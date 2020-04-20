This Week In Virtual Colorado Concerts

One day at a time. Right now, those words carry weight to them as we navigate through historic and crazy times to be alive. With coronavirus continuing to put many aspects of life on hold, it can be nice to have some next-to-normal activities to pass the time. Instead of our normal “This Week In Concerts” articles, we’re continuing to give you some options for virtual in-house entertainment this week. If you want your live-stream to be added to the weekly roundups please e-mail [email protected] for consideration.

UMS Presents: Streams With Grit

When: April 20 – April 26 – 5 p.m.

Platform: Facebook

The Lowdown: The Underground Music Showcase team is back for the third week of their virtual concert series “Streams With Grit.” The weekly line-up has not been announced yet, but we’ll keep you updated as we know more. In addition to tuning into their streams, you have the chance to support these musicians via virtual tip as they navigate through these tricky times.

Future Joy

When: April 20, 4 p.m.

Platform: Twitch, watch here.

The Lowdown: To kick things off on Monday afternoon, Denver EDM duo Future Joy will take over the “Bass Feeds the SoulStream” virtual concert festival happening on Twitch. Future Joy’s take on EDM is fresh and vibrant as the duo delivers grooves on top of wicked bass. Cone hang out with Future Joy as they represent Denver in this wonderful virtual gathering.

Birdcall Lockdown Music Series

When: April 21 – April 23 – 8 p.m.

Platform: Instagram + Facebook, watch here and here.

The Lowdown: Local restaurant Birdcall is teaming up with local Colorado musicians to provide a weekly live virtual showcase of music. The weekly line-up has not been announced yet, but we’ll keep you updated as we know more. This showcase is appropriately titled the “Birdcall Lockdown Music Series.”

Lamp

When: April 21 – 6 p.m.

Platform: Twitch, watch here.

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a little bit of rock music in your quarantine life this week, we’ve got just the show for you to stream. On Tuesday nights, Denver power-rock trio Lamp is hosting a weekly live stream on their Twitch channel to provide an outlet for all the rock fans displaced by coronavirus.

Taarka

When: April 22 – 7 p.m.

Platform: Facebook, watch here.

The Lowdown: On Wednesday night, Colorado group Taarka is hitting the live stream airwaves with a virtual concert at 7 p.m. Taarka’s style is comprised of genres such as indie-folk, bluegrass and gypsy-jazz that the group blends into their own signature sound. Led by musicians David and Enion Pelta-Tiller, this group will deliver a diverse show directly to your home.

Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival

When: April 24, 10 a.m.

Platform: Facebook, watch here.

The Lowdown: The Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival is back for its sixth rendition all day long this Friday. ARISE Music Festival is presenting this virtual gathering to support Colorado musicians as what will hopefully be a temporary substitute for in-person music festivals. You have the chance to join the cause and support these musicians directly by attending and sending a virtual tip. This week’s line up includes Zach Robbinson, Rachel James, Zeta June, El Javi and more.

Adiel Mitchell

When: April 24, 5 p.m.

Platform: Instagram, watch here.

The Lowdown: Denver venues The Fillmore, Summit and Marquis Theater are teaming up to provide you with some in-house entertainment over the next few weeks. On Friday, Denver’s own Adiel Mitchell will take over Summit Denver’s Instagram for an in-house virtual show. Mitchell is an R&B musician with a smooth voice who does everything from originals to covers and remixes.

303 Magazine’s Private Party

When: April 25, 6:30 p.m.

Platform: Instagram and Facebook.

The Lowdown: We’ve launched a live stream of our own, aimed at making the weekends more celebratory during this time. This week will feature Cerval with a special birthday DJ set that is sure to get you off your feet.

Together, Apart

When: April 25, 6 p.m.

Platform: Facebook, watch here.

The Lowdown: On Saturday night, the folks hosting Together, Apart are setting out to raise funds for the Colorado People’s Alliance. This virtual festival of sorts will include Colorado musicians, poets and comedians all coming together to provide pandemic relief funds for those who need it most. Saturday’s line-up includes Lady Gang, Nasty Bits, Eliza Beth Whittington, Gio Bard Zero and Kaz Alien.

