Live Nation and AEG Have Suspended Tours Until April Due to Coronavirus

With fears of the spread of the coronavirus escalating across the country, the two largest concert promotion companies have halted concert tours until April and are recommending the postponement of all large scale events, according to Rolling Stone. What does this mean for Denver residents? There will be a slew of postponements and outright cancellations of concerts held in AEG and Live Nation venues coming through The Mile High City for the next few weeks. This includes nearly every major music venue in the city. Blake Shelton’s concert at the Pepsi Center this Saturday has already been postponed, joining Pearl Jam and others in their preventative measures to fight the spread of coronavirus. However, according to the venue’s Twitter the Post Malone’s concert at Pepsi Center tonight is still on.

The concert promotion giants joined with booking agencies, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), William Morris Endeavor (WME), Paradigm and United Talent Agency (UTA) to release the following statement regarding the sweeping decision:

“The world’s leading forces in live entertainment have come together to form a global task force to drive strategic support and unified direction ensuring precautionary efforts and ongoing protocol are in the best interest of artists, fans, staff, and the global community. At this time, we collectively recommend large scale events through the end of March be postponed. We continue to support that small-scale events follow guidance set by their local government officials. We feel fortunate to have the flexibility to reschedule concerts, festivals, and live events as needed, and look forward to connecting fans with all their favorite artists and live entertainment soon.”

The effect of the coronavirus has been felt across the world, with a sharp nosedive of the global economy causing stocks to plummet in Wall Street to the lowest numbers they’ve had since the 2008 recession. The entertainment industry is sure to take a hit alongside the already affected hospitality and tourism industry as the virus continues to develop around the world. These concert cancellations and postponements come directly after several lay-offs at South by Southwest’s (SXSW) headquarters following the impromptu cancellation of the festival earlier this month.

