Mile High Grilled Cheese & Beer Fest and 19 Other Food & Drink Events in Denver This Week

Whether you’re in a committed relationship or riding solo, Denver has a decadent line up of Valentine’s-themed events this week. You can celebrate the holiday at Goed Zuur’s Rosés are Red dinner or eat your heart out at the Mile High Grilled Cheese & Beer Fest. What ever your plans may be, check out this list of food and drink events in Denver this week.

Monday, February 10

Forget the Cake: Wedding Expo

When: Monday, February 10, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream Factory, 4411 Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream Factory is hearing wedding bells this Monday. The West Colfax location will open its doors for a wedding event to showcase its sweet offerings for your special day. The event will feature free snacks, beverages and a tour of the space.

Grounded: The Coffee Story

When: Monday, February 10, 10 – 11 a.m.

Where: Anecdote, 820 N. Sherman St., Denver

Cost: Free admission, reserve your spot here

The Lowdown: Anecdote is hosting a discussion of the history of coffee with mentalbrakes this Monday. Attendees will learn about the history, producers and consumers and more about everyone’s favorite hot brown bean juice. The event is free to attend and donations are accepted.

Tuesday, February 11

Barrel Aged Sensory (Stout Month Special)

When: Tuesday, February 11, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Crooked Stave Friends & Family, 1441 W. 46th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Head to Crooked Stave Friends & Family for a Stout Month special sensory event. The sensory specialist will guide participants through a hands-on event exploring the flavors and aromas commonly found in barrel-aged beers.

Valentine’s Dessert and Craft Beer Pairing

When: Tuesday, February 11, 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $28 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Satisfy your sweet tooth with Factotum Brewhouse this Tuesday. Guests can indulge in five desserts from Cherry On Top Bakery paired with five Factotum brews. Desserts include Cocoa Hazelnut Cream puffs, Maple Nut Blondies and more.

Wednesday, February 12

February Firkin: Double Cherry Porter

When: Wednesday, February 12, 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St., Ste. 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Wednesday firkins returns to Copper Kettle Brewing Company this week. For the month of February, all the brews have a cherry theme and this week is the Double Cherry Baltic Porter.

How We Roll Sushi Making Party

When: Wednesday, February 12, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $40 email [email protected] for reservations

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem and KFusionCo present How We Roll Sushi Making Party. For $40, guests can indulge in three rolls, nigiri, tasting menu items, dessert and a mini flight of wine. You can learn how to recreate your favorite sushi while sipping on The Infinite Monkey Theorem wine.

Thursday, February 13

King of Carrot Flowers Limited Can Release

When: Thursday, February 13, 12 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: King of Carrot Flowers is having its canning debut in honor of Ratio Beerworks’ five year anniversary. The vibrant orange saison will be in six-packs of twelve-ounce cans available for purchase for $12. There are only 500 cans available so make sure to get them while they last.

Vegan Valentine’s Day at Charcoal Bistro Wash Park

When: Thursday, February 13, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Charcoal Bistro, 1028 S. Gaylord St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: If you are looking for a plant-based Valentine’s dinner, head to Charcoal Bistro. The Wash Park restaurant will serve its vegan rendition of New American cuisine for you and your plant-based partner.

An Evening with B Unlimited International & OEC Brewing at Finn’s Manor

When: Thursday, February 13, 5 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Finn’s Manor, 2927 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Finn’s Manor is having an epic tap takeover this Thursday. The tap list will include brews from OEC Brewing, Brouwerik Alvinne, Bière des Franches-Montagnes and more. Take your tastebuds on a tour around the world at Finn’s Manor this Thursday.

Friday, February 14

Ratio Beerworks Five Year Anniversary Weekend

When: Starts Friday, February 14 at 12 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks is celebrating its fifth year with a weekend-long rager. The weekend will feature live sets from Joyce Manor, Major Sports and more. The celebration continues with a limited draft-only release of Barrel Fermented Wild Dear You on Saturday and a special Joyce Manor brunch on Sunday.

Denver Beer Co’s Valentine’s Day Beer & Chocolate Pairing

When: Friday, February 14, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co, Denver and Arvada locations

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co is hosting Chocolate Lab for a Valentine’s Day Beer & Chocolate Pairing. For $20, attendees will be treated to five Chocolate Lab creations paired with five four-ounce beers from Denver Beer Co.

Valentine’s Dessert Date Night

When: Friday, February 14, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Sweet Cooie’s, 3506 E. 12th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Skip dinner and go straight to dessert at Sweet Cooie’s for a special Valentine’s day night. The Congress Park ice cream shop will be transformed with candles, roses and live jazz to celebrate the holiday of love. There will also be a special aphrodisiac sundae bar, handmade truffles, chocolate-dipped strawberries and more.

A Night for Buddies and Beer: The Brewlyweds Game

When: Friday, February 14, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: If you’re spending Valentine’s Day with your friends, head to Station 26 Brewing Co. for The Brewlyweds Game. The game is a twist on The Newlyweds Game that will test your knowledge of your best friend. You can sip on Station 26 beers while celebrating your best friend.

Chocolate is for Lovers Dinner

When: Friday, February 14, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $55 per person, book your reservations here

The Lowdown: Brutø + BØH are collaborating with Fortuna to present Chocolate is for Lovers Dinner. The dinner will include three courses fully embracing the decadent flavors of chocolate and a welcome cocktail for $55.

Baolentine’s Day

When: Friday, February 14, 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Middleman, 3401 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate Valentine’s Day on East Colfax at Middleman. You can imbibe on a craft cocktail or indulge on a bao bun from the Misfit snack bar. You can drink and eat your heart out this Valentine’s Day at Middleman.

Rosés are Red Valentine’s Day Dinner

When: Friday, February 14, 7 – 11:45 p.m.

Where: Goed Zuur, 2801 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $75 reserve your spot here

The Lowdown: Head to Goed Zuur for a rosé inspired dinner. The five-course meal will pair delicious dishes with one wine, three sour beers and one cocktail. You can celebrate your love for rosé at Goed Zuur this Valentine’s Day.

Saturday, February 15

Mile High Grilled Cheese & Beer Fest

When: Saturday, February 15, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Runway 35, 8863 E. 47th Ave., Denver

Cost: $65 – $99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate your true loves at the Mile High Grilled Cheese & Beer Fest. Tickets include unlimited samplings of grilled cheese from local chefs and craft beers. The event will also feature live entertainment, games and more.

Stout Month Crawfish Boil

When: Saturday, February 15, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: Vine Street Pub & Brewery, 1700 Vine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Vine Street Pub & Brewery is hosting a crawfish boil this Saturday. You can head to the City Park brewery for the legendary Stout Month and sip on a dark brew while snacking on some mudbugs.

Factotum Brewhouse Five Year Anniversary

When: Saturday, February 15, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Factotum turns five this weekend. The event will feature live music, beer releases, games and more. The five year anniversary gift is wood so guests are encouraged to serve their best lumberjack looks.

Sunday, February 16

Made in L.A. Cocktail Carbonation Class

When: Sunday, February 16, 2 – 3 p.m.

Where: Big Trouble, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Big Trouble is hosting Mike Capoferri from Thunderbolt Los Angeles for a Cocktail Carbonation Class. The lesson will go over clarification and carbonation, fat washing and egg replacement and more.

