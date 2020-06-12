Be a Good Person Co-Creator Darian Simon Is in the Hospital After Random Act of Violence

This year has been one full of uncertainty. Questions about how to live safely, act responsibly and love unabashedly have all swirled around each of us as we do our best to deftly pivot in the face of universal precariousness. Today, we at 303 Magazine are faced with more questions than ever, as we confront the fact that one of our own has been a victim of a senseless act of violence. Yesterday, former 303 photographer and Be A Good Person (BAGP) co-creator, Darian Simon, was shot while he and his girlfriend, Isabella Thallas, were walking their dog in Denver’s Ballpark neighborhood. Although Simon is currently stable in the ICU, Thallas was pronounced dead on the scene. She had just celebrated her 21st birthday.

Simon is a staunch supporter of peace, as evident in the life he has dedicated to simply spreading kindness through BAGP.

“Life can go by in a blink, so you have to think about what you can do to make a difference today,” he said in an interview with 303 about the opening of his RiNo store. “This new space we have isn’t so much about selling products as it is about creating an environment people [feel] safe enough in to spread positivity every day.”

Simon’s femur is shattered, which will require multiple surgeries and extensive physical therapy to mend, but he is also suffering from emotional trauma that time cannot repair. His brother, Drick Bernstine, set up a GoFundMe page to help Simon and his family during this time. Thallas’ family also set up a page to help with costs related to her funeral and burial.

Now, as questions still swirl around us, one thing is clear — we need to act with love and kindness ourselves and support those in our community who need it most. In short, be a good person.

Be A Good Person is located at 2830 Larimer Street, Denver. It is currently closed.