A Master Guide to Mental Health Resources In and Around Denver

As we begin to step out of our homes for safe summer socializing, gradually return to work spaces and navigate the state’s reopening phases, it may be difficult to hide the emotional toll of the pandemic. The Black community has also been deeply impacted by the violent killing of George Floyd and a history of other Black deaths, leading to nationwide protests and demands for social justice. When we ask “How are you?” of friends, co-workers or grocery store clerks, the question carries a weighted tone. In approaching others, we have to understand and honor that we’ve all had a complex, individual experience while facing stress, losses, uncertainty and trauma.

People around the world may experience unprecedented mental health outcomes in the near future. It can be useful to discuss your experience and trauma as a result of recent events with a trained provider in counseling and therapy — a structured way to ensure self-care.

According to a tracking poll conducted by Kaiser Family Foundation March 25 to 30, 45% of adults report that the pandemic has had a negative impact on their mental health. Rates reported are highest among women, Hispanic adults and Black adults.

To create this mental health resource guide, we consulted several providers and Molly Lickly, a behavioral health navigator in the Department of Psychiatry at University of Colorado. For the sake of brevity, we did not list individuals who are mental health providers.

Read on for mental health resources, provider search sites and specialized programs in Denver, Aurora, Boulder, Larimer County and other locations statewide. Some providers featured have services that adhere to multiple categories in this guide.

This guide will be updated often to be current and more comprehensive. If you are part of an organization that provides mental health services in Denver, Aurora, Boulder, Larimer and Jefferson Counties and surrounding areas, please comment on the article with relevant information to be added.

Essential Links

Colorado Department of Human Services Find Behavioral Health Help

Colorado Department of Human Services Accountable Care Collaborative and Health First Medicaid Program

Colorado Crisis Services

Mental Health Centers by City and County

Mental health centers provide a range of mental health services and treatment for anxiety, depression, mood disorders, eating disorders, substance use disorders and post-traumatic stress disorder. These centers also support families, frontline workers, artists, musicians, people of color and people who identify as LGBTQ+.

Mental Health Center of Denver

Aurora Mental Health Center

Community Reach Center (North Denver and Adams County)

Mental Health Partners (Boulder, Broomfield, Longmont and Lafayette)

Jefferson Center for Mental Health (Jefferson County)

Summit Stone Health (Larimer)

Tegan Camden is the Director of Outpatient Services at Summit Stone Health. Camden said, “Creating opportunities for gratitude in daily practices can help people to endure chaotic and unprecedented times…Finding gratitude and appreciation is key to resilience. People who take the time to list things they are grateful for are happier and healthier.”

Mental Health Provider and Services Search Sites

The Colorado Office of Behavioral Health Licensing and Designation Database and Electronic Records System (LADDERS) is an online state database for directory information and services for mental health and substance use. Users can search using a variety of filters, including zip code, mental health setting, type of service, population served and cost.

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Treatment and Service Locator – this is an agency that’s a part the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It focuses on public health efforts to help guide professionals and help patients find service providers.

Therapeasy (Denver) uses a digital tool that connects members to available mental health providers based on compatibility matching. Therapeasy founder Katie Richardson, MD said, “We believe that taking care of your mental health is as important as taking care of your physical health and we are here to help. Our platform makes it easy to find the care you need, when and how you need it.”

Boost Counseling (Denver) is a counseling, coaching and consulting firm owned by Bronwyn Hockersmith, MA, LPC and Toni Moran, MA, LPC, NCC. It offers a free pandemic help guide with 20 low-cost counseling and support options in Denver.

Heart-Centered Counseling (Denver, Englewood, Littleton, Lakewood, Fort Collins, service statewide) offers counseling support for adults, families, couples, adolescents and children. This organization also provides treatment and resources for anxiety, depression, mood disorders and eating disorders.

For Eating Disorders

Eating Recovery Center (Denver) is an international center for treatment of anorexia, bulimia, binge eating disorder and other eating disorders. Individuals and families get behavioral and mental health treatment that relies on individualized assessment and clinical intervention. Staff also supports patients with aftercare plans.

The Eating Disorder Foundation (Denver) offers free, confidential services that don’t require insurance. They offer support groups, workshops, mentorships and more. Bonnie Brennan is the Regional Clinical Director and a Certified Eating Disorders Specialist at the Eating Recovery Center. Brennan said, “Use this time of less distractions to focus on yourself. Behavioral healthcare hospitals that treat eating disorders can still take persons for on site services. This is an excellent time to go to treatment.”

Denver Health ACUTE Center for Eating Disorders (Denver) is a medical stabilization and inpatient eating disorder treatment program that is equipped to treat high-risk patients at severe, life-threatening eating disorders.

EDCare (Denver) is an eating disorder treatment center using evidence-based methods for treatment in personalized programs and specialized tracks for elite athletes, people with substance abuse disorder, binge eating disorder and with types of trauma.

Colorado Therapy and Assessment Center (Denver, Westminster) provides treatment for a variety of mental health issues, including eating disorder therapy and family therapy for eating disorders.

For Substance Abuse

SAMHSA National Helpline is the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s free, daily information service for individuals and families.

Colorado Wellness Recovery offers mental health and substance abuse guides, family resources and treatment search tools online through the Colorado Office of Behavioral Health and Mental Health Colorado.

University of Colorado Anschutz Addiction Research and Treatment Services (ARTS) (Denver, Aurora, Arvada) provides outpatient and residential substance abuse treatment for adults, families and adolescents as the clinical program of Division of Substance Dependence, Department of Psychiatry at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

The Phoenix (Denver) is a free sober active community with fitness classes and events, including boxing, hiking, road and mountain biking, yoga and mindfulness.

Go Sober (Longmont, Centennial) – Go Sober treatment for alcohol abuse uses medications to restore dopamine response in addition to counseling and coaching. “Social isolation, combined with generalized anxiety about the virus and the current situation, creates a perfect storm for those struggling with alcohol abuse,” said Greg Hoffman, founder of Go Sober.

For Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Trauma

The Center for Trauma & Resilience (Denver) offers specialized services including trauma-sensitive yoga, programs for families and children and seniors and other community services.

University of Colorado Anschutz Johnson Depression Center (Aurora) serves adults, families, couples, adolescents and children with evidence-based treatment for depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety and other disorders.

For Survivors of Sexual Assault

Colorado Coalition Against Sexual Assault has a mission of advocacy and support for victims of sexual violence and sexual assault prevention, achieved with various programs and resources.

The Blue Bench Sexual Assault Prevention and Support Center (Denver) is Denver’s own sexual assault and prevention community resource center. It offers individual and group therapy, case management and yoga and art programs among others.

During the Pandemic

Colorado Department of Human Services COVID-19 Information from the Office of Behavioral Health suggests various behavioral health resources during the pandemic and the following months.

SAMHSA Tips for Social Distancing, Quarantine and Isolation During an Infectious Disease Outbreak is a fact sheet with tips on self coping during times of isolation.

For Families

Regis University Counseling and Family Therapy (Denver) offers low to no-cost counseling led by Master’s level and family therapists-in-training to individuals, couples, families and children. This organization also provides resources and treatment for PTSD.

Denver Children’s Advocacy Center (DCAC) (Denver) shares community outreach, rapid response and treatment and integrated services for children who have experienced sexual and physical abuse, neglect and violence and at-risk children. The center specializes in support for young children and Spanish-speaking families.

Families Forward Resource Center (Northeast Denver, Aurora) is a community service center with programs that address family advocacy, adult education, community health and youth development.

Shiloh House (Littleton, Centennial, Adams County, service statewide) supports families and children through educational, residential, therapeutic and community outreach services.

Aurora Mental Health Early Childhood Center (Aurora) offers evidence-based mental health treatment for children up to age six with individual, family and group therapy, parenting classes and support groups.

For Mothers

Motherwise Colorado (Denver) is a free six-week workshop and coaching program to support pregnant women and new mothers in topics including newborn care, communication, relationships and family issues. Transportation, meals and childcare are free for participants.

University of Colorado Anschutz Colorado Center for Women (Aurora, service statewide) provides consultation, treatment and prevention services, in addition to therapy and wellbeing groups focused on high-risk pregnancy, postpartum wellbeing and pregnancy wellbeing.

Colorado Pregnancy and Newborn Loss Service (Englewood) offers loss support group meetings after miscarriage, stillbirth or newborn death, training and education.

Postpartum Support International (PSI) Colorado Chapter serves those suffering with perinatal mood disorder with lists of Colorado PSI coordinators and local support groups.

Tough as a Mother Campaign is a substance use treatment campaign for mothers

Children’s Hospital Colorado Pediatric Mental Health Institute (Denver, Aurora, service statewide) provides mental health treatment and management for pregnant and postpartum women in addition to comprehensive care for adolescents and children.

Somos Unidos (Denver) is a group for Spanish-speaking pregnant women and new mothers at the Mental Health Center of Denver.

University of Denver Parentline Colorado Telebehavioral Health (Denver) is a free telebehavioral health service that provides pregnant families and families with children up to age five therapy.

University of Denver CUB Clinic (Denver) is part of the Graduate School of Professional Psychology at DU and serves pregnant and postpartum families with infants and young children. The clinic offers Parent-Child Interaction Therapy (PCIT) and Interpersonal Psychotherapy (IPT).

University of Colorado PROMISE Perinatal Mood Disorders Clinic (Aurora) is part of CU OB-GYN and provides screening, treatment, referrals and emotional support for pregnant women and new mothers experiencing perinatal mood disorder.

Right Start Colorado at Mental Health Center of Denver (Denver) is an infant and early childhood mental health program for pregnant women and families with children up to five years old.

For People of Color

Therapy for Black Girls is an online search tool for providers and mental health resources for Black women.

From the Heart Enterprises (Denver) – The Heart Enterprises offers supportive mental health programs and resources for Black men, youth and families and engages through community events and educational seminars. Events include Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) meetings and Family Service Days. In 2019, founder Halim Ali was named a 2019 My Brother’s Keeper (MBK25) honoree in Denver.

Servicios de la Raza (Denver) has a behavioral health clinic providing English and Spanish outpatient and substance abuse services for underserved and uninsured communities of color. Types of care include individual, couples, family and group therapy and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy.

Denver Indian Health and Family Services (Denver, Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Douglas and Jefferson Counties) is Denver’s only Urban Indian Health Program that offers behavioral and mental health, substance abuse and integrated care to American Indian and Alaskan Native adults, families and children.

Asian Pacific Development Center (Aurora, service statewide) is home to a behavioral health clinic for Asian adults, adolescents, seniors and children. Current clients are from Bhutan, Burma, Cambodia, China, Japan, Korea, Laos, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam among other countries. This organization also offers resources for immigrants and refugees.

For Musicians

Music Minds Matter (Denver) provides mental wellness resources for music community members and the Mental Wellness Meetup program for frequent group discussions with musicians.

For LGBTQ+

The Center on Colfax (Denver, service statewide) has a directory of mental health providers serving the LGBTQ+ community.

The Catalyst Center (Denver) provides LGBTQ+ affirming therapy and counseling for individuals, couples, families and children.

Empowered Minds (Denver) is an in-home therapy service for clients of any sexual orientation and gender. It uses variety of tools and techniques for mental health issues.

In Bloom Therapy (Denver) offers therapy for LGBTQ+ couples in addition to families and women.

Next Steps Counseling (Denver) provides mental health support for gender identity, sexual orientation, phobias, coming out, relationships and trauma.

Transgender Center of the Rockies (Sheridan) has many resources including a list of recommended therapists.

Trans Lifeline – an all transgender operated hotline that offers direct emotional and financial support to transgender people in crisis

UCHealth Integrated Transgender Program (Aurora) provides mental health care for transgender and gender diverse adults.

Umbrella Collective (Boulder) provides transgender resources and services include individual, couples, group therapy and hypnotherapy.

For Immigrants and Refugees

African Community Center of Denver (Denver) offers Integration Programs to help youth gain academic and life skills and give refugees employment training. It also provides cultural support and orientation.

Colorado African Organization (CAO) (Denver) is a non-profit founded by Africans that acts as a center for refugees and immigrants as they transition their life from their country of origin to Colorado.

Thrive Center (Aurora, Denver) provides refugee resources and disability support services and education.

Additional Mental Health Apps

Headspace shares one year free of Headspace Plus for unemployed workers and a free trial for new users. Set up a meditation for sleep, fitness and other intentions.

Moodfit is recommended as an overall resource for help with anxiety, depression and high-stress levels, using mood tracking and cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) methods.

Calm is a popular meditation, mindfulness, sleep and relaxation app with audio content and guided lessons.

Anxiety and Depression Association Reviewed Apps

If you or someone you know is in a mental health crisis, please contact Colorado Crisis Services: 1-844-493-8255, Text TALK to 38255 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 (English), 1-888-628-9454 (En español).