22 Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend

Denver has some chill events lined up to check out for the weekend. Kick it off by relaxing and watching Mountainfilm on Tour and end it by seeing some cute animals during a Free Day at the Zoo. Wherever the weekend takes you, make sure to explore this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, January 30

Mountainfilm on Tour

When: January 30, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $40 register here

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse partners with Sierra Club Colorado for Mountainfilm on Tour. You can watch a screening of the documentary film that explores environmental, political and social issues as well as brings together athletes from all over the globe.

The Wright Retrospective

When: January 28 – February 1

Where: Dairy Block, 1821 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Experience a journey through the past decade during The Wright Retrospective exhibition. The five-day exhibition, hosted in collaboration with Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office, holds works from outdoor companies such as Oveja Negra, Jiberish and Topo Designs.

The Go Save a Life Fashion Show

When: January 30, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: The ART, a Hotel, 1201 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $35 – $50 tickets available here

The Lowdown: The ART, a Hotel teams up with #GoSaveaLife, AREAA and The Asian Real Estate Association of America for The Go Save A Life Fashion Show. You can watch as models strut their stuff in designs from brands such as Kimono Dragons, Femme Fatale Intimates and SMaL Designs.

Night of Stroke

When: January 30, 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Bellco Theatre, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Outdoor Retailer teams up with Winter Wildlands Alliance, Backcountry Film Festival and Sierra Nevada to present Night of Stroke. The event features a chance to spend an evening with athletes, outdoor industry experts and more. You can also watch a series of film screenings and snag some prizes during a raffle.

Friday, January 31

Climate Rally

When: January 31, 1:30 – 4 p.m.

Where: Colorado State Capitol, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: March for change during a Climate Rally. You can join others at the Colorado State Capitol building and speak out against issues surrounding climate change. The rally will start with a march at the Colorado Convention Center.

White Claw Winter Wonderland

When: January 31, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Embrace the chill in the air with a White Claw Winter Wonderland. You can explore the pop-up bar filled with White Claw hard seltzers and party out the night.

Space Case Comedy

When: January 31, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $7 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your giggle on at Space-Case Comedy in collaboration with Spookadelia 2. The evening features a lineup of sets from comedians including Anthony Kapfer, Sam Ike, Sydney Carrington, Danny Ramos, Oshee Baugus and Salma Zaky. While you laugh you can also win art door prizes and hear commentary from MC Joshua Masek.

Cosmic Vertigo, Apricot Drupaceous & Cherry Tulpaforcer Release

When: January 31, 12 p.m.

Where: Cerebral Brewing, 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission, reserve your bottle here

The Lowdown: Cerebral Brewing hosts a triple bottle release this Friday. You can grab a bottle of the barrel-aged barleywine Cosmic Vertigo, an oak-aged wild ale called Apricot Drupaceous, or a Cherry Tulpaforcer – a barrel-aged oat saison. Make sure to reserve your bottle ahead of time. Pick up will start at 12 p.m.

Best Phriends Night Out

When: January 31, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free with general $5 after 5 p.m. admission at entry

The Lowdown: Grab your best bud for a Best Phriends Night Out. You can jam out to music from Best Phriends and sip on samples of cider during a complimentary cider tasting.

Untitled: Creative Fusions

When: January 31, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts Untitled: Creative Fusions. The Untitled series is now a quarterly program with changing performances, art-making, tours and more curated by local artists. This Friday, you can take part in an interactive evening with pop-up art installations, performances and more created by artists Eileen Roscina Richardson and Joshua Ware in collaboration with 17 different local creatives.

Saturday, February 1

Denver Beer Co’s Beer & Cookie Pairing

When: February 1 and 2, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co, Arvada and Denver locations

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Snack on warm cookies and cool brews during a Denver Beer Co. Beer & Cookie Pairing. You can delight in five cookies from Santa Fe Cookie Co. complemented with a series of Denver Beer Co pours.

Bubbly Tasting

When: February 1, 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: Hotel Teatro, 1100 14th St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get fancy during a Bubbly Tasting with Hotel Teatro. You can imbibe in a variety of champagne and sparkling wines while nibbling on charcuterie, nuts and fresh fruits. Each sip will be guided by The Nickel’s level-two sommelier.

Relationsh*t

When: February 1, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Badger’s Pub, 76 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Listen to some terrible stories about dates with a dash of comedy during Relationsh*t. You can hear as The Grafenberg Players interview audience members about their worst dates and then watch the group add some improv to make for a hilarious night.

Zero Degree’s Denver Grand Opening

When: February 1, 11 a.m.

Where: Zero Degrees Denver, 1390 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: No matter the weather, it is always time for a chilled dessert. Zero Degrees – an Asian-Hispanic fusion fast-food chain is hitting Denver with its grand open. You can try the famous Mangonadas and satisfy your sweet tooth.

Stout Month 2020

When: February 1, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Mountain Sun Pub & Brewery, 1535 Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Start off your Saturday by drink some rich stouts during Stout Month. Mountain Sun Pub & Brewery kicks off the brew-filled month with a series of stouts on tap.

Free Day at DAM

When: February 1, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Free Day at DAM (Denver Art Museum) returns for a chance to explore the museum without a fee. You can explore the Shantell Martin: Words and Lines exhibition with bold black and white linework, see The Light Show, Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection and more, all for free. Exhibitions such as Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature are ticketed.

Valentine’s Prom

When: February 1, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Mercury Cafe Denver, 2199 California St., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Prom is no longer for just teenagers at Valentine’s Prom. You can dance the night away to music while sipping on drinks from a cash bar. Dress in your best prom attire to match the theme of the evening.

MCA Penny Admission

When: February 1, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $0.01 at entry

The Lowdown: Sort through your spare change for MCA Penny Admission. You can take a look at the current exhibitions of Teresa Hubbard / Alexander Birchler’s Flora, Francesca Woodman: Portrait of a Reputation and Stacey Steers’ Edge of Alchemy all for just one cent within the museum.

Sunday, February 2

Super Bowl 5k

When: February 2, 8 – 11 a.m.

Where: Washington Park, 1000 S Downing St., Denver

Cost: $35 register here

The Lowdown: Get ready for all of those Super Bowl bites by running in a Super Bowl 5k. You can dress up in your best football fan gear for a chance to win in a craziest fan costume contest and rep your favorite teams. Racers will receive a Super Bowl 5k shirt, a photo with the Super Bowl 5k Quarterback and a finishers medal. After the race, you can also play some fun Super Bowl Games.

Super Bowl Sunday at Improper City

When: February 2, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Suite 101, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate your love of football during Super Bowl Sunday at Improper City. You can dine on Danger Zone Calzones and Kings County Kitchen wings while imbibing on cocktails from Improper.

Lunar New Year Celebration

When: February 2, 1 p.m.

Where: 1147 – 1145 S. Federal Blvd, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Saigon Travel partners with Bambu Desserts and Drinks, Now Pho and the 1145 South Federal Boulevard Business Center, for a Lunar New Year Celebration. You can experience performances from Colorado Asian Heritage Center, snag li xi (red envelopes) for good luck and celebrate the year of the rat.

Free Day at the Zoo

When: February 2, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Zoo teams up with the Scientific & Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) for a day to take on the zoo for free. You can explore all of the amazing animals the zoo holds without paying the fee. Make sure to arrive early as it gets super busy.

Mark Your Calendar

Runway Workshop For DFW Model Casting

When: February 4, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 tickets available here

First Friday Art Walk

When: February 7, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

Rinoval

When: February 8, 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: The Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

Galentine’s Day

When: February 13, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission