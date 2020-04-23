OneRepublic Headlines Virtual Concert to Benefit COVID-19 Response Fund at National Jewish Health

For those who tuned into Global Citizen’s “One World Together At Home” live stream show last weekend, this one’s for you: Ryan Tedder and Brent Kutzle of OneRepublic, Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers, Michael Franti and Clare Bowen will star in a free virtual concert on Friday, April 24 at 6 p.m. MT to benefit National Jewish Health’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. Altitude TV‘s host and reporter, Vic Lombardi, will emcee the event, dubbed “Together We Breathe Hope.”

National Jewish Health’s hospitals focus on respiratory, cardiac, immune and related disorders, and its doctors have put in substantial effort to fight against coronavirus throughout the region. Last week, its Denver campus expanded COVID-19 drive-thru testing (physician referral needed) and increased its test processing capacity to 1,000 per day. Beginning April 24 — the same day as the virtual concert — the hospital network will offer antibody testing to healthy individuals to see if they’ve already had coronavirus. Doctors’ referrals are not needed for this procedure.

Fans can tune into “Together We Breathe Hope” for free, and they can pre-register — and donate to National Jewish Health’s Response Fund — here. The virtual event is presented by Denise and Warren Cohen.

