Months have gone by and the country is settling into possibly a new sense of normalcy. Many are making a change in the way they work. For models, influencers, stylists and fashion creatives, they are attempting to adjust to creating content from home. If you are amongst those trying to find new ways of producing content or simply looking for a healthy distraction, at-home photoshoots could be it.

303 Magazine recognizes this trend of at-home photoshoots, and want to share some tips on how to execute it. We invited Julie Gallahue, owner of Goldie Mae Productions, a boutique model management company doing business in Colorado, to help share some of those tips.

¨The Denver fashion scene was scorching hot a few months ago, but overnight the temperature dropped below freezing. Completely understandable under the circumstances, because photoshoots and fashion shows are a want, not a need for most companies and when all the “want” is put on indefinite hold due to public health and economic uncertainty, the jobs that were previously available to models are now gone,¨ said Gallahue.

Like many others, models, influencers and stylists are adjusting to working from home. Instead, of RiNo or a studio as a backdrop, models are using living rooms, backyards, or even a bathtub. For some, it is not about work coming to them, rather them creating their own work at home.

¨My job as a business owner in this industry is to ride the wave and adjust to change. I’m banking on patience being the key to success but I’m not willing to sit on my hands while I wait for the calm after the storm. There are always ways to enrich your goals and being pro-active is good for your spirit. This is why we have adjusted our normal Photo Challenges at Goldie Mae Productions so the models can continue to grow artistically and keep their eyes on the prize,¨ said Gallahue

Though the pandemic is challenging, it is also an opportunity. Here is a chance to jump into one of these fields in the comfort of their own home. Or build on the skills you have and make the work you have even better. If there is any uncertainty about where or how to start, here are some tips.

303 Magazine: What camera do you use?

Julie Gallahue: I have several available to me. I usually turn to my cell phone. This is the camera I know every one of my models own and they are already accustomed to using this tool.

303: What tips do you have for posing oneself?

JC: Be bold with your facial expressions, try to make sure every arm and/or leg is visible. Keep your face directed towards the light, whether that be the sun or a chandelier.

303: Are there any editing apps that you use?

JC: I frequently find myself using Picmonkey because it is so easy and quick. The learning curve is small so just about anyone can use this program and it’s available online, but if you are interested in doing more detailed edits that go beyond zapping a zit off the chin and removing flyaway hairs, think Lightroom.

303: How do you manage to find new backgrounds in your home?

JC: I have the advantage of having a backdrop set up for students already. That one basic backdrop, though, gets old fast. So I look at what I have in my fabric stash, or at the areas of my home that are already visually pleasing or have texture, like a bookcase, stairwell, or kitchen. And of course, the great outdoors, my backyard has some brilliant offerings especially as spring welcomes in new blooms and vibrant green grass.

303: What advice to have for getting comfortable in front of a camera?

JC: Repetition. The more you do it, the easier it gets. There really isn’t any other way to get comfortable having your picture taken but having your picture taken often. What is important is to not look at your images with personal criticism, but look at them technically. Don’t say things to yourself like, “I look horrible there.¨ Say something productive, like” I think it will look better if I tilt my head a bit.¨ The feedback of I look horrible, will stop you in your tracks, but offering ideas on how to fix the pose, even to yourself, is an invitation to keep trying until you get it right.

303: When it comes to lighting what time of day is best? Or what sources of light do you use?

JC: Natural light is the one thing everyone can afford, so it’s my go-to as well. Morning light and early evening light are the most flattering. Most editing programs will allow for some minor adjustments to the exposure. So don’t toss out the ones that look a tad dark or overexposed right away. If the pose and emotion are there, give it a minute with some editing and see if you can make it work.

303: Any last piece of advice you would give to someone trying to create content during these times?

JC: The world is your oyster as far as inspiration goes. You don’t have to look far for good ideas and there isn’t any right or wrong answer to creativity. The point of doing it in the first place is to move your thoughts away from negative realities and towards positive outcomes. Use the opportunity to create things that make you and others smile. It’s that one thing that we can’t see behind the mask, and it’s good medicine. When you smile, the world smiles with you, so get busy.

All Photos Provided by Goldie Mae Productions