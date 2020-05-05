Historic Denver Is Hosting a Photo Contest to Show the Unknown Stories of Denver

In celebration of National Historic Preservation Month, Historic Denver is inviting the Mile High community to submit their best photos of unsung, time-honored spots around the city as part of its annual photo contest. The theme of this year’s contest is “What are the Unknown Stories of Denver?” and photos will be accepted through May 31.

“Historic Denver hopes to see community gathering spaces, special architecture, bridges, parks and public art, and the people who love them, or the absence of people to mark this historic moment. Submissions give viewers a deeper appreciation for the city’s architecture and the ways that the community notices historic places and neighborhoods. From everyday cell phone camera users to professional photographers, Historic Denver welcomes a wide range of beautiful imagery that captures Denver’s magic,” stated the nonprofit in a press release.

As submissions roll in throughout the month, Historic Denver will share notable photo entries on their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages. The photo that attracts the most likes will receive the Fan Favorite Award. Historic Denver will also select several grand prize winners, who will receive a private walking tour of Larimer Square with friends and family and a free one-year membership to Historic Denver.

Founded in 1970, Historic Denver is a nonprofit urban preservation organization responsible for rescuing notable landmarks from demolition, including the Molly Brown House, Paramount Theater and historic LoDo neighborhood. This year’s contest is also a celebration of the organization’s 50th year of stewardship.

Contest entrants are welcome to submit photos they’ve taken in the past, but they can also go out and capture the scenes of here and now. If you choose to do the latter, Historic Denver expects that you adhere to coronavirus-related safety measures in effect within your community. Under the current statewide safer-at-home phase, people can congregate in public in groups of less than 10, should not travel more than 10 miles from their home, physically distance from each other and wear face coverings. Denver’s stay-at-home order — which forbids nonessential outings — continues through May 8. Once it’s lifted, Denverites will still be required to wear a mask in public. Check to see if your Colorado county has extended their stay-at-home order here.