This Week In Virtual Colorado Concerts

There are some states across the country that are putting forth efforts to slowly open up local economies and businesses. Although this could be seen as some light at the end of the tunnel, we still have a ways to go before we return to full normalcy. While live music is still on hold, we’ve compiled some kick-ass virtual Colorado concerts for you to check out this week. If you want your live-stream to be added to the weekly roundups please e-mail [email protected] for consideration.

UMS Presents: Streams With Grit

When: May 4 – May 10 – 5 p.m.

Platform: Facebook

The Lowdown: The Underground Music Showcase team is back for the fourth week of their virtual concert series “Streams With Grit.” The weekly line-up has not been announced yet, but we’ll keep you updated as we know more. In addition to tuning into their streams, you have the chance to support these musicians via virtual tip as they navigate through these tricky times.

Birdcall Lockdown Music Series

When: May 6 – 8 p.m.

Platform: Instagram + Facebook, watch here and here.

The Lowdown: Local restaurant Birdcall is teaming up with local Colorado musicians to provide a weekly live virtual showcase of music. This week, Birdcall is hosting Lyle Divinsky of Colorado jam band The Motet. This showcase is appropriately titled the “Birdcall Lockdown Music Series” and will be happening through the end of May.

Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival

When: May 8 – 10 a.m.

Platform: Facebook, watch here.

The Lowdown: The Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival is back for its eighth rendition all day long this Friday. ARISE Music Festival is presenting this virtual gathering to support Colorado musicians as what will hopefully be a temporary substitute for in-person music festivals. You have the chance to join the cause and support these musicians directly by attending and sending a virtual tip. The weekly line-up has not been announced yet, but we’ll keep you updated as we know more.

303 Magazine’s Private Party

When: May 9, 6:30 p.m.

Platform: On Facebook and Instagram live

The Lowdown: This week’s private party includes DJ Buddy Bravo on Saturday night. Bravo is part DJ, part ballroom enthusiast and a full-time performer. This party will be a spectacle you do not want to miss out on, so make sure to tune in.

Want to get this list before everyone else?