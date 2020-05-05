Just Announced – UMS Cancels Three-Day Festival, Plans New Event for July 25

It was only a matter of time before our beloved Underground Music Showcase (UMS) made an announcement regarding the tentative three-day festival that takes over Broadway every summer. With live music on an indefinite hiatus, a festival of that caliber was a tentative no-go. Although the festival has announced that it will not hold its usual annual three-day run across Broadway for the safety of the performers and attendees, they are evolving their concept, dubbing it the “Underground Music Something.”
“Underground Music Showcase as we know and love is out of the question for this year. We won’t be jeopardizing a single music lover’s health for a party. But we’re sure as hell not giving up on what we stand for. UMS is more than just a good time and a bad hangover. We support 20+ Broadway venues, 200+ artists, and a family that makes this festival come true. And we’re not going to shy away from that support when we all need it the most.
So we present to you: Underground Music Something. What’s that? We’re honestly not really sure and would certainly hate to spoil a good surprise. All we know is to mark your calendar for Saturday, July 25th as we set out to do two things: raise money for musicians and rage safely. Be warned, we’ve been known to make it rain,” stated the official press release for UMS.