



Solo artist Melody Monroe is a powerhouse within the indie space. Spending the last year perfecting her live show, her direction this year has focused on releasing new music – a choice that was largely influenced by the stay at home order that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five New Local Songs

A Meazy – “Gmfu”

Listen if you like Trev Rich

Following the release of his latest album, Deada$$, A Meazy’s latest single is short, sweet and straight to the point. At just over one minute, the single is packed with simple yet interesting beats underneath lyrics that serve as a platform for A Meazy to speak his mind.

Placekeeper – “Autumn Songs”

Listen if you like Brand New



The voice behind Placekeeper, Ganesh Chandran, is a Denver transplant that is making a positive impact on the local music community. One of his recent singles, “Autumn Songs” spreads a message of hope, highlighting the uplifting powers of music and how it can bring us all together.

Who’s Calling – “Complain”

Listen if you like Francis Novotny

Highlighting a unique sound, Who’s Calling’s latest single is packed with guitar and heavy bass. The downtempo track is emotional, diving into the struggles of being in a relationship.

Muscle Beach – “Midnight Math Quarantine Party Remix”

Listen if you like Headhunterz

Straying slightly away from their typical hardcore, Muscle Beach’s newest single is a reimagining of the heavy music that Muscle Beach fans know and love. Teaming up with Juul Thief, “Midnight Math Quarantine Party Remix” is a hardstyle track that combines the power of hardcore with techno beats.

Big Gigantic – “Friends”

Listen if you like Pretty Lights

Combining an uptempo beat with lyrics about conflict, Big Gigantic’s latest single is the perfect single for easing into summer and driving around Denver with the window’s down. As the days get longer and hotter, “Friends” feels like the perfect summer anthem for you and all of your friends to groove to.

Five New Local Music Videos

Atak – “Pump Fake”

Listen if you like De Luca

A survivor of the gang violence that affected Denver throughout the early 90’s, Atak uses music as his platform to spread a message of positivity. Teaming up with Hustle Man, “Pump Fake” comes from a re-imagining of Atak’s debut album, This is Me, which revisits songs from early in Atak’s career.

Joel Zigman – “Passing Problems”

Listen if you like OK GO

The first single from solo artist Joel Zigman, “Passing Problems” packs a punch. Written from Zigman’s own experiences, the video is a play that describes the singer’s experience as a transgender person who is asked to keep his identity private.

Float Like a Buffalo – “Stay Alive”

Listen if you like Talking Heads

“Stay Alive,” the latest music video from Denver favorite Float Like a Buffalo, is an ode to the fans. A compilation of fan videos, it serves as a fun reminder of the power that music has to bring us all together to create something incredible.

Ghost Gnotes – “Take Some Time”

Listen if you like The XX

A solo project from Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats member Luke Mossman, Ghost Gnotes is full of calm yet emotional music. A way to process a tumultuous time in his relationship, “Take Some Time” is delicate, beautiful and filled with yearning.

GRiZ – “Solo”

Listen if you like Break Science

Griz’s latest video features him grooving on the rooftop with Denver in the background. With technicolor effects, the video is a perfectly simple accompaniment to this lo-fi single.