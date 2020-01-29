303 Day Returns With Big 2020 Plans

The annual celebration of all things Colorado returns on 303 Day (March 3). This year, we’re taking over several Illegal Pete’s locations for an all-day party. With our partners, Illegal Pete’s, New Belgium Mountain Time Lager and Channel 93.3, the Tuesday events kick-off with one day only deals at Pete’s with $3.03 breakfast burritos or breakfast entrees until 10:30 a.m., $3.03 margaritas and $3.03 New Belgium beers all day.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Then at noon, swing by the Illegal Pete’s South Broadway location for the release of 303 Magazine‘s all-local vinyl, 303 Music Vol. 3. Featuring artists such as Big Gigantic and The String Cheese Incident, we’ll host artist signings throughout the day (schedule to be announced here later). Come by until 6 p.m. and be one of the first to grab the exclusive vinyl.

At 7 p.m., 303 Music Vol. 3 featured artist Brent Cowles will hit the stage at Illegal Pete’s South Broadway for a free concert.

Once again, we’ll also host free headshots and photos for all Colorado creatives (musicians, visual artists, photographers, acrobats or however you define your creativity). This time, the photos will take place at four Illegal Pete’s locations from 1 to 5 p.m. All you have to do is sign up here.

If you want to keep the party going, our friends at Channel 93.3 are hosting a special 303 Day concert at Mission Ballroom featuring 3OH!3, Lil’ John and Breathe Carolina that night. You can also swing by Illegal Pete’s LoDo and catch a live broadcast of Channel 93.3 from 3 to 7 p.m. before the show. Also, we may have one more surprise up our sleeves at Mission Ballroom that night. More details on that to come.

Go here for more information on 303 Day.