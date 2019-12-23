Very Harry Potter Christmas and 15 Other Food & Drink Events in Denver This Week

Denver has some delicious holiday-themed events this week. You can celebrate Christmas at Lola Coastal’s Christmas Eve Paella Dinner, enjoy Rosenberg’s Bagel “Jewish Christmas” Chinese Food Pop-Up or head to Occidental for a Harry Potter Party. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to check out this roundup of food and drink happenings in Denver this week.
Monday, December 23
Winter Onesie-Land – Christkindl Market Closing Night
When: Monday, December 23, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Denver Christkindl Market, 1515 Arapahoe St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Denver Christkindl Market is celebrating its last day this Monday. To celebrate the ending of the 2019 season the market is offering $1 off drinks for everyone wearing a onesie. You can jump in your jammies and imbibe in celebration of the holidays.
Tuesday, December 24
Rosenberg’s “Jewish Christmas” Chinese Food Pop-Up
When: Tuesday, December 24, 6 – 9 p.m.
Where: Rosenberg’s Bagels and Delicatessen (Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas St., Aurora
Cost: $80 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Rosenberg’s Bagels “Jewish Christmas” Chinese Food Pop-Up returns this Christmas Eve. You can expect dishes like Reuben Egg Rolls, Kung Pao Pastrami and Teriyaki Kippered Salmon. There will also be festive beverages and desserts provided by Pastry Chef Kelley Mang to top off the celebration.
Woods Boss Brewing’s Holiday Open Mic Special
When: Tuesday, December 24, 7 – 10 p.m.
Where: Woods Boss Brewing, 2210 California St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Woods Boss Brewing is hosting a Holiday Open Mic Christmas Eve. The event will feature a Holiday Music sing-a-long, Christmas cookie potluck and of course beer. You can celebrate Christmas Eve with some laughs and a brew in hand.
Christmas Eve Dinner at Lola Coastal Mexican
When: Tuesday, December 24, 3 – 8 p.m.
Where: Lola Coastal Mexican, 1575 Boulder St., Denver
Cost: $40 per person
The Lowdown: Lola Coastal Mexican is hosting a Christmas Eve Dinner. The three-course meal will feature Baja-style paella filled with mussels, clams, chorizo and more. There will also be cookies, horchata and pitchers of sangria available for purchase.
Christmas Eve Seafood Celebration Dinner
When: Tuesday, December 24, 5 – 9 p.m.
Where: LIBERATI restaurant & brewery, 2403 Champa St., Denver
Cost: $108.80 get tickets here
The Lowdown: LIBERATI restaurant & brewery is also hosting a Christmas Eve Dinner. For $108.80 guests will receive a five-course meal dubbed “trail of taste.” Courses include Tuna Tartare, Pancetta Scallops and more. Guests are encouraged to reserve their table here before purchasing tickets off Eventbrite.
Wednesday, December 25
Very Harry Potter Christmas
When: Starts Wednesday, December 25 at 6 p.m.
Where: Occidental, 1950 W. 32nd Ave., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Occidental is being turned into a Very Harry Potter Christmas extravaganza this Wednesday. The bar will be turned into a punk-rock Hogwarts with house-themed cocktails. Harry Potter costumes and Christmas sweaters are encouraged.
Orphan’s Christmas Party in the Beer Hall
When: Wednesday, December 25, 5 – 11 p.m.
Where: Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Bierstadt Lagerhaus is also hosting a Christmas Day party. The Beer Hall will have the usual games, music, movies and food and drinks. There will also be a giant beer pong tournament starting at 8 p.m.
Sixth Annual Christmas Day Party
When: Wednesday, December 25, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Where: Alpine Dog Brewing Company, 1505 Ogden St., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Alpine Dog Brewing is hosting its Sixth Annual Christmas Day Party this Wednesday. The event will feature three beer releases, sugar cookie decorating and live music. You can celebrate Christmas morning and then head to Alpine Dog Brewing for some beers.
Christmas Dinner at Hearth & Dram
When: Wednesday, December 25, 5 – 9 p.m.
Where: Hearth & Dram, 1801 Wewatta St., Denver
Cost: $49 per person, call 303-623-0979
The Lowdown: Hearth & Dram is hosting a Christmas Dinner. For $49 guests will receive a three-course meal. Dishes include Slow Roasted Pork Belly, Hangar Steak and Pistachio Panna Cotta.
Thursday, December 26
Truffle Cheese Shop Pop-Up and Pairing
When: Starts Thursday, December 26 at 4 p.m.
Where: Baere Brewing Company, 320 Broadway, Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Starting this Thursday The Truffle Cheese Shop will be hosting a pop-up at Baere Brewing Company. Small pieces of cheese will be available for pairing in the taproom as well as larger pieces to take home.
Friday, December 27
Spanish Wine Dinner for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
When: Friday, December 27, 6 – 8 p.m.
Where: Rose & Thorn – LoDo, 1433 17th St., Ste. 150, Denver
Cost: $120 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Rose & Thorn is hosting a Spanish Wine Dinner benefiting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The meal will consist of five courses expertly paired with five Spanish wines.
St. Petersburg Vol. 1: Limited Release
When: Friday, December 27, 3 – 10 p.m.
Where: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project, 925 W. 8th Ave., Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project and Next Stop Brew Co. are releasing their St. Petersburg Volume 1 this Friday. The beer is a Russian Imperial Stout aged in a coffee chocolate whiskey barrel for 14 months.
Saturday, December 28
Pumpkin Ravioli and Amaretti Riesling Release
When: Saturday, December 28, 5 – 9 p.m.
Where: LIBERATI restaurant & brewery, 2403 Champa St., Denver
Cost: $28.16 – $61.44 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Pumpkin Ravioli returns to LIBERATI restaurant & brewery this Saturday. The fan-favorite dish will be available just for the night while supplies last. There will also be a release of the Amaretti Riesling Strong Ale.
Introductory Wine Class
When: Saturday, December 28, 1 – 3 p.m.
Where: Bonacquisti Wine, 4640 Pecos St., Denver
Cost: $59 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Bonacquisti Wine is hosting an Introductory Wine Class. For $59 students will receive generous pours of five different wines and charcuterie bites. You can learn about wine at this local winery.
Sunday, December 29
2019’s Last Hazy Sunday
When: Sunday, December 29, 12 – 7 p.m.
Where: River North Brewery, 6021 Washington St., Unit A, Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: This Sunday is the Last Hazy Sunday of 2019 at River North Brewery. The event will feature a handful of hazy brews available in the taproom or to take home in crowlers.
Bingo Brunch
When: Starts Sunday, December 29 at 12 p.m.
Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Ste. 100, Denver
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Bingo Brunch at Denver Milk Market continues this Sunday. You can cure your Saturday hangover with Bloody Marys, Mimosas and breakfast all while playing bingo. Comedian Sam Tallent is hosting so you can imbibe and get a laugh in.
Mark Your Calendar
Mr. Gatsby’s New Year’s Eve at The Ramble Hotel
When: Tuesday, December 31, 8:20 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Where: The Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th St., Denver
Cost: $179 get tickets here
New Year’s Eve 2020 at Avanti
When: Tuesday, December 31, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Where: Avanti F&B, 3200 Pecos St., Denver
Cost: $100 get tickets here
NYE: Beat the Clock
When: Tuesday, December 31, 4 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Ste. 100, Denver
Cost: Free admission