A Look Inside American Bar’s Weekend Long Pop-Up at Death and Co.

On Thursday, March 5 American Bar — Britain’s oldest surviving cocktail bar — debuted its weekend-long pop-up in Suite 6A of RiNo’s Ramble Hotel. The upstairs lounge that overlooks the equally prestigious Death and Co. will serve a limited menu of cocktails from the famed London destination, with visiting bartenders doling out the hooch decked out in immaculate white suits. Having hosted single-day pop-up events from Chicago’s Bad Hunter, New York’s Attaboy and Seattle’s Navy Strength, Suite 6A will be its longest event to date. The Suite’s dim interior and sultry vibe mesh nicely with the visitor’s upscale leaning. While drinks will be available upstairs all weekend, the pop-up will expand to the main floor Sunday night from 6 – 10 p.m.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The menu is limited to six imaginative drinks, each priced at $16. The Burning Bright is Bacardi Carta Blanca, Martini Rubino, Amaro, lime and grapefruit. The beverage glows, even in the low lighting, with the flavor matching the drink’s luster. The First Impression is Bombay Sapphire, St. Germain, yuzu and white pepper champagne cordial topped with a delicate drop of spicy olive oil. The Eternal Whisper is Patron Silver, lime, roasted sunflower, absinthe and a speckled honey rim. The drinks are both delicious and eye-catching — inviting guests to relish the details.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

While the event is shortlived, the cocktails are certainly worth making the trek. Even though nothing is reinventing the wheel, the drinks are inventive and served with a great deal of panache. The monthly pop-up series is expected to follow up with a Tiki-themed program each weekend in April.

The American Bar Pop-Up will be in Suite 6A at Death and Co. from Friday, March 6 – Sunday, March 8 from 6 p.m. – close. Death and Co. is located at 1280 25th St., Denver.

All photography by Alden Bonecutter.