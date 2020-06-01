Denver Pop Culture Con Canceled for 2020, Looking to Return in May 2021

The Denver Pop Culture Con brings together thousands of artists, creators, students, entertainment industry workers, educators, volunteers, families and pop culture fans annually. This event, formerly known as Denver Comic Con, is Colorado’s largest celebration of pop culture and contributes heavily to the economic benefit of downtown Denver.

After initially postponing the 2020 convention to Thanksgiving weekend, Governor Jared Polis announced a Public Health Order canceling all events held at the Colorado Convention Center through December.

All 2020 tickets will be refunded and exhibitors will have the option of either a full refund or credit towards next year’s event. New ticket sales and guest announcements will proceed later this year.

Students and educators who otherwise may not have been able to attend the convention are able to participate through Denver Pop Culture Con’s scholarship programs. The proceeds from the annual convention support Pop Culture Classroom — a year-round effort to inspire learning and build community with free comics, video classes, workshops and more.

“We’re committed to this community and are planning for Denver Pop Culture Con in May 2021,” Christina Angel, Denver Pop Culture Con Director said. “We will continue to focus on our dedication to education and community-building, and we’ll be providing more online experiences and content to help keep our community engaged as we get through this difficult period.”

For more information on the 2020 cancellation and new 2021 information, you can stay up to date on their website.