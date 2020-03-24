Cervantes Posts GoFundMe Amid Coronavirus Closure

Unless you are meditating with Jared Leto in the desert, you know about the many closures around the country from the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. The disastrous pandemic has caused a Shelter In Place order from Mayor Hancock on Monday, March 23, and all music venues are closed to operation until May 12, at the earliest, at the order of Governor Jared Polis.

Many businesses have had to let employees go, or at the very least, are unable to pay their employees while they are unable to operate. This current situation looks different for every business right now. Cervantes’ Masterpiece has decided to take a hands-on approach to assisting their staff, by circulating a GoFundMe to help support their employees until business regains its normal traction.

“We have no shows, which means we have no revenue coming,” explains Cervantes’ Marketing Director and owner Diana Azab. “It’s tough. Our biggest concern is our employees. The majority of their paycheck is based on our ability to hold events. That includes our bartenders, security guards, sound engineers, lighting staff and box office. So, one hundred percent of the proceeds are going to them and helping them through the next two months. We don’t have any insider information on how long it is going to last, we are just going with the information being given.”

The GoFundMe has already reached more than half of its goal, but needless to say, every little bit counts. “We have gotten a decent response, says Azab. “To sustain all of our employees for a month is well beyond what we are asking for. So, we’re going to have to try to find another means of raising money for them.”

Donate to assist in Cervantes’ goal here.