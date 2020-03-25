Denver’s Caveman Chefs Delivers Meals For Those With Dietary Restrictions

While many businesses across the country continue to close there are some seeing more demand than ever. Most businesses that are deemed “essential” are packed with people gathering necessities including groceries, medication and alcohol. As people flock to stock up on these items they risk contracting or spreading COVID-19. Luckily, there are many companies offering delivery service to allow at-risk individuals to remain in their homes and limit exposure to crowds at stores. One of these local companies – Caveman Chefs – delivers fully prepared paleo meals to consumers across the country to offer a healthy and convenient way to eat at home during the pandemic.

After growing up in Connecticut and spending a lot of time on his grandparent’s farm, David Kenney understands the importance of taking out what you put in. “We have to be respectful of the land that we share,” he stated. Kenney worked in the grass-fed beef industry for several years before starting a paleo food truck in Denver in 2012. He and his business partner were one of the only healthy food options in RiNo at the time and later opened a kiosk on the 16th Street Mall. In 2014 he and his business partner parted ways and Kenney turned the business into a meal-delivery service.

Caveman Chefs specializes in prepared paleo meals that fit a wide range of dietary needs including keto, whole 30, gluten-free, dairy-free, low FODMAP, grain-free, sugar-free, soy-free, AIP, LCHF, vegetarian and vegan. The company uses 100% grass-fed wagyu beef and lamb, 100% antibiotic and hormone-free pork and chicken, wild-caught Alaskan and Verlasso salmon and local, organic and seasonal vegetables. The menu changes twice a week but you’ll currently find dishes like almond-breaded cauliflower or chicken tenders, coffee cocoa braised root vegetables, Greek roasted kale salad and lemon pepper pork chop. The team cooks the meals, vacuum seals them and delivers them right to your door on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Prior to the current pandemic Caveman Chefs offered a pick-up option for the Denver Metro Area but have recently pivoted to delivery only. The meals are delivered directly by the Caveman Chefs team and for those outside of the Denver area meals are shipped overnight for next-day delivery. Kenney is hoping that this will help those with auto-immune disorders avoid grocery stores and continue to eat according to their needs.

Kenney and the Caveman Chefs team are also donating to and volunteering at CHOW – the Culinary Hospitality Outreach & Wellness Group created to support service industry workers. CHOW recently collaborated with local Denver restaurants and Khesed Wellness to create a new non-profit titled Operation Family Meal to provide free meals and mental health support to those in the industry that are out of work during COVID-19. Anyone with identification and proof of past restaurant, bar or hospitality employment can pick up meals on a first-come, first-served basis at any of the listed locations. The operation is fluid and will change day by day to help those in need and up-to-date information can be found on the Operation Family Meal Facebook page.

Caveman Chefs is doing its part to help keep people out of public during the current pandemic by delivering fresh, healthy meals and giving back to the service industry.

“It’s always been my goal to service the betterment of humanity and this is an opportunity for me to fulfill that lifelong goal,” Kenney said.

To get 20% off your Caveman Chefs order, use code FAMILY at checkout and to donate to Operation Family Meal, click here.