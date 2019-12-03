Just Announced – the Colorado Symphony Will Perform the Music of Queen Next Spring

A new series of orchestral renditions have been announced for the 2020 lineup of the Colorado Symphony. Amongst the chosen is the music of legendary rock band Queen, which will take over the Boettcher Concert Hall on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
The band’s songs will be covered by Brody Dolyniuk and his rock back accompanied by the Colorado Symphony. Dolyniuk will tackle Freddie Mercury for the night. Queen’s discography includes many songs that lean on the operatic, making the partnership all the more cohesive. The announced catalog of songs so far includes selections from albums Classic Queen, A Night at the Opera, Sheer Heart Attack, Jazz, News of the World, A Kind of Magic, The Works and many more.