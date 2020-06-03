3 Kings Tavern Bought by Oriental Theater Owners, Will Continue to Be An Independent Venue

3 Kings Tavern announced its closure Mid-May, leaving a large hole in the independent local music industry. But as of Monday, June 15, owners of the Oriental Theater Peter Ore and Scott Happel have signed on to the previous Three Kings location and plan to continue its legacy — with a minor facelift.

The space will remain an independent music venue and bar under the name HQ. Ore and Happel plan on keeping 3 Kings’ legacy alive, although they hope to broaden the horizons of the space and make it more inclusive for all genres.

“We’re not going to make any structural changes to it, but we’re basically giving it a facelift,” said Happel to Westword. “We want everything to have that new car smell, to be fixed and nice and new, and someplace that’s welcoming for anyone who wants to walk into a show to walk into.”

The move is a victory for the independent venue sector, as both LiveNation and AEG Presents are the most likely promoters to have remained intact following coronavirus regulations. Nonetheless, both Ore and Happel have the know-how and resources to make HQ the next hotspot of South Broadway. With this takeover, the future of the Denver music scene remains very bright.