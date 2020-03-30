Bands and Fried Chicken Come Together For Birdcall Lockdown

Aside from coronavirus, whose effects have been wide-reaching and inescapable, live streaming in the now bustling virtual world has become the cultural trend du jour. A means for fans and artists to connect from the comfort of their own homes, live streaming has provided a meaningful and downright enjoyable distraction from the situation at hand. Now, none other than the popular chicken joint Birdcall has joined in on the action, bringing bands and their fried birds together for what they’ve dubbed, Birdcall Lockdown.

The music series seeks to bring together (as far as social distancing goes) a community of musicians to perform at 8 p.m. every week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday on the Birdcall Facebook and Instagram pages. Not only that, but Birdcall will provide meals to the artists they work with. Thus far, Neoma, Wildermiss and Whitacre have all flown through sets on Birdcall Lockdown, and this week the series is set to feature Rob Drabkin, Zach Heckendorf and VYNYL, with Ramakhandra, Babelord and many others down the road.