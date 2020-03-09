Just Announced – Haim Will Perform At a Denver Deli

In 2000, the three-sister pop-rock band Haim played their first show at Canter’s Deli in L.A. Now, more than 20 years later, they’re touring the nation to share their beats at venues that provide the meats. That’s right — Haim will perform at five delis across the USA, including one in Denver, as part of the “Haim Deli Tour.” Other cities to be blessed with this event include New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago and Los Angeles.

On April 24, and in the wake of the deli tour, Haim will release their highly-anticipated third album, Women in Music Pt. III. This musical installment, which features hits like “Summer Girl” and “The Steps,” will satisfy Denver’s craving for more Haim, which began when they gave us a taste of their talents at a pop-up show for Visible’s Phonetopia in November 2019. Their deli tour will certainly tide us over until then.

The date of Haim’s Denver show and the specific deli to host them are yet to be announced. In the meantime, you can sign up here to receive more information and a chance to get tickets. They’ll perform in New York on 3/10, Washington D.C. on 3/11 and Chicago on 3/13.