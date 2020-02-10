Backcountry Film Festival and 26 Things To Do in Denver This Week

Denver has some lovely events lined up this week. Start it off with a trip to the museum during SCFD Free Day and end it by getting hardcore at a Heavy Metal Flea Market. Whatever the week has in store for you, make sure to check out this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, February 10

SCFD Free Day

When: February 10, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science partners with the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) for an SCFD Free Day. You can explore the museum and all of the exhibitions it holds for no cost.

Head Room Sessions #42

When: February 10, 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Listen to a live recording of some up and coming local artists during Head Room Sessions #42. You can jam out to performances from Oxeye Daisy and Gold Society within ReCreative Denver’s gallery surrounded by amazing art.

Open Art Night

When: February 10, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Mirus Gallery Denver, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Mirus Gallery Denver presents an Open Art Night hosted by artist Kylee Sparks. You can stop in to create some art with a judgment-free atmosphere while jamming to tunes from an open deck for musicians.

Tuesday, February 11

Backcountry Film Festival

When: February 11, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Watch films that explore the wondrous winter wildlands during the Backcountry Film Festival. The festival – which is held in collaboration with Winter Wildlands Alliance – will screen a series of short films that are filled with backcountry adventures. The proceeds will benefit The Greenway Foundation.

Foosballers

When: February 11, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into the world of foosball at a screening of Foosballers. The documentary film explores world champion foosball players Robert Mares, Cindy Head and Todd Loffredo. You can later participate in a Q&A after the film.

Artist Lecture

When: February 11, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Vicki Myhren Gallery‎, 2121 E. Asbury Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Listen to artist Morehshin Allahyari talk about her participating in the VMG exhibition The Art Happens Here: Net Art’s Archival Poetics during an artist lecture. Allahyari creates art with the use of computer modeling, digital fabrication techniques and 3D scanning.

One Painting at a Time: Kalyn Heffernan

When: February 11, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission register here

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum hosts One Painting at a Time: Kalyn Heffernan. You can experience a closer look at a single work with the help of artist, musician, activist and MC for the Krip Hop band Wheelchair Sports Camp – Kalyn Heffernan.

Wednesday, February 12

Portrait of a Lady On Fire

When: February 12, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $12 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Sie FilmCenter hosts a special advance screening of the Portrait of a Lady On Fire. The film is set in France 1760 and follows the journey of Héloïse – a young woman who has recently left a convent to marry with the accompaniment of a painter named Marianne.

Intro to Astrophotography

When: February 12, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mike’s Camera, 759 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Learn how to improve your photography skills during an Intro to Astrophotography. You can hear from Astrophotography instructor Craig Wennersten to better understand photographing the Milky Way, using the right equipment, finding the best locations and more throughout the evening.

Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau

When: February 12, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science teams up with the Indigenous Film & Arts Festival to host a screening of Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau. The documentary film explores the life and career of Eddie Aikau – famous for big wave surfing, being a crew member of the Polynesian voyaging canoe Hokule’a and pioneering in lifeguarding.

Maker’s Break Valentine’s Edition

When: February 12, 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a breather during a Maker’s Break Valentine’s Edition. Dairy Block hosts a mid-day art project making session with 15 to 20-minute Valentine’s Day-themed art projects to take your mind off of work and help you unwind from your day. You can get creative and return to your duties rejuvenated and ready to go.

Thursday, February 13

Always Forever Yours

When: February 13 – 28

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dairy Block teams up with Scott Young Studio to present Always Forever Yours. The art installation celebrates the romance of the handwritten love letter with a Denver conceptual neon artist open, workshops, film screenings and more. You can also write your own love letter to add to the gallery.

2020 AKC Colorado Kennel Club

When: February 13 – 16

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Watch some talented pups during the 2020 AKC Colorado Kennel Club show. You can see as trained Colorado dogs take on the Hydro Dash – a doggy diving event – to test their jumping and diving skills.

Valentine’s Floral Workshop

When: February 13, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Little Lula Rose, 3030 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn how to make a gorgeous bouquet of flowers with the help of Little Lula Rose during a Valentine’s Floral Workshop. You can make your own floral arrangement while sipping on champagne and delighting in a dessert.

Live Painting

When: February 13, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Millers and Rossi, 3542 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Watch as artist Nik Lane creates amazing works of art during a Live Painting session. You can explore Millers and Rossi Speakeasy and see Lane create a painting before your eyes.

Galentine’s Day

When: February 13, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your celebrations on early during a Galentine’s Day at ViewHouse Ballpark. You can grab a gal pal to sip on libations, snag some swag and dance the night away. The first 100 women to arrive will receive a free gift.

Friday, February 14

B-Side Music

When: February 14, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver’s B-Side Music is back, this time with Valentine’s edition. The event features a night to jam out to some new and innovative local musicians with a performance from the local band Bluebook.

Ninth Unicorn Love Party

When: February 14, 8 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Embrace the magic of mythological creatures and fantasies during the ninth Unicorn Love Party. You can listen to stories, explore existential angst and more throughout the wild day.

Valloween

When: February 14, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Lumber Baron Inn & Gardens, 2555 W. 37th Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a little witchy and take a twist on your Valentine’s Day at Valloween. You can explore the Lumber Baron Mansion with your lover with fancy bites, a ballroom for dancing, a costume contest and more. You can also experience a special appearance from Mother Goth Rhymes.

Saturday, February 15

A Freaky Flurry Fashion Show

When: February 15, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: The Storeroom, 1700 Vine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Embrace your freaky side during A Freaky Flurry Fashion Show. The Storeroom holds an interactive fashion show with Heady Bauer at Vine Street Pub with live music, wild wonders and more.

Time Sensitive

When: February 15, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Black Book Gallery, 3878 S. Jason St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Black Book Gallery presents Time Sensitive – a group exhibition. The exhibition features works from artists such as Sergio Garcia, Lindsey Kuhn and Joris Ghilini with a theme that surrounds time.

Local Playwrights’ Slam

When: February 15, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Hear from some talented Colorado playwrights with local theatre organizations during a Local Playwrights’ Slam. Different playwrights will read a short selection of their latest work in progress for an insightful evening.

Plantopia

When: February 15, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Spaces presents the group exhibition Plantopia. The new exhibition holds works from over 40 artists to showcase how nature can become art and how a lot of art is inspired by nature.

Ukrainian Easter Egg Class

When: February 15, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: Ukrainian Catholic Church, 4118 Shoshone St., Denver

Cost: $20 per person

The Lowdown: Learn how to create intricately painted eggs during a Ukrainian Easter Egg Class. Instructor Lisa McDonald will teach you how to make Ukrainian Easter Eggs also known as Pysanky during a three-hour class. Make sure to bring your own supplies or purchase from the Ukrainian Catholic Church. Register by paying [email protected] on Venmo or PayPal.

Second Annual Seed Swap

When: February 15, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Baere Brewing Company, 320 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bring your best plant seeds for Baere Brewing’s 2nd Annual Seed Swap. The swap is hosted by Marla of Roots Modern Medicine with advice on anything plant related. You can meet others in the community and swap seeds.

Sunday, February 16

18th Century Sewing Day

When: February 16, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Location to be determined

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: The 18th Century Society holds an 18th Century Sewing Day. You can meet with other like-minded individuals to sew, get started on a new project, get advice and more during the workshop day.

Heavy Metal Flea Market

When: February 16, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Heavy Metal Flea Market is back. You can shop from more than 10 hardcore vendors including Occult Creations, Dark Arts of Dan Moran and Skull Cult, listen to some rockin’ heavy metal beats and more. You can also grab a pint from Black Sky Brewery to sip on while you shop until you drop.

Mark Your Calendar

We Still Like You: Denver #41

When: February 17, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Buntport Theatre, 717 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $7 tickets available here

Pop-Up Magazine Winter Issue

When: February 18, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $29 tickets available here

Art of Perfume

When: February 18, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: School of Botanical & Medical Aesthetics, 1221 Galapago St., Denver

Cost: $30 tickets available here

Colorado Dragon Film Festival

When: February 20 – 23

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 – $90 tickets available here