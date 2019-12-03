Just Announced – the Colorado Symphony Will Perform the Music of Queen Next Spring

A new series of orchestral renditions have been announced for the 2020 lineup of the Colorado Symphony. Amongst the chosen is the music of legendary rock band Queen, which will take over the Boettcher Concert Hall on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

The band’s songs will be covered by Brody Dolyniuk and his rock back accompanied by the Colorado Symphony. Dolyniuk will tackle Freddie Mercury for the night. Queen’s discography includes many songs that lean on the operatic, making the partnership all the more cohesive. The announced catalog of songs so far includes selections from albums Classic Queen, A Night at the Opera, Sheer Heart Attack, Jazz, News of the World, A Kind of Magic, The Works and many more.

“When I sat down to begin scoring the show, it was amazing how comfortably the orchestra fit within the structure of the music. Innovative chord progressions, wonderful melodies and the astounding vocals of Freddie Mercury make the music a perfect choice to orchestrate. And having world-class musicians in every city we present the show makes the music even that much more compelling. The show has proven a great way to introduce rock fans to the symphony experience. As with our other shows, I’m sure there are people who are going to come out who have never seen their city’s symphony orchestra and this allows them to experience something new along with the music that they already love,” says conductor Brent Havens in a press release.

Tickets to the “The Music of Queen with the Colorado Symphony” go on sale Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m. here.