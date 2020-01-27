Art Battle Denver and 33 Things To Do in Denver This Week

Denver has some artsy events lined up this week. Start it off by getting your metal on a Scream For Me Denver! and end it by getting cultural at a Lunar New Year Celebration. Whatever the week has in store for you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, January 27

Scream For Me Denver!

When: January 27, 7 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mutiny Information Cafe will partner with Hail Satan for a live recording of the podcast, “Scream For Me Denver!” – hosted by Jake Fairly and Spencer Lee. The podcast will have guests Alvino from Of Feather and Bone and Aaron from MF Ruckus to speak about different topics.

2nd Annual Colorado DIVAs

When: January 27, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience a wild night of drag during the 2nd Annual Colorado DIVAs (Drag, Initiative, and Variety Awards). The evening will be filled with performances from drag queens such as Jessica L’whor.

Tuesday, January 28

Rob Schneider

When: January 28, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Comedy Works, 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $30 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Comedy Works welcomes comedian Rob Schneider for a night of laughter. You can kick and back relax while hearing from Schneider who has starred in Netflix’s Real Rob, The Waterboy, Grown Ups and more.

RiNo Art District Annual Meeting

When: January 28, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Tracks, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Get involved with the local art community at the RiNo Art District Annual meeting. You can hear about the annual report, watch a live performance from Dj Skip Rip and more while sipping on a drink from Barcelona Wine Bar.

Drop-In Writing

When: January 28, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission register here

The Lowdown: Brush up on your writing skills during a Drop-In Writing Session. The session will take on The Light Show exhibition within the museum. You can start a new writing project or continue current passions with materials provided.

The Wright Retrospective

When: January 28 – February 1

Where: Dairy Block, 1821 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Experience a journey through the past decade during The Wright Retrospective exhibition. The five-day exhibition. hosted in collaboration with Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office, holds works from outdoor companies such as Oveja Negra, Jiberish and Topo Designs.

Voices

When: January 28, 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver East High School, ‎1600 City Park Esp., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver East High School hosts an arrangement of vocal pieces and an art showcase dubbed Voices. The arrangements are created by students within the school.

Wild Home

When: January 28, 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Live at Jacks, 500 16th St. #320, Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: GoodCinema partners with Notch Theatre Company and Colorado Environmental Film Festival to present a screening of Wild Home. You can watch the film and later take part in a discussion about issues surrounding public lands and nature.

Himalayan Ice

When: January 28, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Boa Fit System, 3575 Ringsby Ct., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Kick back and relax to learn more about the valleys of the Indian Himalaya with the view of climber Karn Kowshik and Karsten Delap during a screening of Himalayan Ice. The documentary looks deeper into helping the indigenous population by supporting local ice climbing.

Mario Kart Tournament

When: January 28, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Show off your video game skills at a Mario Kart Tournament at Monkey Barrel. Play the classic game on a Nintendo 64 with projectors. You can win a cash prize and indulge in Benny Blanco’s Pizza while sipping on drink specials.

Wednesday, January 29

Art Battle Denver

When: January 29, 7:30 – 11 p.m.

Where: Your Mom’s House, 608 E. 13th Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the imaginations of local artists during Art Battle Denver. Artists will compete in a live painting tournament with only 20-minutes on the clock. You can vote for your favorite piece and purchase art in a silent auction.

Winter Outdoor Retailer Snow Show

When: January 29 – 31

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Find some the best winter outdoor gear during the Winter Outdoor Retailer Snow Show. The showcase holds over 1,000 global brands presenting their goods as well as experts offering education.

Literally Behind

When: January 29, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Union Hall Denver, 1750 Wewatta St. Ste. 144, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Experience a curatorial talk and a guided tour of Union Hall’s current exhibition Literally Behind. George P. Perez and exhibiting artists will lead you through the exhibitions and explain the works it holds.

Can’t Say F#ck: A Comedy Showcase

When: January 29, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Improv Comedy Club & Dinner Theater, 8246 E. Northfield Blvd. Unit 1400, Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Improv Comedy Club hosts Can’t Say F#ck: A Comedy Showcase. You can laugh all night long to stand- up sets from comedians such as Laura Tucker, Mitzi Schindler and Megan Okkerse.

Pledge To Party

When: January 29, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Get ready to celebrate the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show during Pledge to Party. You can meet members of the industry, jam out to music and also pledge to vote.

YETI Film Tour

When: January 29, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $40 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Kick back with a bucket of popcorn for the YETI Film Tour. Mission Ballroom teams up with YETI for a viewing of seven different film screenings of “stories from the wild, for the wild.” You can experience the outdoors while sitting indoors. You can also take part in a raffle and win YETI prizes.

2020 Wellness Trends

When: January 29, 4 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Shyft, 1401 Zuni St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Learn about upcoming trends for fitness, wellness and beauty during 2020 Wellness Trends. You can hear from Amaya Becvar Weddle and Melinda Carr about different local and national trends while delighting in light bites and sipping on drinks.

Thursday, January 30

The Go Save a Life Fashion Show

When: January 30, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: The ART, a Hotel, 1201 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $35 – $50 tickets available here

The Lowdown: The ART, a Hotel teams up with #GoSaveaLife, AREAA and The Asian Real Estate Association of America for The Go Save A Life Fashion Show. You can watch as models strut their stuff in designs from brands such as Kimono Dragons, Femme Fatale Intimates and SMaL Designs.

Common Ground

When: January 30, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: ViewHouse Ballpark hosts Common Ground. You can join your love of public lands with other like-minded individuals and sip on a brew. The event brings awareness to CORE Act – a bill that would protect 400,000 acres of Colorado public land.

Mountainfilm on Tour

When: January 30, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $40 register here

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse partners with Sierra Club Colorado for Mountainfilm on Tour. You can watch a screening of the documentary film that explores environmental, political and social issues as well as brings together athletes from all over the globe.

Friday, January 31

The Plasticene

When: January 31 – March 15

Where: The Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Art Students League of Denver presents The Plasticene. The exhibition features a dive into society’s use of plastic and how it is viewed. You can peruse works from artists including Laurie Frick, Dylan Gebbia-Richards and Linda Melvin Graham.

Alice in Wonderland

When: January 31 – February 2

Where: Broomfield Auditorium, 3 Community Park Rd., Broomfield

Cost: $15 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Broomfield Auditorium welcomes Danse Etoile Ballet for Alice in Wonderland. You can watch a performance of the classic children’s tale with beautiful ballet choreography.

Climate Rally

When: January 31, 1:30 – 4 p.m.

Where: Colorado State Capitol, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: March for change during a Climate Rally. You can join others at the Colorado State Capitol building and speak out against issues surrounding climate change. The rally will start with a march at the Colorado Convention Center.

Space Case Comedy

When: January 31, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $7 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your giggle on at Space-Case Comedy in collaboration with Spookadelia 2. The evening features a lineup of sets from comedians including Anthony Kapfer, Sam Ike, Sydney Carrington, Danny Ramos, Oshee Baugus and Salma Zaky. While you laugh you can also win art door prizes and hear commentary from MC Joshua Masek.

Untitled: Creative Fusions

When: January 31, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts Untitled: Creative Fusions. The Untitled series is a monthly program with changing performances, art-making, tours and more curated by local artists. This Friday, you can take part in an interactive evening with pop-up art installations, performances and more created by artists Eileen Roscina Richardson and Joshua Ware in collaboration with 17 different local creatives.

Art Pop-Up

When: January 31 – February 1

Where: Pair O’ Dimes Festival Fashion Boutique, 2727 Welton St., Denver ‎

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore works from Studio Magi Fine Art Gallery within Pair O’ Dimes at an Art Pop-Up. You can find original works and prints created by the artist who has also crafted the mural on the building.

Saturday, February 1

Awakening

When: February 1, 6 – 11 p.m.

Where: Knew Conscious, 2350 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Knew Conscious hosts the group exhibition Awakening. Discover works from artists including Rebekka Borum, Uri Martinez and Victor Fota during the grand opening of the exhibition.

Indoor Portrait Photography

When: February 1, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn how to improve your photography skills during Indoor Portrait Photography. Denver Photography Group hosts the session to give you more tips and tricks to take better indoor portraits.

Relationsh*t

When: February 1, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Badger’s Pub, 76 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Listen to some terrible stories about dates with a dash of comedy during Relationsh*t. You can hear as The Grafenberg Players interview audience members about their worst dates and then watch the group add some improv to make for a hilarious night.

Free Day at DAM

When: February 1, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Free Day at DAM (Denver Art Museum) returns for a chance to explore the museum without a fee. You can explore the Shantell Martin: Words and Lines exhibition with bold black and white linework, see The Light Show, Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection and more, all for free. Exhibitions such as Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature are ticketed.

MCA Penny Admission

When: February 1, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $0.01 at entry

The Lowdown: Sort through your spare change for MCA Penny Admission. You can take a look at the current exhibitions of Teresa Hubbard / Alexander Birchler’s Flora, Francesca Woodman: Portrait of a Reputation and Stacey Steers’ Edge of Alchemy all for just one cent within the museum.

Sunday, February 2

Super Bowl 5k

When: February 2, 8 – 11 a.m.

Where: Washington Park, 1000 S Downing St., Denver

Cost: $35 register here

The Lowdown: Get ready for all of those Super Bowl bites by running in a Super Bowl 5k. You can dress up in your best football fan gear for a chance to win in a craziest fan costume contest and rep your favorite teams. Racers will receive a Super Bowl 5k shirt, a photo with the Super Bowl 5k Quarterback and a finishers medal. After the race, you can also play some fun Super Bowl Games.

Free Day at Denve r Zoo

When: February 2, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Zoo teams up with the Scientific & Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) for a day to take on the zoo for free. You can explore all of the amazing animals the zoo holds without paying the fee. Make sure to arrive early as it gets super busy.

Lunar New Year Celebration

When: February 2, 1 p.m.

Where: 1147 – 1145 S. Federal Blvd, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Saigon Travel partners with Bambu Desserts and Drinks, Now Pho and the 1145 South Federal Boulevard Business Center for a Lunar New Year Celebration. You can experience performances from Colorado Asian Heritage Center, snag li xi (red envelopes) for good luck and celebrate the year of the rat.

Mark Your Calendar

Runway Workshop For DFW Model Casting

When: February 4, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 tickets available here

RAW Art Showcase

When: February 6, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Church Nightclub, 1160 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: $25 tickets available here

First Friday Art Walk

When: February 7, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

Portrait of a City

When: February 8, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission