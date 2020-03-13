Meow Wolf’s Santa Fe Exhibit Temporarily Closes

Meow Wolf’s immersive installations are all about experiencing the art with all of your senses. Due to that fact and the recent guidelines set out by the New Mexico state government suspending mass gatherings, the expansively popular exhibit will close temporarily.

The company announced that aside from the state government’s warnings, it would close in order “to be responsible to the community by preventing unnecessary spread.” With the intense immersive nature of Meow Wolf’s installations — where everything is touched by everyone and hundreds of people visit each day — it is no wonder that this decision was made by the organization.

Starting Friday, March 13, the installation that is typically open seven days a week will suspend all of its public-facing operations. An official statement sent out by the company stated that “business offices will not be closing at this time and [Meow Wolf] will be providing work for employees affected by the temporary closing of The House of Eternal Return.” On March 31, the company will reevaluate the status of the installation.

As of this publishing date, Meow Wolf also announced it would be canceling all concerts and events until April 15, 2020. It is unclear at this time if that includes the Dark Palace events planned for Denver.

Tickets already purchased for Meow Wolf’s The House of Eternal Return will offer exchanges for up to one year. Other tickets for concerts or events will be 100% refunded. In order to initiate refund processes, email [email protected]

As a closing statement and with a hint of hope, the company left this message:

“Meow Wolf apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused. Recognizing many have traveled to Santa Fe to experience Meow Wolf, they hope all visitors are still able to take advantage of all the natural beauty and art that Santa Fe has to offer, and they look forward to seeing visitors at Meow Wolf Santa Fe in the future.”

For up to date information about these closures, visit the Meow Wolf website.