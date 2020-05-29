The Source Hotel and Market Hall Works on New Outdoor Seating Project

The Source is headed outside with a new outdoor experience called Out Source. The Source Hotel and Market is a partnership of independent retail stores and restaurants in the heart of Denver’s RiNo District.

Starting on Wednesday, May 27, Governor Jared Polis announced the reopening of dine-in services in restaurants across the state. The Source is still waiting on final approval from the City of Denver on Out Source but hope to have a grand opening in early June.

Out Source includes geometric dome seating to safely, responsibly, and fashionably sit in privacy while enjoying many meal options. The domes are handcrafted by local artist Mathiew Maudie of the Eyes Open project.

Smōk Barbeque will expand its services into the front lawn area and serve people with food, cocktails, wine and human connection. In addition to the specialty menu offered by Smōk, Safta, Reunion Bread, Acorn, Grabowski’s and more will be available to be enjoyed in the new outdoor patio seating.

All participating restaurants have different opening dates and seating capacities. More information is available on specific restaurants and policies on The Source’s website. In addition to the domes created by Maudie, they will have picnic and art supplies and cocktail packages available for delivery and pickup.

If dining in isn’t your thing, there will also be a dedicated pick-up lane for easy curbside service.

For more information on safety procedures at the Source, visit their website.